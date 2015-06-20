New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- If Derek Jeter hitting a home run for his 3,000th hit was something out of a movie script, then consider Alex Rodriguez doing the same thing the sequel.

Of course, Jeter’s milestone on July 9, 2011 against David Price was merely another episode in a charmed career that ended with a game-winning hit in his final home game.

For Rodriguez, his milestone hit was the latest scene in what has become a redemption story that might be picked up as a movie of the week.

“Everything about this year has been a surprise,” Rodriguez said after getting his 3,000th hit on the first pitch he saw from Justin Verlander in Friday’s 7-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. “I’ve never enjoyed the game as much as I have this year.”

Once scorned and despised by many throughout baseball, Rodriguez’s home run continued a remarkable reversal that has included standing ovations at Yankee Stadium and even posing for a photo with new commissioner Rob Manfred at a youth baseball event on the site of the old Yankee Stadium on Thursday. The hit came over a year after he fought Manfred and the rest of Major League Baseball before accepting the 162-game suspension for PED usage, something he admitted to in 2009 but was not suspended for.

When the suspension was originally announced as a 211-game ban on Aug. 5, 2013, many thought Rodriguez would never play again. Rodriguez did for 44 games while appealing the ban but since he was coming off a second hip surgery, his performance suffered.

After having last year out of the spotlight, Rodriguez has surprised many, including himself. His 3,000th hit was his 13th home run and fourth milestone of the season.

Rodriguez’s run of milestones began May 7, when he moved past Hall of Famer Willie Mays into fourth place in major league history with his 661st home run against Baltimore. That triggered a $6 million bonus in Rodriguez’s contact that the Yankees don’t intend to pay and he does not intend to fight.

On May 27, Rodriguez hit a three-run homer against Kansas City to surpass Babe Ruth (1,982) and Lou Gehrig (1,993) for most RBIs in the American League.

Last Saturday, Rodriguez drove in career runs No. 2,000 and No. 2,001 to join Hank Aaron as the only players with 2,000 RBIs.

Tainted or not, Rodriguez is in rare company with his milestones and based on the reaction at Yankee Stadium, it was something that anyone present will always remember.

However, it could have been more memorable if not for Rodriguez’s dubious past. It took him nearly six years to get 500 hits due to injuries and his suspension.

And when the milestones began trickling in, the Yankees have done little to acknowledge it. The magic numbers of 660, 714, 755, 762 and 763 were supposed to trigger “marketing bonuses” of $6 million but instead those figures were mostly ignored.

This number is interesting because of the rare company but it also should be more historic and more celebrated. And the reason Rodriguez needed a redemption season in the first place is because of his past transgressions.

About the only thing that went wrong Friday was having the wrong guy catch the ball.

Jeter’s home run was caught by Christian Lopez, who was more than eager to return it. Rodriguez’s ball was caught by Zack Hemple, a 38-year-old fan, who told the Yankees via twitter that he wasn’t giving the ball back and was talking to team executives Randy Levine and Lonn Trost about it.

“The thing that I was thinking about was where Jeet’s guy,” Rodriguez said to laughs in the interview room. “Where’s that guy? I wasn’t so lucky. Again I‘m just fortunate and grateful and really having a good time this year.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-30

