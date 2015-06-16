New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Monday’s Yankees-Marlins game, won 2-1 by Miami, was full of subplots:

--DH Alex Rodriguez, who played high school ball at Miami’s Westminster Christian, made a homecoming. And even though he was relegated to pinch-hitting duties -- popping out for the final out of the game -- A-Rod still drew more than 100 journalists in the dugout for a pre-game interview. A-Rod also signed countless autographs for kids and other fans.

--Yankees manager Joe Girardi, who spent the 2006 season with the Marlins, was seen greeting Miami owner Jeffrey Loria before the game. Loria fired Girardi after that one season. Shortly after he was fired, Girardi was named NL Manager of the Year.

--The Yankees have several other ex-Marlins, including closer Andrew Miller, starter Nathan Eovaldi, right fielder Garrett Jones and pitching coach Larry Rothschild.

--Eovaldi will start against the Marlins on Tuesday. His opposite number, right-hander David Phelps, is a former Yankee. It will be Eovaldi’s first time facing the Marlins, and it will be Phelps’ first time facing the Yankees.

--Marlins third baseman Martin Prado is a former Yankee. However, he is sitting out this two-game mini-series due to a shoulder injury.

--Marlins center fielder Ichiro Suzuki is a former Yankee, and he faced fellow Japan native Masahiro Tanaka for the first time in their careers on Monday. Suzuki went 2-for-3 against Tanaka in a battle of national heroes.

--Finally, Marlins starting pitcher Tom Koehler, a native of the Bronx, faced the Yankees for the first time. He grew up a Yankees fan and had the pleasure of beating his once-favorite team on Monday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 5-1, 4.13 ERA) at Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 3-3, 4.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi will get a chance to stick it to the Marlins -- the team that gave up on his potential -- on Tuesday night, when he faces Miami. Eovaldi has been a success so far for the Yankees, going 5-1 with a 4.13 ERA. He throws consistently harder than most big-league starters -- his stuff has been called “nuclear”, with a fastball that ranges from 95 to 100 mph.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who missed all of May due to a right wrist/forearm strain, made his seventh start of the season on Monday. Facing the Marlins for the first time in his career, Tanaka lasted seven innings and allowed nine hits, no walks and two runs. Tanaka, who came off the disabled list on June 3, had a noteworthy moment in the bottom of the first inning, when he faced fellow Japan native Ichiro Suzuki for the first time. Suzuki, 41, lined a clean single to right off of Tanaka, 26. Suzuki finished the game 2-for-3 against Tanaka.

--CF Mason Williams, who made his big-league debut last week, returned to his home state this weekend to play against the Marlins. Williams, 23, played high school ball in the Orlando area, about four hours north of Marlins Park. A fourth-round pick in 2010, Williams wasn’t supposed to be with the Yankees this quickly, especially after hitting just .223 with five homers and 21 steals last year in Double-A. But he improved greatly this year, hitting a combined .318 this year between Double-A and Triple-A. And, with Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury on the disabled list since May 20 with a knee injury, Williams was promoted. He homered in his debut game, becoming just the ninth Yankee to accomplish the feat. However, he went 0-for-3 on Monday and is now hitting .091. A demotion back to the minors may be forthcoming soon.

--DH Alex Rodriguez was not in Monday’s starting lineup but he went 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter, popping out for the final out of the game. With no DH in a National League park, A-Rod is being relegated to pinch-hitter status. He is five hits from 3,000, and it looks like he could reach the milestone when the Yankees return home, starting with games Wednesday and Thursday against the Marlins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was an awesome situation to be in -- fun, exciting. (Manager Joe Girardi) couldn’t have played it any better. I was ready to go.” - DH Alex Rodriguez, who went to high school in the Miami area and flied out as a pinch hitter for the final out in Monday’s game in Miami.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities. During the week of June 1-7, he did some light sprints and took light swings. Ellsbury continued running June 10. He will keep training in Florida through June 18. After that, he might go to Class A Tampa or elsewhere for a rehab assignment.

--LHP Andrew Miller (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10. He will not throw again before June 20.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12, May 18, May 23 and May 28. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 8, then made a rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 13.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain, and he us out until at least late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Sergio Santos

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF/INF Garrett Jones

OF Mason Williams