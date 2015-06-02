New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Mark Teixeira is one of the few hitters who have had success against Seattle starter Felix Hernandez over the years, so it came as little surprise that he was able to provide the big hit in Monday night’s win over the Mariners.

And yet the way the Yankees rattled Hernandez seemed to shock the fans at Safeco Field.

Teixeira and the Yankees chased Seattle’s top pitcher after 4 2/3 innings, his shortest outing of the season, in a 7-3 win over the Mariners.

“The way (Yankees starter Michael Pineda) was pitching, we didn’t know how many we’d need,” said Teixeira, who finished off the Yankees’ scoring with a fifth-inning grand slam that put Hernandez in a 7-0 hole. “But anytime you can score seven runs off Felix Hernandez, we’ll take it. It doesn’t happen often.”

Teixeira is now hitting .303 with six home runs in 66 career at-bats against Hernandez. He’s also off to one of the best starts of his career, having now hit 15 home runs to match Toronto’s Josh Donaldson for the second most in the American League. His 39 RBIs lead the AL.

“It’s still early,” said Teixeira, who has been slowed by injuries in recent years and hasn’t hit more than 24 home runs in a season since 2011. “Fifty games into the season, you see some weird numbers out there. For me, if I stay healthy, I know what the numbers are going to look like at the end of the year.”

Teixeira is off to a somewhat surprising start, but no one should have been overly surprised that he delivered the big blow against Hernandez. Especially Teixeira himself.

“Nothing surprises me in baseball,” he said, “good or bad.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-25

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 2-7, 5.67 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka is listed as Wednesday’s starter, meaning the Yankees will have to make a move before then. Tanaka has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 29 due to tendonitis in his right wrist and a strained right forearm. Tanaka’s return means LHP Chris Capuano will move into the Yankees bullpen.

--LHP Chris Capuano will begin working out of the bullpen after going 0-3 with a 6.91 ERA over three starts this season. Capuano gives New York four lefty relievers and clears a spot for RHP Masahiro Tanaka to return to the rotation when he is activated from the disabled list.

--RHP Adam Warren has done enough to earn a longer look in the rotation. Manager Joe Girardi said before Monday’s game in Seattle that Warren will continue to work as a starter, despite the impending return of RHP Masahiro Tanaka this week.

--RHP Michael Pineda returned to Seattle for the first time since his 2011 All-Star season as a rookie with the Mariners. Pineda started Monday night’s game and was nearly unhittable for six innings before tiring in the seventh. Pineda easily out-dueled former teammate Felix Hernandez, allowing two earned runs off seven hits, in six innings.

--1B Mark Teixeira hammered his ninth career grand slam in Monday’s fifth inning, delivering what might as well have been the final blow against staggered Seattle starter Felix Hernandez. Teixiera hit a 2-0 pitch over the centerfield fence for his 15th home run of the season. Teixeira moved into sole possession of fourth place on the all-time list of career home runs by a switch hitter, with 378.

--DH Alex Rodriguez extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a fifth-inning single Monday at Seattle. Rodriguez went 1 for 3 and is now hitting .320 (16 for 50) during his streak.

--LHP CC Sabathia seemed to be getting back on track at the beginning of May, but back-to-back losses have made the 34-year-old starter look well past his prime. Sabathia has allowed 15 hits and 11 earned runs over 8 1/3 innings in his last two starts. He is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Mariners, a team Sabathia has dominated (12-5, 2.63 ERA) during his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “ I was very excited today for this game. I was very happy to be here and pitching in Safeco Field. I‘m happy tonight. I had really good focus today and tried to do my best on the mound.” -- RHP Michael Pineda, who outdueld Mariners ace Felix Hernandez in his return to Seattle Monday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain, and he could be out until at least late June.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again. He began playing extended spring training games the week of May 25-31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on May 31.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. Before the May 7 game, Tanaka made 50 throws from 60 feet, and before the May 8 game, Tanaka made 25 throws apiece from 60 and 90 feet. He threw again May 10, increasing his distance to 120 feet on some of his throws. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 21 and made a rehab start May 27 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He will be activated June 3 for a start at Seattle.

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. As of May 29 he was taking batting practice but not playing in extended spring training games.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He met with team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad before the May 22 game and the timetable for his return is uncertain. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12, May 18, May 23 and May 28. He likely will have one more extended spring outing before beginning a rehab assignment, manager Joe Girardi said.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Jacob Lindgren

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Ramon Flores

OF/INF Garrett Jones