New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Alex Rodriguez would have loved to get his 3,000th hit over with, but it is hard to make a legitimate attempt when the opposing pitcher is throwing four straight fastballs that veered off the inside corner of the plate.

That’s what happened in his second attempt at becoming the 29th player to get 3,000 hits and second Yankee to reach the milestone.

With nobody out in the eighth inning and the Yankees holding a two-run lead, Rodriguez strode into the batter’s box with thousands of flashbulbs going off in anticipation of capturing history. Instead the only photos anyone took were of Rodriguez starting at ball one, ball two, ball three and ball four coming out of the right hand of Miami Marlins reliever Sam Dyson.

Rodriguez took in unintentional walk in stride, accepting the opportunity to further help the Yankees win and being relieved at not having to face Carter Capps, whose velocity has been clocked near 100 mph.

“My approach hasn’t changed all year,” Rodriguez said. “It’s just to have good at-bats, put the ball in play. When I saw Capps warming up, I told a bunch of my teammates in the dugout, 3,000 will have to wait another day. The chance of me putting the ball in play are very little. Once I saw him walk out of the game, I was pretty excited.”

Once Rodriguez walked, the crowd unleashed a few profane chants that generated a sound often heard in the old version of Yankee Stadium.

As for whether the Yankees were chanting, it was unlikely. Instead they were cheering and will do so again in the first inning Friday night against Detroit right-hander Justin Verlander.

“I don’t think anyone was on the bench chanting,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “I think there was a lot of players pulling for him. That would be a new level. That would probably be what I saw at my daughter’s game.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-30

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 0-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 4-4, 3.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Alex Rodriguez collected a pair of singles, putting him one away from becoming the 29th player to reach 3,000 career hits. His first hit was an RBI single in the first inning and his second hit was a base hit in the fifth. In his first attempts at the milestone, Rodriguez lined out to right field against LHP Michael Dunn in the sixth and drew a four-pitch walk from RHP Sam Dyson in the eighth.

--RHP Adam Warren is a possible candidate to come out of the Yankees rotation when RHP Ivan Nova finishes his rehab from Tommy John surgery. Until the Yankees make any decision, Warren will take the mound against the Detroit Tigers on Friday, which will be his 13th start. Warren has allowed three earned runs or less in seven straight starts and in nine overall. Warren’s last start was Sunday at Baltimore and he took a no-decision in New York’s 5-3 win. In that outing, Warren allowed three runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Warren has made five appearances (one start) against the Tigers and has a 4.09 ERA in those games.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury continued rehabbing his sprained right knee Thursday by running from first to third numerous times while the team was doing pregame stretching. Ellsbury made it from first to third in about eight seconds and each time consulted with coaches. Friday marks one month since Ellsbury was injured, and the Yankees don’t have an exact timetable for his return other than saying they hope to have him by the end of the month. “He’s not behind,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “We’re happy with where he’s at, and we’re hoping to get him back pretty soon here. I‘m not sure when he’s physically ready. Our hope is to get him back right around the end of the month.”

--1B Mark Teixeira returned to the lineup Thursday after having Wednesday off with some neck stiffness. Manager Joe Girardi said the stiffness began appearing last weekend in Baltimore and on Wednesday, Teixeira had treatment for it.

--LHP CC Sabathia allowed three runs and five hits in six innings Thursday. He also did not issue a walk for the fifth time this season. Sabathia picked up a no-decision and has yet to beat the Marlins. If Sabathia ever beats Miami, he will become the 14th pitcher in baseball history to get wins against all 30 teams.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know how to describe it. It feels great. Every time that moments like that happen, I just reflect upon a year ago today.” - Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez, on the crowd support as he seeks his 3,000th career hit.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (neck stiffness) was held out of the game on June 17, but returned for the game on June 18.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities. During the week of June 1-7, he did some light sprints and took light swings. Ellsbury continued running June 10. He will keep training in Florida through June 18. After that, he might go to Class A Tampa or elsewhere for a rehab assignment. Before the June 18 game, Ellsbury did some running from first to third. The Yankees hope he returns by the end of June.

--LHP Andrew Miller (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10. He will not throw again before June 20.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12, May 18, May 23 and May 28. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 8, then made a rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 13. He will make another rehab appearance June 19.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain, and he us out until at least late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Jose De Paula

RHP Sergio Santos

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF/INF Garrett Jones

OF Mason Williams