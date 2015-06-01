New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- It’s been over three years since right-hander Michael Pineda was traded by Seattle to the New York Yankees, but he’ll face the Mariners for the first time in his career Monday night at Safeco Field.

What’s more, he’ll be matched up against Felix Hernandez.

“I’ll feel happy tomorrow,” Pineda said before the Yankees’ 3-0 loss to Oakland. “I want to pitch a great game. It’s a great moment for me tomorrow. Seattle is my original team.”

The Mariners traded Pineda and right-hander Jose Campos to Seattle for catcher Jesus Montero and right-hander Hector Noesi on Jan. 23, 2012. Pineda went 9-10 with a 3.74 ERA in 28 starts for Seattle in 2011, his rookie season.

“I’ve always worried about people’s emotions in those situations a little bit,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi. “Because players, I don’t necessarily think they take it personal, but you always want to do well against you’re old team. I don’t care where you are.”

Facing Hernandez will only ramp up the emotions and excitement for Pineda.

“He’s the king,” Pineda said, using Hernandez’s nickname. “He’s a great pitcher. I had a great time there seeing Felix Hernandez pitching. He’s great. He’s unbelievable on the mound. All pitchers love seeing him.”

Pineda is 6-2 with a 3.36 ERA this season. Hernandez is 8-1 with a 1.91 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-26

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 6-2, 3.36 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 8-1, 1.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Warren (3-4) allowed just two runs on seven hits over a career-high tying seven innings Sunday but took the loss as the Yankees fell 3-0 to Oakland at the O.co Coliseum. Warren pitched at least six innings in each of his past four starts. Warren was locked in a scoreless duel with RHP Jesse Chavez until the bottom of the sixth inning when Oakland C Stephen Vogt hit a two-run homer. “He pitched really well,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He made a mistake. He made one mistake and unfortunately it cost the game. I think we got a really good performance out of him. It’s unfortunate we didn’t score him any runs.”

--LF Ramon Flores had his first major league hit Sunday, a second-inning single in a 3-0 loss against Oakland. Flores, who made his second career start, went 1-for-3. In his debut on Saturday he went 0-for-4 but made two brilliant defensive plays, throwing out a runner at the plate in the first inning and making a diving catch in foul territory in the second.

--DH Alex Rodriguez went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to a season-high 10 games. He’s batting .417 (15-for-36) during that stretch.

--2B Stephen Drew was out of the lineup for the second straight game Sunday against Oakland with Jose Pirela getting the start. Drew was batting .157 and was on a 1-for-27 skid through Saturday. “He’s working hard in the cage,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of Drew. “I still think this guy’s too good of a player not to hit.”

--RHP Chris Martin (right elbow tendinitis), who made his first rehab appearance Saturday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, was reinstated Sunday and optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. “He just has to pitch well and get on a roll,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “As we get some guys back, sometimes it gets a little bit crowded. But what I would tell him is be ready, because when the phone rings, you want to be the guy.” Martin went 0-1 with a 3.55 ERA in 15 relief appearances before going on the disabled list May 9. He struck out 13 and walked three.

--SS Brendan Ryan (right calf strain) began a rehab assignment Sunday with Class A Tampa and went 1-for-4 with a double. He opened the season on the disabled list, and Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he wasn’t sure how many rehab games Ryan will need before he is activated. “Obviously he has to get some at-bats because he really hasn’t had a spring training. He’s going to need some at-bats, be able to play a couple days in a row and play length games in a sense, because you never know when you’ll be pressed into action for maybe three or four days.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He pitched really well. He made a mistake. He made one mistake, and unfortunately it cost the game. I think we got a really good performance out of him. It’s unfortunate we didn’t score him any runs.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, on RHP Adam Warren, who allowed just two runs on seven hits over a career-high tying seven innings Sunday in a loss at Oakland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain and could be out for at least a month. He’ll was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 30.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again. He began playing extended spring training games the week of May 25-31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on May 31.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. Before the May 7 game, Tanaka made 50 throws from 60 feet, and before the May 8 game, Tanaka made 25 throws apiece from 60 and 90 feet. He threw again May 10, increasing his distance to 120 feet on some of his throws. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 21 and made a rehab start May 27 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He will be activated June 3 and start at Seattle.

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. As of May 29 he was taking batting practice but not playing in extended spring training games.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He met with team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad before the May 22 game and the timetable for his return is uncertain. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12, May 18, May 23 and May 28. He likely will have one more extended spring outing before beginning a rehab assignment, manager Joe Girardi said.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Jacob Lindgren

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Ramon Flores

OF/INF Garrett Jones