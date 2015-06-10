New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- At a panel discussion in midtown-Manhattan Monday night with Yankees beat writers, a few fans asked questions about Stephen Drew and whether he would last the entire year or if the Yankees would make a change at second base.

Their reasons were because he took a .168 average into Tuesday and they were not sold on manager Joe Girardi’s constant explanations of him hitting into tough-luck or making hard outs.

On Tuesday, those fans saw why Drew still is on the team as he hit two solo home runs in a 6-1 win over the Washington Nationals.

On a homestand when Bryce Harper, Mike Trout and Albert Pujols have homered against the Yankees, Drew has four home runs. Of his 31 hits, nine have gone over the fence.

“His hits are extremely productive, that’s the bottom line,” Girardi said after Drew’s fourth career multi-home run game and second on the homestand. “He’s swung the bat well. He’s swinging the bat well and hopefully he’s over that point where he hits the ball hard and they’re hits. I thought he had some bad luck. He made that little adjustment and it seemed to help.”

Drew is still hitting .175 but has six hits in his last 24 at-bats. When asked about some of the improvement at the plate, he has cited an unspecified mechanical adjustment he made while getting two days off in Oakland.

“It’s just working on things, looking on at-bats, going back and really trying not to do too much and trying to clear my head and give the best chance I have up there,” Drew said. “I played this game for a long time and trust myself. The good thing is a little adjustment here and it’s paid dividends.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-25

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 4-3, 4.57 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 5-1, 4.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi has had some mixed results when facing the Nationals and he takes the mound Wednesday for the Yankees. He is 2-4 with a 5.32 ERA in eight starts against Washington and has allowed two earned runs or less in half of those starts. His last start against the Nationals was a no-decision May 19 when he allowed five earned runs and seven hits in a 4 1/3-inning start that equaled his shortest of the season. Eovaldi last started Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he allowed one earned run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He began that outing with five scoreless innings but walked three of the four batters he faced in the sixth. Eovaldi has allowed three earned runs or less in eight starts and has done so despite allowing 80 hits and a .358 BAPIP -- the second highest in the American League. Eovaldi has been able to get five wins so far by getting 6.89 runs per game after getting the lowest in the game last year (2.70).

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery) made his first rehab start Monday for Class A Tampa. Nova pitched 4 1/3 innings, threw about 75 pitches and recorded 12 ground-ball outs. His next start will be for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and his pitch count will increase to about 85.

--RHP Sergio Santos will reportedly sign with the Yankees, according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and he will report to Double-A. The Yankees are seeking additional right-handed relief help since their only two right-handed options in the bullpen are Dellin Betances and Esmil Rogers. Santos was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers and opted for free agency. In 13 1/3 innings with the Dodgers, he posted a 4.73 ERA. While Santos held right-handed hitters to a combined .555 OPS this year, lefties batted .400 against him.

--2B Stephen Drew had his fourth career game with at least two home runs with solo home runs on a 2-2 count in the third and a 2-1 count in the eighth. Half of his multi-homer games have been on this homestand and Drew credits an unspecified adjustment for him getting six hits in his last 24 at-bats.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka is the fourth pitcher to get at least 17 wins in his first 26 games, joining Boo Ferris (19), Cal Eldred (17) and Steve Rogers (17). He turned in his fourth straight start of at least six innings along with five hits or less and one run or less. That is the seventh time a Yankee has done that since 1914 and first instance RHP Orlando Hernandez from Aug. 3-18, 1998.

--LF Ramon Flores had his first career three-hit game and first multi-hit game. He is the fourth Yankee since 2006 to have a three hit game within his first nine career games. The others were Eduardo Nunez in 2010, Zoilo Almonte in 2013 and Yangervis Solarte last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t ever make too much of one outing. I think you try to put together 10 outings and make an evaluation, but obviously it’s great to see him follow it up, and I think his stuff was as crisp today as it was the other day.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, on RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who followed up his return from the disabled list with another strong outing.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. As of May 29, he was taking batting practice but not playing in extended spring training games. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 8.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12, May 18, May 23 and May 28. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 8. Nova likely will need two more rehab starts before a return is considered.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again. He began playing extended spring training games the week of May 25-31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on May 31, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 2. He then appeared in a rehab games for Double-A Trenton from June 5-7. Manager Joe Girardi said that he would meet with GM Brian Cashman to discuss if Ryan is ready to be activated during the week of June 8-14.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain, and he could be out until at least late June.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He met with team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad before the May 22 game and the timetable for his return is uncertain. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities. During the week of June 1-7, he did some light sprints and took light swings.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Jacob Lindgren

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Ramon Flores

OF/INF Garrett Jones