New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- New York Yankees veteran left-hander CC Sabathia shared numerous texts with former teammate Andy Pettitte during this season, seeking advice and guidance as he enters the latter stages of his career while aiming to enjoy the same level of success that Pettitte did as his career drew to a close.

Sabathia and Pettitte were able to speak face-to-face on Thursday when Pettitte visited Minute Maid Park and tossed batting practice against the Yankees, one of his former teams (the Astros are the other). Sabathia is 3-7 with a 5.65 ERA over 15 starts this season, and his prolonged struggles have been mystifying to all parties.

“It’s been hard for me not to just scrap everything and start throwing sidearm submarine,” Sabathia said. “Right now he’s been that constant just keep plugging away. This is the toughest I’ve ever dealt with as far as adversity when I‘m not performing well. It’s been a tough time but he’s been there to help.”

Sabathia and Pettitte were teammates for four seasons (2009-10, 2012-13) and Sabathia got an up-close view of how Pettitte prepared for starts. Given that both are southpaws, Sabathia can relate to whatever wisdom Pettitte can offer, even though their repertoires were dissimilar.

“We’ve been throwing different ideas out there,” Sabathia said on seeking solutions to his troubles. “Just working on a couple different pitches. Hopefully we’ll get some success out of this thing and start turning it around pretty quick.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-34

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 6-2, 4.95 ERA) at Astros (RHP Vince Velasquez, 0-0, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Gregorio Petit was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and is in his third stint with the Yankees. Petit finished 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts against his former team. In nine games with the RailRaiders, Petit his .364 with six runs, two doubles and three RBIs.

--SS Stephen Drew was reinstated from the paternity list after missing a pair of games. Drew finished 0-for-3 with a strikeout and committed a fielding error in the fourth inning that resulted in the second run for the Astros. Drew has committed five errors this season and is batting .187.

--RHP Adam Warren allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. He has allowed three runs or less in each of his last nine starts, tied for the longest active streak in the majors with Rays RHP Chris Archer. Warren dropped to 3-4 with a 3.04 ERA during that stretch.

--CF Chris Young recorded a pair of singles off Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel and finished 2-for-4 against his hometown team. Young, who attended Bellaire High School in Houston, is batting .396 (40-for-101) in 24 career games at Minute Maid Park.

--RHP Diego Moreno was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. He allowed two runs on three hits with a strikeout and a walk in one inning on Wednesday.

--RHP Branden Pinder was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. He allowed one run on two hits with one strikeout in 1 1/3 innings on Monday and Tuesday vs. Philadelphia.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Again he pitched extremely well again tonight. You know he’s been consistent, really consistent for us. It’s too bad we didn’t get him some runs.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, on RHP Adam Warren, who allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings in a loss to Houston on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Brendan Ryan (right thoracic strain in his upper back) went on the disabled list retroactive to June 22. Ryan injured his back early in spring training and then missed the first 58 games of the season with a strained right calf.

--LHP Andrew Miller (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10. He began a throwing program June 24 by making 25 throws from 60 feet.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery during the week of June 22-28.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20.

--LHP Jacob Lindgren (bone spur in left elbow) was scheduled to undergo surgery June 22. The Yankees said Lindgren should be ready to return by mid-September.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities. During the week of June 1-7, he did some light sprints and took light swings. Ellsbury continued running June 10. He will keep training in Florida through June 18. After that, he might go to Class A Tampa or elsewhere for a rehab assignment. Before the June 18 game, Ellsbury did some running from first to third and before the June 19 game, he took live batting practice.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

