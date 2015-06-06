New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- It was the 10th question into his pregame press conference when New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi was asked about his upcoming plans for the rotation.

His first words were “good question” and then he gave a good reason why it was a good question.

It was because Girardi announced before Friday’s game with the Los Angeles Angels that the Yankees would skip Pineda’s next turn. That start was originally slated for Sunday but has been pushed back to next Friday’s series opener in Baltimore.

The good news for the Yankees is that it is not a physical reason but a mathematical one, as in innings limit, which is a way of keeping younger pitchers on the field for six months and something that Girardi discussed with Pineda before telling the media.

“I did and he understands,” Girardi said. “He doesn’t want to miss a start but he understands. I don’t think it’s too far removed from his mind what he went through to get to this point.”

For Pineda it’s a special case since in four seasons with the team, he has pitched only 147 major league innings. None of those was before April 2014 as he missed two seasons with shoulder injuries, and none of those innings was from April 23-Aug 12 due to another shoulder injury.

This year the Yankees have seen the Pineda that they saw in 2011 when he threw 171 innings in 28 starts as a rookie for the Seattle Mariners.

Pineda is on pace to shatter 171 innings had he not been limited. His 70 2/3 innings put him on pace to throw about 211 and though the Yankees have not publicly announced a number, somewhere in the range of 175-185 seems likely.

“In a perfect world you don’t want to do it, but you also have to measure what he’s been through physically and how many innings he already has,” Girardi said.

The timing also works out well for the Yankees. They did not have a day off from May 22-June 3, but by the time Pineda returns in Baltimore, New York will have had three off days in seven days.

”We just felt that this is probably the best time to do it,“ Pineda said. ”It becomes very tough to do it when you’re in a long stretch of games because you don’t have enough starters. So this is the time to do it if you’re going to do it.

Pineda has been close to perfect for the Yankees with the exception of two sub-par starts last month. And with his history before this year, the Yankees would like to keep it that way.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-25

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 5-3, 3.26 ERA) vs. Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 3-4, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda was scheduled to start Sunday but will be pushed back to next Friday in Baltimore. It is because of New York’s attempts to preserve his innings and his previous history of shoulder injuries during his first three years with the Yankees. Pineda pitched 76 2/3 innings last year for New York but is closing on that total and on pace for about 210 innings. The Yankees did not name a number that they will limit Pineda to, but it likely won’t exceed 200. “I just know that it’s a long season and we just don’t want to make it any longer by forgetting that you want to try to protect people and take care of people and not run them into the ground,” general manager Brian Cashman said. “He’s been spectacular for us and when we have an opportunity to give people a rest so fatigue doesn’t set in, because when fatigue sets in, injuries are more likely to happen.”

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (right knee sprain) did 10 40-yard sprints at about 50 percent. He also threw and did some dry swings in the cage. Ellsbury has been on the DL since May 20 and the Yankees are unsure when he will return. “My update through yesterday is he’s busting his tail and doing a lot of functional stuff but he’s got to have that brace on for three weeks total and he’s just past week two,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said.

--C Brian McCann was in the lineup Friday after leaving Wednesday’s game with a sore foot, but New York’s lineup was posted late because McCann was testing the foot by catching a bullpen session. McCann had an MRI that was negative on Thursday and he was given a new set of orthotics for his foot.

-- DH Alex Rodriguez on Friday had his first four-hit game since May 22, 2011 against the New York Mets. Rodriguez’s 42nd career game with at least four hits moved to him within nine of reaching 3,000.

--RHP Dellin Betances finally has an earned run average that does not contain three zeroes. He allowed his first run of the season after inheriting the mess created by RHP Esmil Rogers in the ninth and now has a 0.30 ERA. That snapped his team record of 26 straight scoreless appearances to start the season, and that was the third-longest in major league history since the inception of earned runs in the National League in 1912 and the American League in 1913. According to Betances, the primary cause for his most difficult outing of the season was mechanical. “I was pulling my front side, trying to make some pitches,” he said.

--2B Stephen Drew went 3-for-20 on New York’s seven-game road trip that included him sitting out twice. During that trip, Drew said he made some slight adjustments when the team was in Oakland and Friday he produced his third career multi-home run game. ”All my preparation and the work I put in off the scene is paying off,“ Drew said. ”Little adjustments here and there and hopefully that keeps going for me.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery) will make his first rehab start Monday with Class A Tampa of the Florida State League. The Yankees said he will have a pitch count of approximately 85. General manager Brian Cashman said that if Monday’s rehab outing goes well, he will make the next rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

--INF Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) appeared in his fourth rehab game Friday and went 1-for-3 while starting a double play. Ryan played third base and has spent three of his four rehab games at that position.

--RHP Adam Warren will look to continue to establish himself as a starting pitcher Saturday night when he faces the Angels. Warren’s last four starts have been the longest of his career in terms of innings pitched. Even with him giving the Yankees distance, Warren only has a 1-3 record with a 2.70 ERA to show for it. Warren’s last outing was Sunday’s 3-0 loss in Oakland when he matched a career high with seven innings and allowed two earned runs and six hits. During his last four starts, opponents are batting .176 (12-for-68) against him, but six of the nine runs Warren has allowed have come on home runs. Warren has pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings in three relief appearances against the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That got a little bit too dicey. I still have a headache from it but it was nice to get the win.” - Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez, after the Angeles scored six runs in the ninth inning before the final out was made in the Yankees’ 8-7 victory.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Carlos Beltran (sore foot) was held out of the June 5 game as a precaution. He was available to pinch hit. Beltran fouled a ball off his foot June 2 and did not play in the June 3 game.

--C Brian McCann (sore right foot) left the June 3 game. An MRI exam found no structural damage, and played in the June 5 game.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain, and he could be out until at least late June.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again. He began playing extended spring training games the week of May 25-31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on May 31, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 2. He then appeared in a rehab game for Double-A Trenton on June 5.

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. As of May 29, he was taking batting practice but not playing in extended spring training games.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He met with team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad before the May 22 game and the timetable for his return is uncertain. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities. During the week of May 31-June 6, he was doing some light sprints and taking light swings.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12, May 18, May 23 and May 28. He will start a rehab assignment June 8 for Class A Tampa and will throw about 85 pitches. Nova will likely need two more rehab starts beyond that before a return is considered.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Jacob Lindgren

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Ramon Flores

OF/INF Garrett Jones