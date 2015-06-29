New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- The ebb and flow of the regular season are inevitable for most every team, and the Yankees are no different. In advance of their loss in the series finale against the Astros on Sunday, manager Joe Girardi was asked to consider how well his club had played in consecutive wins over the first-place Astros following a home series loss to the lowly Phillies.

“It’s hard to figure out,” Girardi said. “As you watch the game, it’s just completely unpredictable.”

That statement applies to the Yankees, who followed a six-game losing skid last month with a three-game series sweep of the Royals. The Yankees swept the Tigers in Detroit in April but also lost 10 of 11 as part of the aforementioned six-game lull. The Yankees lost outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury to a knee injury last month but have kept pace on offense. Where they wobble occasionally is with starting pitching.

Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka has allowed three home runs in each of his last two starts. Righty Michael Pineda had scuffled recently before twirling his first career complete game on Sunday. Veteran left-hander CC Sabathia is in the throes of a prolonged struggle that has him searching for answers. The Yankees, with the return of right-hander Ivan Nova, have starting pitching depth, but they need superior efforts.

“Streaks start or wins start with your starting pitcher,” Girardi said. “And if he has a rough outing, you can score a lot of runs and it may not be enough. And I think that’s been the case sometimes. The one thing that we need to do is become more consistent. It starts with your starting pitching.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 3-7, 5.65 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 5-6, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury will be in Tampa Monday and the Yankees anticipate he will begin playing in rehab games this week. Ellsbury ran without complication before the final two games of the Astros series, the final steps before departing for assignment. Ellsbury was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 20 with a right knee sprain.

--RHP Esmil Rogers was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Rogers is 1-1 with a 6.27 ERA in 18 appearances with the Yankees this season. He made two prior appearances this month for the Yankees, allowing nine runs (six earned) on nine hits and one walk over two innings.

--INF Gregorio Petit was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre just three days after being recalled from the RailRiders. Petit played in only one game of the Astros series in what was his third stint with the Yankees this season. Petit is batting .184 with three doubles and five RBIs in 18 games this season.

--RHP Michael Pineda tossed his first career complete game, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits with eight strikeouts over a season-high-tying eight innings. He entered Sunday leading the American League in strikeout-to-walk ratio and did not walk a batter against the Astros. His ratio now stands at 7.92 strikeouts to walks.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 28. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he had good stuff from the beginning. I thought all three pitches were effective today and it’s unfortunate because he pitched a really good game. Most days we’re going to score more runs than that and he’s going to win.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, of RHP Michael Pineda, who tossed his first career complete game but the Yankees fell 3-1 to Houston Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities. During the week of June 1-7, he did some light sprints and took light swings. Ellsbury continued running June 10. He will keep training in Florida through June 18. After that, he might go to Class A Tampa or elsewhere for a rehab assignment. Before the June 18 game, Ellsbury did some running from first to third and before the June 19 game, he took live batting practice. He will be in Tampa June 29 and the Yankees anticipate he will begin playing in rehab games soon after.

--INF Brendan Ryan (right thoracic strain in his upper back) went on the disabled list retroactive to June 22. Ryan injured his back early in spring training and then missed the first 58 games of the season with a strained right calf.

--LHP Andrew Miller (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10. He began a throwing program June 24 by making 25 throws from 60 feet.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery during the week of June 22-28.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20.

--LHP Jacob Lindgren (bone spur in left elbow) was scheduled to undergo surgery June 22. The Yankees said Lindgren should be ready to return by mid-September.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Esmil Rogers

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF/INF Garrett Jones