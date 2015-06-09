New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Seven years ago, the Yankees drafted another pitcher connected to UCLA when they selected Gerrit Cole.

Cole never threw a pitch for the Yankees because he had intended all along to play at UCLA and three years later he was the top pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

On Monday, the Yankees went for another pitcher with UCLA ties but this time they selected someone who already pitched in college by using the 16th overall pick in the first round to select right-handed starting pitcher James Kaprielian.

Kaprielian will begin his pro career after being one of the best pitchers in the Pac-12 Conference. He was 10-4 with a 2.03 ERA in 17 appearances (16 starts) and led the Pac-12 with 114 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings.

“Kaprielian is a guy we’ve scouted for a long time, and we’re really happy we were able to get him,” said Damon Oppenheimer, Yankees Vice President of Domestic Amateur Scouting, in a release issued by the team. “He has three quality pitches, throws strikes and generates a lot of swings-and-misses. On top of that, he has great make-up. He compiled a quality track record in a good league and performed well for Team USA.”

Kaprielian’s curveball is described as having a hard break and his fastball velocity ranges between 91 and 93 mph. He was fifth all-time at UCLA with a 2.06 ERA and sixth with 275 career strikeouts.

What might have impressed the Yankees more than those numbers was how he performed in some of UCLA’s more important games. During the last regular-season home series against Arizona, Kaprielian combined on a 10-inning no-hitter and as a freshman he turned in six hitless relief outings when the Bruins won the College World Series.

He also pitched this season with the initials “BK” on his after losing his mother to a 14-year battle with breast cancer a year ago.

The pick represents a trend for the Yankees of taking college pitchers who are more polished and more likely to quickly reach the majors.

The Yankees selected Ian Kennedy and Joba Chamberlain in 2006 and by August 2007, they were in the majors. David Robertson was also picked that year and reached the majors in June 2008. David Phelps was picked in 2008 and in the majors by 2012, Adam Warren was picked in 2009 and made his major league debut three years later, and most recently Jacob Lindgren, who joined the Yankee bullpen less than a year after being the 55th overall pick in last year’s draft.

The Yankees have not picked this high since selecting Matt Drews with the 13th overall pick in 1993. Drews never pitched for the Yankees and three years later was traded to the Detroit Tigers for Cecil Fielder.

Since then, the only Yankees first-round picks besides Lindgren and Kennedy to appear for them is Phil Hughes (2004) and Slade Heathcott (2009).

Hughes and Heathcott are two of the high school players that the Yankees have picked in the last two decades. Until 2013, they used five straight first-round picks on high school players but other than Heathcott and Cole, who didn’t sign, the other three are nowhere close to the majors.

Since other teams are getting the premium talents in the draft and locking them up to long-term contracts before the Yankees can get involved in free agency, the approach of the last few drafts has been to get players that appear closer to contributing on the major league level.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-25

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer 6-4, 1.85 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 3-1, 2.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP James Kaprielian was selected by the Yankees with the 16th overall pick after three seasons with UCLA. He was taken with the 40th overall pick in 2012 by the Seattle Mariners but like RHP Gerrit Cole he always intended on going to UCLA. This season with UCLA, he was 10-4 with a 2.03 ERA in 17 appearances (16 starts) and led the Pac-12 with 114 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings. Reports have described his curveball as having a hard break and his fastball velocity ranges between 91 and 93. With UCLA, he finished fifth all-time in school history with a 2.06 ERA and sixth with 275 strikeouts. As a freshman he had six scoreless relief outings in the NCAA tournament as the Bruins won the national title. He also combined on a 10-inning no-hitter against Arizona this season.

--SS Kyle Holder was taken by the Yankees with the 30th overall pick as compensation for RHP David Robertson signing with the White Sox. Baseball America had the University of San Diego product ranked as the No. 38 prospect in the draft, citing his outstanding glove and developing left-handed swing. “Holder is about as elite a defender as we’ve seen come through the college ranks,” said Damon Oppenheimer, Yankees Vice President of Domestic Amateur Scouting in a release issued by the team. “He’s got a tremendous glove. He also had a productive year offensively and does not swing and miss.” This season with San Diego, he batted .348 with four home runs and 31 RBIs and a .418 on-base percentage in 224 at-bats. Last year, he batted .298 with a .403 on-base percentage in 191 at-bats. Holder is the first shortstop to be a first-round pick of the Yankees since Cito Culver in 2010. Culver has yet to progress past Class A.

