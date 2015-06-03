New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Stephen Drew hasn’t had a lot of fun this season, so it was somewhat telling when the Yankees’ understated shortstop told reporters Tuesday night that he had a good time in New York’s first extra-inning win of the year.

“It was a lot of fun,” Drew said after delivering a two-out, RBI single in the top of the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners to extend the game after the Yankees were down to their final strike. “The game was going back and forth, and it was fun to be a part of.”

The season has had more lows than highs for Drew, who went 2-for-5 Tuesday in the 5-3, 11-inning win but is still hitting only .168 this season. He was 0-for-3 heading into the ninth-inning at-bat and was one strike away from being the final out before delivering the single off Seattle closer Fernando Rodney.

“To be able to come up in a big situation and hit it, it’s a good feeling,” he said.

Drew is off to a pretty good start over the first two games of the Seattle series, having gone 3-for-8 with an RBI and two runs. His ninth-inning single Monday snapped an 0-for-22 slump, and Drew seems to be coming out of his funk.

“This game’s a humbling game,” he said. “I’ve been through it a lot, but it’s just (about) working hard.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-25

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 2-1, 3.22 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 2-5, 6.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP CC Sabathia bounced back from two consecutive losses to turn in a solid start Tuesday. He allowed nine hits and two walks but held Seattle to just two runs in 5 2/3 innings during a no-decision. If nothing else, Sabathia stopped the bleeding with a decent start.

--DH Alex Rodriguez went 0-for-5 with a walk Tuesday night, ending his hitting streak at 11 games. He hit .400 (16-for-40) with one homer and five RBIs during the streak.

--1B Mike Teixeira continues to pile up the extra-base hits and RBIs. He drove in the Yankees’ first run of the game Tuesday, giving him an AL-best 40 RBIs on the season.

--3B Chase Headley was charged with his 12th error of the season in the fifth inning Tuesday. Headley leads all American League third baseman in that category.

--SS/2B Stephen Drew, who came out of an 0-for-22 slump with a ninth-inning single Monday, added two more hits in Tuesday’s win. He drove in the tying run with a two-out single in the ninth, then singled to get on base before OF Garrett Jones hit a three-run homer that stood up as the game-winner in the top of the 11th.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka is expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list to make the start Wednesday, his first since April 23. Tanaka has been out due to tendinitis in his right wrist and a strained right forearm. He was 2-1 with a 3.22 ERA in four starts before landing on the DL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s always been a tough at-bat, especially lefty on lefty, so I know I was just going up there and wanting to get a good pitch to hit, putting a good swing on something. Just hit it hard to make it tough on defenders there with two outs. I got to 2-0, and he gave me a good pitch over the heart of the plate and just got the good part of the bat on it.” -- OF Garrett Jones, on facing Mariners LHP Joe Beimel in the 11th inning of a tie game Tuesday. Jones hit a three-run homer, leading the Yankees to a 5-3 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. Before the May 7 game, Tanaka made 50 throws from 60 feet, and before the May 8 game, Tanaka made 25 throws apiece from 60 and 90 feet. He threw again May 10, increasing his distance to 120 feet on some of his throws. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 21 and made a rehab start May 27 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He will be activated June 3 for a start at Seattle.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain, and he could be out until at least late June.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again. He began playing extended spring training games the week of May 25-31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on May 31, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 2.

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. As of May 29, he was taking batting practice but not playing in extended spring training games.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He met with team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad before the May 22 game and the timetable for his return is uncertain. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12, May 18, May 23 and May 28. He likely will have one more extended spring outing before beginning a rehab assignment, manager Joe Girardi said.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Jacob Lindgren

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Ramon Flores

OF/INF Garrett Jones