New York Yankees - TeamReport

NEW YORK -- Back in the 1980s when players would constantly go between the majors and minors, it was jokingly referred to as flying the “Columbus Shuttle”.

This year if you’re a Yankees reliever, chances are you’ve been participating in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre car pool.

Through 70 games this season, the Yankees have recalled 12 pitchers from their Triple-A affiliate and that does not include Chasen Shreve, Chris Martin and Chris Capuano, who were either on the opening day roster or began the season on the disabled list.

The latest two pitchers to make the roughly three-hour trip from Northeast Pennsylvania to the Bronx were right-handers Diego Moreno and Nick Rumbelow, who had their contracts purchased before Monday’s 11-8 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Which means that once again, manager Joe Girardi was explaining the transaction as wanting to get some fresh arms in his bullpen. If you’re scoring at home, the newest relievers take the place of right-hander Danny Burawa, who threw two days in a row, and left-hander Jose De Paula, who threw 66 pitches in his major league debut Sunday.

“The one thing that we want to keep is fresh arms and we’ve been rotating them through,” Girardi said.

If they get into a game, they will become the 21st and 22nd pitchers that the Yankees have used in June. Not including September callups that is New York’s most since using 19 in July 2005 and April 2014.

“I think the challenge it presents is you want guys to be comfortable in their roles and that’s a tough way to go about the game because of some of our concerns about the length we can get,” Girardi said. “It doesn’t mean we don’t believe in them. We’re doing it to protect the arms of everybody. The challenges are maybe finding a role for a couple of guys. We’re kind of settled in on who our seventh, eighth, ninth guy is and we’ve looked for a right-hander to help us in those situations and that has been ever-changing.”

Not including using outfielder Garrett Jones in a blowout loss to the Texas Rangers on May 23, Moreno became the 19th reliever used by the Yankees and Rumbelow will become the 20th if and when he appears.

While constant change can be considered a negative, the positive is that the Yankees have enough arms in the minors that they view worthy of a promotion.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Girardi said. “I think it speaks highly about our system that guys are starting to rise through the ranks are really close or in some cases they’re pretty much ready.”

Out of all those transactions, only three have had multiple call-ups and, out of Branden Pinder, Jose Ramirez and Bryan Mitchell, only Pinder has managed to stay for more than a week. Pinder’s first stint lasted April 15-21 but his second one lasted May 9-24 and then he was recalled June 9.

The Yankees have had one player even go through four different transaction types and that was Matt Tracy. Tracy was the first pitcher recalled on April 11 when the Yankees needed a fresh arm after playing 19 innings against the Boston Red Sox. He was designated for assignment the following day, claimed by the Miami Marlins a few days later and re-claimed by the Yankees on April 18 before returning to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 22.

RECORD: 38-32

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (Sean O‘Sullivan, 1-5, 4.79 ERA) at Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 3-7, 5.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP CC Sabathia will pitch for the Yankees Tuesday night against the Phillies and will try to inch closer to .500. The Yankees are 6-8 in his starts, including last Thursday’s 9-4 win over the Miami Marlins when Sabathia allowed three earned runs and five hits in six innings during a game when he retired the first nine hitters and did not issue a walk for the fifth time this season. Sabathia is 2-1 with a 4.23 ERA in four regular season starts against the Phillies. He also faced the Phillies in Game Two of the 2008 NLDS with Milwaukee and allowed five runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings. In Game One of the 2009 World Series, he lost despite allowing two runs and four hits in seven innings. Both of those runs were solo home runs by 2B Chase Utley. Sabathia also gave another home run to Utley in Game Four but took a no-decision after allowing three runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

--RHP Michael Pineda was ripped for career highs of eight runs and 11 hits in 3 1/3 innings. He also did not get a strikeout for the second time in his career. The other time was April 23, 2014 in Boston when he was ejected for having pine tar on his neck. Since getting 16 strikeouts May 10 against the Baltimore Orioles, Pineda is 3-4 with a 6.10 ERA. He also has 33 strikeouts in his last 38 1/3 innings since that game.

--1B Mark Teixeira missed Monday’s game with a stiff neck and likely will sit Tuesday. After the game, manager Joe Girardi said Teixeira had a cortisone injection. Teixeira also sat out Wednesday’s game against Miami with the injury that initially started when the team was in Baltimore June 12-14. Teixeira had an MRI (add results here) and is day-to-day. Manager Joe Girardi said that the primary problem for Teixeira is being able to turn his head. “I think we’ve all experienced that, it can be frustrating, and it’s irritating,” Girardi said. “It’s something that can be tough to play in because obviously they have to turn a lot in this game.”

--RHP Ivan Nova will make his return to the Yankees rotation Wednesday afternoon after missing 14 months with Tommy John surgery. Nova made three rehab starts, including one for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. In that start, Nova allowed five runs and seven hits in five innings but Monday he said it wasn’t about a pitching line. “To be honest, I wasn’t trying to show myself anything,” Nova said. “I was just getting ready. Trying to get my arm healthy and in good shape. I know exactly what I have to do when I go to the mound. Even knowing that you don’t get the results that you want, that stuff happens in the game. I was working hard, getting my arm back and in good shape.”

--RHP Diego Moreno had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Monday’s game and threw 14 of 18 pitches for strikes in the seventh when he allowed two hits and struck out two. Before becoming the 42nd player and 24th pitchers used by the New York Yankees, Moreno was 3-0 with a 2.27 ERA in 19 games for the RailRiders. Moreno was a non-roster invitee to spring training and he was 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA in six appearances. Moreno is one of the two minor leaguers the Yankees obtained from the Pittsburgh Pirates when RHP A.J. Burnett was traded on Feb. 18, 2012.

--RHP Nick Rumbelow had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Monday’s game. In 25 relief appearances with the RailRiders, he was 2-1 with seven saves and a 3.31 ERA. He was a non-roster invitee to spring training and was 1-0 with a 2.79 ERA in nine appearances. He was New York’s seventh-round pick in the 2013 draft and made 44 appearances last year with four different minor league teams.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Your hope is they can get through it and give you five or six innings and keep you in the game. He’s done it sometimes. Tonight he wasn’t able to do it.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, of RHP Michael Pineda, who was rocked for career highs of eight runs and 11 hits in 3 1/3 innings Monday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (stiffness in his neck) missed the June 22 game and he will likely not play June 23. He had an MRI, a cortisone injection June 22 and his status is day-to-day. He also missed the June 17 game with the same injury and the Yankees believe he initially was injured June 12-14 when the team was in Baltimore.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12, May 18, May 23 and May 28. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 8, then made rehab starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 13 and June 19. He is expected to be activated and start June 24.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He will be moved to the 60-day disabled list June 22 and will have Tommy John surgery the week of June 22-28.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20.

--LHP Jacob Lindgren (bone spur in left elbow) will undergo surgery June 22. The Yankees said the Lindgren’s recovery and rehab will take no more than 12 weeks.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities. During the week of June 1-7, he did some light sprints and took light swings. Ellsbury continued running June 10. He will keep training in Florida through June 18. After that, he might go to Class A Tampa or elsewhere for a rehab assignment. Before the June 18 game, Ellsbury did some running from first to third and before the June 19 game, he took live batting practice. The Yankees did not say when he will start a rehab assignment but hope he returns by the end of June.

--LHP Andrew Miller (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10. He will not throw again before June 20.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain, and he us out until at least late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Diego Moreno

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF/INF Garrett Jones

OF Ramon Flores