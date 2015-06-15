New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Alex Rodriguez left Baltimore having reached one milestone and closing in on another.

Before going 0-for-4 Sunday in the New York Yankees’ 5-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles, Rodriguez homered Saturday night, collecting his 2,000th and 2,001st RBIs.

“You know, you just don’t see it very often,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “It’s an amazing amount of RBIs.”

Rodriguez became just the fourth player in major league history -- behind Hank Aaron (2,297), Babe Ruth (2,214) and Cap Anson (2,075) -- to reach 2,000.

“The RBI statistic is such an interesting thing because it’s such a collaborative effort from all my teammates that I’ve played (with) over the last 20 years,” Rodriguez said. “And it reminds me of some of the great players and friends I’ve collected over the years, so it’s a little bit of a toast to all of them.”

Rodriguez now heads to his hometown of Miami for a two-game interleague series with 2,995 career hits. He was asked if passing other milestones diminished the importance of attaining 3,000 hits.

“I wake up every morning trying to get my body ready to play. I‘m 39 now, and it’s a lot harder now than when I was 29,” he said. “But just trying to help the team win every way I can, any way I can, and yeah, I don’t think about it too much these days.”

Rodriguez has played sparingly in the field this season, so he may not get much closer to 3,000 hits while in Miami, where the designated hitter won’t be in play.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 4-1, 2.48 ERA) at Rays (RHP Tom Koehler, 4-4, 4.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ivan Nova (right ulnar collateral reconstruction) made his second rehab start Saturday, allowing one earned run over six innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Rochester. “He threw OK,” manager Joe Girardi said. “His velocity was decent. His curveball maybe wasn’t quite as sharp as we’ve seen it, but he got stretched out a little bit, and he’s been going every fifth day.”

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (4-1, 2.48 ERA) starts for the Yankees on Monday at Miami. He is 3-0 with a 0.99 ERA, two walks and 29 strikeouts over his past four starts. In his last start, he allowed a run on five hits over seven innings in a win against Washington.

--RHP Adam Warren was lifted after 4 2/3 innings Sunday in the Yankees’ 5-3 win over the Orioles. On a steamy, 90-degree day, Warren allowed three runs on six hits. He struck out five and walked three, throwing 92 pitches. “I didn’t think that he had his great slider today that he’s had the last few starts,” manager Joe Girardi said. “His command wasn’t quite as good, but he found a way to get through it, and battled and kept us in the game.”

--C John Ryan Murphy went 3-for-4 and hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the Yankees’ 5-3 win at Baltimore on Sunday. Murphy, who raised his batting average from .208 to .250, connected off Brian Matusz with the bases loaded and two outs. “I got into a good (2-0) count. He left me a good pitch to hit,” Murphy said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did an outstanding job. He’s a big reason we won today.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, on C John Ryan Murphy, whose third hit was a two-run double that lifted the Yankees to a 5-3 win at Baltimore on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities. During the week of June 1-7, he did some light sprints and took light swings. Ellsbury continued running June 10. He will keep training in Florida through June 18. After that, he might go to Class A Tampa or elsewhere for a rehab assignment.

--LHP Andrew Miller (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10. He will not throw again before June 20.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12, May 18, May 23 and May 28. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 8, then made a rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 13.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain, and he us out until at least late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

