New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIIMORE -- New York Yankees prospect Mason Williams finally got a chance to step on a major league field for a real major league game and he showed signs of his talents early on.

After striking out in his first at-bat, Williams went deep in his second at bat in the fourth inning. Hitting an 0-1 pitch into the right-field stands, his two-run shot closed the Yankees to 5-3 -- the closest they got in an 11-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

“It all went by so fast,” said Williams, of his first major league hit and home run. “Honestly, it’s my first home run of the season.”

Before joining the Yankees for Friday’s game, Williams batted .317 (38 for 120) with 11 stolen bases and 11 RBIs at Double-A Trenton. It was a performance that far exceeded his disappointing 2014 campaign at Trenton -- a year that may have cost him an earlier promotion.

“Obviously, it’s a huge hit for him. I am sure he is excited. He’ll be back out there tomorrow.”

All was not wonderful for Williams, who also misjudged a fly ball in center field in the fourth inning.

“I can do better than that. I can make that play,” he assured.

His opening night was also witnessed by a busload of supporters who chartered a bus from Florida.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-27

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 3-7, 5.25 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 2-4, 8.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Esmil Rogers was optioned by the Yankees following Friday night’s game. Rogers pitched two innings in Friday’s 10-3 loss, allowing four runs -- one earned -- on five hits. He entered the game with a 6.39 ERA in 17 appearances. This was his seventh major league season.

--CF Mason Williams made his major league debut Friday and homered for his first major league hit in his second at-bat. He is the first Yankees player to homer for his first major league hit since Zealous Wheeler on July 3, 2014. Williams was replaced in the lineup in the sixth inning but Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he would start Saturday.

--1B Mark Teixeira committed a two-base throwing error in the fifth inning of Friday’s game. The errant throw snapped a 109-game errorless streak by Teixeira, which had been the longest such streak of his career.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury will remain in rehab in Florida through Thursday. After that, manager Joe Girardi said he may go to the club’s Class A affiliate in Tampa or be sent elsewhere for a rehab assignment. Ellsbury was placed on the DL on May 20 with a right knee strain.

--RHP Michael Pineda failed to last five innings in Friday’s loss, snapping a streak of 20 consecutive starts dating back to Aug. 13, 2014 in which he logged at least five innings. Friday night also marked Pineda’s first loss in seven career starts against the Birds. He is now 3-1 with a 3.35 lifetime against Baltimore.

-- INF Gregorio Petit was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. Petit is hitting .200 with five RBIs in 35 at-bats this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just played sloppy. We can definitely play better. Hopefully we got it all out of our system. It wasn’t a pretty game to watch or a pretty game to be a part of.” -- Yankees OF Brett Gardner, after Friday’s 11-3 loss to the Orioles.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He met with team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad before the May 22 game and the timetable for his return is uncertain. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities. During the week of June 1-7, he did some light sprints and took light swings. Before the June 10 game, Ellsbury continued running and will remain in rehab in Florida through June 18. After that, manager Joe Girardi said he may go to the club’s Class A affiliate in Tampa or be sent elsewhere for a rehab assignment.

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. As of May 29, he was taking batting practice but not playing in extended spring training games. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 8. He was activated from the disabled list June 12.

--LHP Andrew Miller (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10. He will not throw again before June 20.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12, May 18, May 23 and May 28. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 8. He is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 13.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain, and he could be out until at least late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Jacob Lindgren

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Chris Martin

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF/INF Garrett Jones

OF Mason Williams