New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Following three games that saw pitchers allow 34 runs, there were two things the Yankees were looking for in Ivan Nova’s return.

One was consistency and the other was innings.

Based on how Nova’s return to the majors unfolded following a 14-month layoff due to Tommy John surgery, the Yankees received both.

On many days, the offense scoring 10 runs would be a major storyline but Wednesday’s 10-2 rout of the Philadelphia Phillies was all about Nova.

“It was more than what I was expecting,” Nova said. “I was able to calm myself but it was more than what I was expecting.”

It would have been even if he pitched poorly but fortunately for the Yankees, they talked about how well he pitched.

In his return to the rotation, Nova allowed three hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings. He only struck out one but did not need to thanks to his defense making plays behind him.

“Nova was great,” first baseman Mark Teixeira said. “Exactly what we needed. It looked like he didn’t miss any time, didn’t skip a beat. So it’s great to see.”

It was even more impressive considering Nova said he did not sleep in anticipation of his return. He tried after leaving Yankee Stadium Tuesday but his efforts did not work due to anxiousness and anticipation.

“Somebody told me, they sleep well before (starts), it’s a lie,” Nova said. “I didn’t sleep well.”

Nova’s return comes at a time when the Yankees will use a six-man rotation this week. The likely candidate to go to the bullpen is right-hander Adam Warren even though some columnists and fans believe left-hander CC Sabathia should go instead.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 5-4, 3.62 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 8-3, 2.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Warren is a candidate to be moved to the bullpen because of experience and not ineffectiveness. Warren will make his 14th start of the season Thursday against the Houston Astros and will try to make it eight straight starts allowing three earned runs or less. Warren’s last start was Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he allowed two runs and pitched a career-high eight innings. Warren is holding opposing hitters to a .240 average and that is the lowest among four starters that have made at least 10 starts for the Yankees. He is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in four career appearances against the Astros.

--INF Brendan Ryan went back on the disabled list Wednesday with a right thoracic strain in his upper back. Ryan injured his back early in spring training lifting weights and then missed the first 58 games of the season with a strained right calf. Ryan was activated from the disabled list two weeks ago and was 4-for-13 in six games.

--1B Mark Teixeira returned to the lineup after missing two games with a stiff neck that required a cortisone injection. Defensively, he was tested in the second inning when he recorded all putouts, including using his neck to look up to catch a foul out by LF Cody Asche. “Pretty good, getting better,” Teixeira said. “Good news.”

--RHP Ivan Nova returned to the Yankees after missing 14 months recovering from Tommy John surgery. After three rehab starts, Nova allowed three hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings. He became the first Yankees pitcher to throw at least 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a season debut since RJP Orlando Hernandez allowed one hit in eight innings April 6, 2002 against Tampa Bay.

--2B Stephen Drew will be activated from the paternity list Thursday. He was placed on the paternity list Tuesday. Drew is hitting .190 and 11 of his 41 hits have been home runs. Drew has seven hits in his last 15 games.

--RHP Diego Moreno was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Wednesday’s game. Moreno was promoted Monday and allowed two runs and five hits in his two appearances.

--RHP Branden Pinder was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Wednesday’s game. In nine outings over three different stints with the Yankees, Pinder has a 2.53 ERA.

--LHP Andrew Miller made 25 throws from 60 feet before Wednesday’s game in the first step of his throwing program. Miller was placed on the disabled list with a strained left forearm two weeks ago.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel really good; it was a really good day. When I walked onto the major league mound, I didn’t believe it, fourteen months away from the game. I was able to keep calm and try to do my best.” -- Yankees RHP Ivan Nova, after throwing 6 2/3 scoreless innings in his return to the mound after 14 months of recovery and rehab from Tommy John surgery.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12, May 18, May 23 and May 28. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 8, then made rehab starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 13 and June 19. He was activated for a June 24 start.

--1B Mark Teixeira (stiffness in his neck) missed the June 22 and June 23 games. He had an MRI, a cortisone injection June 22 and his status is day-to-day. He also missed the June 17 game with the same injury and the Yankees believe he initially was injured June 12-14 when the team was in Baltimore. He returned for the June 24 game.

--INF Brendan Ryan (right thoracic strain in his upper back) went back on the disabled list June 24. Ryan injured his back early in spring training lifting weights and then missed the first 58 games of the season with a strained right calf. Ryan was activated from the disabled list two weeks ago.

--LHP Andrew Miller (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10. He began a throwing program June 24 by making 25 throws from 60 feet.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery during the week of June 22-28.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20.

--LHP Jacob Lindgren (bone spur in left elbow) was scheduled to undergo surgery June 22. The Yankees said Lindgren should be ready to return by mid-September.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities. During the week of June 1-7, he did some light sprints and took light swings. Ellsbury continued running June 10. He will keep training in Florida through June 18. After that, he might go to Class A Tampa or elsewhere for a rehab assignment. Before the June 18 game, Ellsbury did some running from first to third and before the June 19 game, he took live batting practice. The Yankees did not say when he will start a rehab assignment but hope he returns by the end of June.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain, and he is out until at least late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew (paternity list)

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF/INF Garrett Jones