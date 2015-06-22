New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Yankees fans can breathe easy when it comes to Masahiro Tanaka, at least based on the postgame comments from the worst start of his career in Sunday’s 12-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

The first four questions in manager Joe Girardi’s postgame press conference were about Tanaka and this time he was not talking about a fourth good outing following the right-hander’s DL stint. Instead he was discussing the location issues and insisting how it was nothing physical.

Tanaka pitched five innings and allowed seven runs (five earned) and 10 hits, with both figures equaling his career high. He also allowed a career-high three home runs on a day when he threw 90 pitches.

The home runs came on three different pitches. He gave up J.D. Martinez’s first two home runs on a curveball and fastball while the one to Victor Martinez came on a split-fingered fastball that barely moved.

“He just didn’t have the control he’s had in the last couple of starts and it hurt him,” Girardi said. “For whatever reason he didn’t have it today. There was nothing that told us he wouldn’t have it. Just one of those days.”

Then Girardi went on to point out how he would know if it was physical.

“You would see something if there was something wrong physically and we never saw that today.”

Neither did catcher Brian McCann.

“I don’t think he was in his own head,” McCann said. “If he said it was a mechanical thing then I‘m sure he’ll get that ironed out before his next start.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kevin Correia, 0-1, 1.69 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 8-3, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda came nine outs shy of pitching a no-hitter Wednesday against the Miami Marlins and he will try to pitch equally as well Monday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pineda takes the mound after allowing one run and one hit in 6 2/3 innings. That 111-pitch outing was his third career start that he pitched at least six innings and allowed one hit. Pineda’s only previous start against the Phillies was June 17, 2011 in Seattle. In that start, Pineda allowed a run and two hits in six innings. He also took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before allowing a two-out base hit to Shane Victorino.

--RHP Danny Burawa was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Sunday and made his major league debut before being optioned to the minors after throwing 22 pitches. Before the game, manager Joe Girardi said Burawa can give a little distance and that he has a good sinker and good slider, especially against right-handed hitters. Burawa was added to the 40-man roster last fall and played college baseball at St. John’s before becoming New York’s 12th-round pick in 2010. This year in the minors, Burawa made 26 appearances and was 1-1 with a 1.75 ERA.

--RHP Bryan Mitchell was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Sunday after throwing 51 pitches in three innings Saturday. Mitchell was credited with the save despite the lopsided run differential and likely would have been unavailable for three days.

--OF Mason Williams was placed on the DL before Sunday’s game with a jammed right shoulder. Initially the Yankees said they hope it would only be three to four days but Williams had an MRI Saturday and the Yankees made the move to protect him from coming back too soon and getting injured even more severely. Williams was injured sliding back to first base on a pickoff attempt in the bottom of the fifth inning Friday. He initially stayed in the game but was replaced in the top of the sixth.

--OF Ramon Flores was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the game to replace OF Mason Williams. In his first stint with the Yankees, Flores showed a good arm and had a three-hit game against the Washington Nationals on June 9. This year in the minors, Flores was batting .297 with six home runs and 21 RBIs in 51 games.

--LHP Jose De Paula pitched 3 1/3 innings and threw 66 pitches in his major league debut. He was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Wednesday and following Sunday’s game the Yankees optioned him back to the minors.

--RHP Sergio Santos will have Tommy John surgery later this week. The Yankees placed him on the disabled list Friday with right elbow inflammation after only two appearances. Santos also had surgery on right elbow two years ago to clean out some bone spurs and chips. “It’s disappointing,” manager Joe Girardi said. “We saw what he was capable of doing down in Florida. He’s heartbroken, it’s difficult for him.” After the game, the Yankees said they were moving him to the 60-day disabled list Monday.

--LHP Jacob Lindgren will undergo surgery Monday to remove a bone spur in his left elbow. The Yankees said Lindgren’s recovery and rehab will take no more than 12 weeks. Lindgren was with the Yankees May 24-June 13 and in that time he had a 5.14 ERA in seven appearances.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka struggled with location throughout portions of Sunday’s game and allowed seven runs (five earned) and 10 hits in five innings. He tied career highs for earned runs allowed and hits allowed and set a career high with three home runs. After the game, Tanaka said that besides location, his poor start came down to mechanics as well.

--RHP Diego Moreno will have his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Monday’s game to give the Yankees a fresh arm. This year in the minors, Moreno is 3-0 with a 2.27 ERA in 19 appearances.

--RHP Nick Rumbelow will have his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Monday’s game. Rumbelow has made 25 appearances in the minors and in those outings he is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just didn’t have the control he’s had in the last couple of starts and it hurt him. For whatever reason he didn’t have it today.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, of RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who allowed seven runs (five earned) and 10 hits in five innings Sunday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 19, retroactive to June 15. He will be moved to the 60-day disabled list June 22 and will have Tommy John surgery the week of June 21-27.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) left the June 19 game and was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 21.

--LHP Jacob Lindgren (bone spur in left elbow) will undergo surgery June 22. The Yankees said the Lindgren’s recovery and rehab will take no more than 12 weeks.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities. During the week of June 1-7, he did some light sprints and took light swings. Ellsbury continued running June 10. He will keep training in Florida through June 18. After that, he might go to Class A Tampa or elsewhere for a rehab assignment. Before the June 18 game, Ellsbury did some running from first to third and before the June 19 game, he took live batting practice. The Yankees did not say when he will start a rehab assignment but hope he returns by the end of June.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12, May 18, May 23 and May 28. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 8, then made a rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 13. He made another rehab appearance June 19.

--LHP Andrew Miller (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10. He will not throw again before June 20.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain, and he us out until at least late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Branden Pinder

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF/INF Garrett Jones

OF Ramon Flores