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 7-3, 2.58 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 5-2, 5.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Alex Rodriguez became the 29th player to get 3,000 hits when he homered on the first pitch he saw Friday night with two outs in the first inning against Detroit RHP Justin Verlander. Rodriguez joined Derek Jeter as the only Yankees to reach 3,000. He also joined Jeter and Wade Boggs as the only players to get the milestone on a home run. Jeter did it July 9, 2011 against LHP David Price then with Tampa Bay. Boggs achieved it Aug. 7, 1999 for Tampa Bay against Cleveland’s Chris Haney. Rodriguez, who is Dominican, is the fourth player of Hispanic origin to reach 3,000 hits. The others are Roberto Clemente (Puerto Rico), Rod Carew (Panama) and Rafael Palmeiro (Cuba). Rodriguez also is the sixth member of the 3,000-hit club that has played for the Yankees at some point. Besides Jeter and Boggs, Dave Winfield, Rickey Henderson and Paul Waner also played for the Yankees.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury hit the one-month mark of his right knee sprain and before Friday’s game, he took a full batting practice and had several hits into the right-field seats. On Thursday, Ellsbury did some running from first to third and did not seem to have any difficulty. “I thought he looked better,” manager Joe Girardi said. “He used his spikes when he hit in the dirt today and that’s how he got hurt. So I thought he swing the bat well. I thought he ran a lot better. He’s definitely progressing the way we want.”

--RHP Bryan Mitchell was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. This year in the minors, Mitchell is 4-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 13 starts. He last pitched Sunday against Rochester and allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings of a 2-1 loss. Mitchell made three appearances last year for the Yankees and in his only start on Sept. 12 in Baltimore, he allowed two runs and six hits over five innings.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi will start Saturday on three days’ rest after throwing only 36 pitches in his worst career start. That was Tuesday in Miami, when he allowed eight runs and nine hits while getting two outs. He became the third Yankee to allow nine hits in an inning since 1984, joining RHPs Roger Clemens (2007) and Mike Mussina (2003).

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery) made his third rehab start in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s game at Lehigh Valley. In that start, he allowed five earned runs and seven hits over five innings while throwing 84 pitches.

--RHP Branden Pinder was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for his third stint with the team. Pinder was with the Yankees May 9-24 and April 15-21 and, in those stints, he made six appearances spanning 8 1/3 innings. In the minors, Pinder is 0-1 with a 3.66 ERA in 14 appearances.

--RHP Sergio Santos was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation and the move is retroactive to June 15. Santos joined the Yankees last week and has allowed two earned runs and three hits in three innings during his two appearances.

--RHP Chris Martin was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Martin has a 5.63 ERA in 18 appearances and in those outings has allowed 10 earned runs and 20 hits in 16 innings. Martin made two appearances after getting recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 11 and allowed four runs in his first two major league outings after missing 20 games with right elbow tendinitis.

--CF Mason Williams left Friday’s game in the sixth inning with a jammed right shoulder. While sliding back to first base on a pickoff attempt in the bottom of the fifth, Williams’ shoulder popped out. Williams has a slight history with shoulder issues as he needed season-ending surgery on a shoulder in 2012. The Yankees said no tests are scheduled and Williams is day-to-day.

--RHP Adam Warren is a possible candidate to come out of the Yankees rotation when RHP Ivan Nova finishes his rehab from Tommy John surgery but continued to make that difficult decision for manager Joe Girardi. Warren’s outing was a footnote to DH Alex Rodriguez’s 3000th hit but he allowed two runs and seven hits in a career-high eight innings. Warren also tied a career high with seven strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A year ago today, I didn’t know if this day would come. There were some really dark days.” -- Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez, after hitting a solo homer Friday in the first inning for his 3,000th career hit.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 19, retroactive to June 15.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities. During the week of June 1-7, he did some light sprints and took light swings. Ellsbury continued running June 10. He will keep training in Florida through June 18. After that, he might go to Class A Tampa or elsewhere for a rehab assignment. Before the June 18 game, Ellsbury did some running from first to third and before the June 19 game, he took live batting practice. The Yankees did not say when he will start a rehab assignment but hope he returns by the end of June.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) left the June 19 game. The Yankees did not send him for further testing and his status is day-to-day.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12, May 18, May 23 and May 28. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 8, then made a rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 13. He made another rehab appearance June 19.

--LHP Andrew Miller (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10. He will not throw again before June 20.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain, and he us out until at least late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Bryan Mitchell

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Chris Capuano

LHP Jose De Paula

RHP Branden Pinder

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF/INF Garrett Jones

OF Mason Williams