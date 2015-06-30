New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Yankees are targeting Friday as the day their leadoff hitter and center fielder Jacob Ellsbury returns to the active roster. Ellsbury sprained his right knee on May 19 when he cleat got caught in the dirt while making a swing in a game against the Washington Nationals.

Ellsbury began a minor league rehab assignment Monday for Class A Tampa, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout. He’s likely to play in two more rehab games before joining the big league team in New York on Friday. Manager Joe Girardi, though, won’t promise anything.

“The big thing is that he feels that he’s ready,” Girardi said before Monday’s game against the Angels. “He’s going to know better than we are. We could say he needs to play such and such days, and then he’ll say he’s not ready, or he’s ready before, so let’s just get through these three to four days and go from there.”

Ellsbury, in his second season with the Yankees, was off to a solid start before the injury. He was hitting .324 with a .412 on-base percentage, 14 stolen bases and 29 runs scored in 37 games.

The Yankees have gone 19-18 in Ellsbury’s absence, compared to 22-18 when he got hurt. Brett Gardner has done well moving into the leadoff spot, and was named the American League player of the week on Monday for his performance last week.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-36

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Angels (LHP Andrew Heaney, 0-0, 1.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ivan Nova will start Tuesday against the Angels. It’ll be Nova’s second start of the season, having missed the first 71 games of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery. He got the win in his first start of the year, throwing 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Phillies. Nova is 4-2 with a 5.45 ERA in six career starts against the Angels.

--OF Jacob Ellsbury (sprained right knee) began a minor league rehab assignment Monday, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout for Class A Tampa. The Yankees are hoping Ellsbury can return to the big league team Friday. The Yankees are 19-18 since Ellsbury was hurt on May 19.

--CF Brett Gardner was named the American League player of the week after hitting .500 (13-for-26) with nine runs, two homers, four doubles, six RBIs, a .581 on-base percentage, and an .885 slugging percentage

--LHP CC Sabathia gave up four runs on six hits and one walk in 7 1/3 innings, getting the loss Monday night against the Angels. He has just one win in his last eight starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Those two-out runs hurt you. And they hurt him tonight.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after the Angels scored three of their four runs against LHP CC Sabathia with two out.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities. During the week of June 1-7, he did some light sprints and took light swings. Ellsbury continued running June 10. He will keep training in Florida through June 18. After that, he might go to Class A Tampa or elsewhere for a rehab assignment. Before the June 18 game, Ellsbury did some running from first to third and before the June 19 game, he took live batting practice. He will be in Tampa June 29 and began a minor league rehab assignment, with the hope of returning to the big league team by July 3.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain.

--INF Brendan Ryan (right thoracic strain in his upper back) went on the disabled list retroactive to June 22. Ryan injured his back early in spring training and then missed the first 58 games of the season with a strained right calf.

--LHP Andrew Miller (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10. He began a throwing program June 24 by making 25 throws from 60 feet.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20.

--LHP Jacob Lindgren (bone spur in left elbow) was scheduled to undergo surgery June 22. The Yankees said Lindgren should be ready to return by mid-September.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Esmil Rogers

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF/INF Garrett Jones