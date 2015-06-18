New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The buzz isn’t what it was four years ago when New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter was chasing 3,000 hits.

The milestone is rapidly approaching, especially after the Yankees’ Alex Rodriguez had two more hits in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

That leaves him at 2,997 hits with seven more games on New York’s homestand. Barring a lengthy slump, it seems likely that Rodriguez will become the 29th player to reach 3,000 hits.

“Of course it’s always on your mind a little bit,” Rodriguez said before talking about other things like Michael Pineda’s no-hit bid and Dellin Betances’ five-out save.

That will become the latest milestone for Rodriguez, who became the second player to reach 2,000 RBIs on Saturday in Baltimore and also passed Willie Mays on the all-time home run list last month.

“It would be pretty awesome,” Rodriguez said. “I would be very excited about it. I know my mom is excited about it. She’s been watching every day and counting down. It will be an exciting day in the Rodriguez house for sure.”

While passing Mays’ mark of 660 home runs had buzz because of the potential for battles about bonuses not being paid, the hype around Rodriguez’s pursuit of 3,000 is not as much.

Even with a quiet chase, manager Joe Girardi still remained in awe of Rodriguez reaching that point.

”It’s a ton of hits,“ Girardi said. ”I think about the guys who have gotten 3,000 hits, it’s really an amazing club. Fifteen years of 200 hits, you see three hitters maybe a year maybe get 200 hits each year in each league.

“Obviously you have to have longevity but it shows real consistency in a game and for him it’s just another huge number that he’s put up in his career whether, it’s home runs or RBI but 3,000 hits that’s a lot of hits and you don’t see it every day.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Mat Latos 2-4, 5.44 ERA) at Yankees LHP CC Sabathia, 3-7, 5.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP CC Sabathia has earned a win against 29 teams and he will try to get a win against his 30th different opponent when he faces the Marlins on Thursday. If he can beat Miami, Sabathia would become the 14th pitcher all time to get wins against all 30 teams. On that list are six pitchers who spent with the Yankees at some point (Kevin Brown, A.J. Burnett, Randy Johnson, Al Leiter, Terry Mullholland and Javier Vazquez). Sabathia last pitched Saturday in Baltimore and did not get a decision when he allowed four earned runs and eight hits in five innings.

--DH Alex Rodriguez returned from having two nights off due to playing in a National League ballpark and had two hits. That gave him 2,997 hits for his career, leaving him three shy of becoming the 29th player to reach 3,000. “I‘m excited,” Rodriguez said of chasing 3,000 hits. “I‘m having fun. I‘m relaxed. I‘m having a good time.”

--1B Mark Teixeira was given Wednesday off to rest some neck stiffness that manager Joe Girardi started appearing last weekend in Baltimore. Girardi said that the stiffness was not serious and that he hoped Teixeira could play Thursday after receiving treatment all day Wednesday.

--RHP Jose Ramirez was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre after making two appearances in his second stint with the Yankees. In Tuesday’s 12-2 loss at Miami, he allowed one run and two hits with a walk and two wild pitches in two innings. On Monday, he allowed a hit, hit a batter and issued a walk without retiring a hitter. Before joining the Yankees a second time, Ramirez had a 0.93 ERA in his previous seven appearances in the minors.

--LHP Jose De Paula was recalled from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre before Wednesday’s game to provide the Yankees a fresh long reliever. De Paula is stretched out since he is 2-0 with a 1.53 ERA in three starts in the minors. In those starts, De Paula has allowed 13 hits, struck out eight in 17 2/3 innings. De Paula is in his eighth professional season and is 35-27 with a 3.77 ERA in 108 games (92 starts). The Yankees signed him to a major league deal in November after he spent last year with Fresno, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

--3B Chase Headley was hit on the right ankle during a first-inning plate appearance. The pitch hit Headley’s protective padding and, after he stayed down for a few seconds he stayed in the game.

--1B/OF Garrett Jones made his fifth start at first base and 16th start overall. Jones started at first so the Yankees could give 1B Mark Teixeira the night off. Jones went 0-for-3, though he was robbed of a single by Miami first baseman Justin Bour for the final out of the seventh.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I looked at the scoreboard. I‘m not really thinking too much. I‘m thinking getting outs quick, that’s what I want.” -- Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda, after giving up just one hit in 6 2/3 innings in a win vs. Miami on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (neck stiffness) was held out of the June 17 game. Manager Joe Girardi said it was not a serious injury and that he hoped Teixeira would play in the June 18 game after receiving treatment all day June 17.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities. During the week of June 1-7, he did some light sprints and took light swings. Ellsbury continued running June 10. He will keep training in Florida through June 18. After that, he might go to Class A Tampa or elsewhere for a rehab assignment.

--LHP Andrew Miller (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10. He will not throw again before June 20.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12, May 18, May 23 and May 28. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 8, then made a rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 13. He will make another rehab appearance June 19.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain, and he us out until at least late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Jose DePaula

RHP Sergio Santos

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF/INF Garrett Jones

OF Mason Williams