--LHP Jeff Degano from Indiana State University was the Yankees’ second-round pick at 57th overall. A native of Surrey, British Columbia, he earned a spot on the Missouri Valley Conference second team after going 8-3 with a 2.36 ERA in 15 starts. He also recorded 126 strikeouts and issued just 28 walks in 99 innings. Degano had Tommy John surgery two years ago but scouting reports cited his ability to throw 90 to 94 mph consistently and keep the ball down in the strike zone. “Degano is a left-handed with a low to mid 90s fastball and a good breaking ball,” said Damon Oppenheimer, New York’s Vice President of Domestic Amateur Scouting in a release issued by the team. This season he was the winning pitcher when Indiana State beat top-ranked Vanderbilt on Feb. 21 and struck out 12 in a game against Wichita State on April 3. MLB.Com had him projected as the 11th-ranked left-handed pitcher in the draft He pitched for Indiana State after starting at Marshalltown Community College in Iowa where he was 8-5 with a 3.80 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 71 innings. Degano also was a member of Canada’s Little League World Series team in 2005.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) started a rehab assignment June 8 for Class A Tampa. Nova will likely need two more rehab starts beyond that before a return is considered.

--LHP CC Sabathia had an ejection, a solid outing and a milestone Sunday. Sabathia was ejected for the third time in his career when he questioned plate umpire Dan Bellino’s strike zone that he believed to be inconsistent. His other ejections were both with the Cleveland Indians against the Minnesota Twins. The first was July 4, 2003 by Bill Hohn in Minnesota during a benches-clearing brawl and the second was July 21, 2006 by Chris Guccione in Cleveland for arguing the strike zone. Sabathia would have pitched into the seventh but wound up finishing with a line of two runs and five hits. He also recorded seven strikeouts and reached 2,500 for his career in the fifth inning.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka will make his second start since returning from the disabled list in Tuesday’s series opener against the Washington Nationals. The Yankees are hoping it goes as well as his return did when he allowed one run and three hits in eight innings in Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Seattle. Tanaka was the first Yankee to allow three hits or less with at least nine strikeouts in seven innings in a road game since RHP Mike Mussina pitched a three-hitter Aug. 17, 2003 at Baltimore. According to baseball-reference.com, he was the third pitcher to go at least seven innings with at least nine strikeouts while throwing 78 pitches or later. The others were LHP David Price (70 pitches) on July 2, 2013 and RHP Curt Schilling (75 pitches) on Aug. 21, 2002. Tanaka is 2-0 with a 0.89 ERA in his last three starts and 3-1 with a 1.53 ERA in four career starts against National League opponents.

--3B Chase Headley committed his 13th error, equaling a career-high that he set in 2010 with the San Diego Padres. In his other season with 13 errors, Headley played 1,407 2/3 innings at third base and 388 chances at the position. Headley’s error was also his seventh throwing error and only Oakland SS Marcus Semien has more (9).

--INF Brendan Ryan (strained right calf) appears close to returning and making his season debut. Ryan played in his sixth rehab game Sunday, and manager Joe Girardi said he was meeting with GM Brian Cashman following the game to discuss the next step.

--INF Gregorio Petit started a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on Monday. Petit has missed 27 games with a right hand contusion that he sustained last month in Toronto.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just want consistency that’s all. To throw my pitcher out for asking where a pitch is, not giving him enough -- I have a problem with that.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, on LHP CC Sabathia’s ejection Sunday for arguing balls and strikes with plate umpire Dan Bellino.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. As of May 29, he was taking batting practice but not playing in extended spring training games. Petit started a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 8.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12, May 18, May 23 and May 28. He started a rehab assignment June 8 for Class A Tampa. Nova will likely need two more rehab starts beyond that before a return is considered.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again. He began playing extended spring training games the week of May 25-31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on May 31, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 2. He then appeared in a rehab games for Double-A Trenton from June 5-7. Manager Joe Girardi said that he will meet with GM Brian Cashman to discuss if Ryan is ready to be activated during the week of June 8-14.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain, and he could be out until at least late June.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He met with team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad before the May 22 game and the timetable for his return is uncertain. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities. During the week of June 1-7, he did some light sprints and took light swings.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Jacob Lindgren

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Ramon Flores

OF/INF Garrett Jones