New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Apparently, this is what you get for $219 million.

The big-budget New York Yankees were swept by the small-market Miami Marlins, beaten in a two-game mini-series that included an embarrassing first inning Tuesday.

New York allowed an eight-run inning in which starter Nathan Eovaldi gave up nine hits and recorded just two outs.

“I had been looking forward to this start,” Eovaldi said after the Yankees’ 12-2 loss. “It was very frustrating.”

Forgetting about Eovaldi for the moment, the big picture is not flattering for the Yankees, either. It is hard to believe given the franchise’s impressive history, but the Yanks missed the playoffs each of the past two years.

And, unlike the Marlins, who play in a weak NL East division, the Yankees (34-30) play in the top-heavy AL East.

In the NL East, there are just two teams over .500, the Mets and Nationals. And both of those teams have struggled through large stretches of this season.

By contrast, there are four teams over .500 in the AL East.

For the Yankees, that imposing era in which New York made the playoffs 17 of the previous 18 years -- winning five World Series titles -- is gone.

Derek Jeter is not walking through that door, and neither are other now-retired stars such as closer Mariano Rivera, starter Andy Pettitte, catcher Jorge Posada and center fielder Bernie Williams.

The talent that remains is mostly aging and overpriced. Every Yankees positional starter is over age 30 with the exception of shortstop Didi Gregorius, who is nothing special.

The list of scandalously overpriced Yankees includes Alex Rodriguez ($27.5 million annual salary); left-hander CC Sabathia ($23.2M); first baseman Mark Teixeira ($22.5M); right-hander Masahiro Tanaka ($22.1M); outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury ($22M); catcher Brian McCann ($17M); outfielder Carlos Beltran ($15M), third baseman Chase Headley ($13M) and outfielder Brett Gardner ($13M).

Sabathia, 34, Beltran, 38, and Rodriguez, 39, are significantly past their primes, and the Yankees would dump them if they could.

Bright spots? When healthy, Ellsbury and Gardner are speedy and dynamic atop the lineup, with power hitters such as Teixeira and McCann ready to drive them in. The bullpen duo of Andrew Miller and Dellin Betances is the best 1-2 punch in baseball.

However, Ellsbury and Miller are currently on the disabled list, and the farm system has little to offer in the way of top prospects. And therein lies the biggest problem: Until the Yankees get top prospects flowing through the system, this franchise may just struggle for quite a bit.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-30

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jose Urena, 1-2, 4.44 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 7-3, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) will make his third -- and possibly final -- rehab start on Friday for either Double-A Trenton or Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Through one rehab outing for Class A Tampa and one for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Nova is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA.

--RF Carlos Beltran (hamstring) returned after missing two games. He went 1-for-4 and struck out twice.

--RHP Michael Pineda starts Wednesday against the Marlins at Yankee Stadium. Pineda, who is in his third season in the big leagues at age 26, has shown signs of putting it all together. He entered this season as a sub-.500 pitcher (14-15), but now he is 7-3 and is just two wins from tying his single-season high in victories. Pineda has dominating stuff -- a mid-90s fastball and a wipeout slider -- and he leads the majors with a ratio of 8.7 strikeouts per walk. He is coming off a poor start, however, in which he gave up six runs in 4 1/3 innings. He will look to get back on track against the Marlins.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) took a beating Tuesday night, lasting two-thirds of an inning and allowing nine hits and eight runs at Miami. It was the shortest outing in Eovaldi’s career. Batters hit .818 against him in the inning, and his ERA went up from 4.13 to 5.12.

--RHP Sergio Santos didn’t get any fanfare Monday because his team lost to the Marlins 2-1. Still, he was brilliant in relief, inheriting a bases-loaded, no-outs jam and allowing no one to score. Santos, a native of Los Angeles who turns 32 on July 4, was pitching for his hometown team, the Dodgers, earlier this season. However, they designated him for assignment May 27 after he posted a 4.73 ERA in 13 1/3 innings. The Yankees picked him up last week.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury is still at least two or three weeks away from returning to the lineup. He has been out since May 19 with a knee sprain, and the Yankees have given no timetable for his return. Ellsbury, who turns 32 in September, is making an average of $22 million for seven years on a contract that expires after the 2020 season. It is fairly clear the Yankees overpaid for the speedy Ellsbury, which makes it imperative to their hopes that he at least gets back on the field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He tries to live off the edges. He made a few good pitches, and we didn’t get much going against him.” -- Yankees CF Brett Gardner, on RHP David Phelps, who led the Marlins to a 12-2 win over New York on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities. During the week of June 1-7, he did some light sprints and took light swings. Ellsbury continued running June 10. He will keep training in Florida through June 18. After that, he might go to Class A Tampa or elsewhere for a rehab assignment.

--LHP Andrew Miller (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10. He will not throw again before June 20.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12, May 18, May 23 and May 28. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 8, then made a rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 13. He will make another rehab appearance June 19.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain, and he us out until at least late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Sergio Santos

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF/INF Garrett Jones

OF Mason Williams