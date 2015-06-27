New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez enjoyed a well-deserved off day on Friday, just the fifth time this season he did not play.

“You try to pick them strategically and how it works with everyone else, and I just thought today was the best way to do it,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “After today, we’re going to see three out of four lefties so I figured it’d work best today.”

Before rallying past the Astros for a 3-2 victory, the Yankees had dropped the two previous games in which Rodriguez did not start, scoring a grand total of four runs in those defeats. Rodriguez has been surprisingly effective at the plate coming off a season-long suspension, batting .289/.390/.533 with 15 home runs and 44 RBIs.

But despite his productivity, Rodriguez will turn 40 in July. Girardi is acutely aware of sparing his veterans long stretches of games, a desire that came to mind as he shifted his focus to 38-year-old outfielder Carlos Beltran while discussing Rodriguez.

“Carlos has been playing a lot, too, and I know I‘m going to have to spell him a spot here probably before the off day next Thursday so I’ll probably pick a day for him soon,” Girardi said.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-34

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 4-3, 3.17 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 2-1, 2.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose De Paula was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. De Paula made his big league debut last week, pitching 3 1/3 innings while allowing one run on two hits and four walks with two strikeouts against Detroit. De Paula was designated for assignment two days ago to clear roster space for RHP Ivan Nova.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi allowed two runs on five hits over six innings, marking the 11th time in 15 starts this season where he’s allowed three runs or less. He allowed his first stolen base of the season to Astros 2B Jose Altuve, his first since June 13, 2014 (Pirates OF Starling Marte).

--LF Chris Young finished 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, extending his hitting streak to a career-high-tying nine games. Young is batting .471 (16-for-34) during the streak and recorded his 10th multi-hit game on the season. In 25 career games at Minute Maid Park, Young is batting .410 (43-for-105) with nine home runs and 33 RBIs.

--LHP Chasen Shreve struck out the side in the seventh inning and extended his scoreless streak to 13 consecutive appearances. His 12-game scoreless streak entering play Friday night ranked tied for seventh among active streaks in the majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had a lot of friends and family here tonight. It was just a big game, a lot of emotions. Just trying not to let them get the best of me and go out there and locate my pitches.” -- Yankees RHP Nathan Eovaldi, who allowed just two runs in front of a hometown crowd Friday in Houston.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Brendan Ryan (right thoracic strain in his upper back) went on the disabled list retroactive to June 22. Ryan injured his back early in spring training and then missed the first 58 games of the season with a strained right calf.

--LHP Andrew Miller (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10. He began a throwing program June 24 by making 25 throws from 60 feet.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery during the week of June 22-28.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20.

--LHP Jacob Lindgren (bone spur in left elbow) was scheduled to undergo surgery June 22. The Yankees said Lindgren should be ready to return by mid-September.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities. During the week of June 1-7, he did some light sprints and took light swings. Ellsbury continued running June 10. He will keep training in Florida through June 18. After that, he might go to Class A Tampa or elsewhere for a rehab assignment. Before the June 18 game, Ellsbury did some running from first to third and before the June 19 game, he took live batting practice.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF/INF Garrett Jones