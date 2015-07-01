New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Yankees reportedly are shopping for starting pitchers in an effort to bolster a rotation that has struggled so far this season.

Going into Tuesday’s game against the Angels, the Yankees starters’ ERA was 4.43, ranking 13th among the American League’s 15 teams. With scheduled off days Thursday and Monday, the Yankees on Tuesday moved Adam Warren to the bullpen.

Other than Ivan Nova, who made just his second start of the season on Tuesday, and with Warren now in the bullpen, the only starter with an ERA under 4.00 is Masahiro Tanaka at 3.88.

Earlier reports tied the Yankees to Cole Hamels of the Phillies and Johnny Cueto and Mike Leake of the Reds. More recently, the Yankees are reported to have interest in Boston’s Clay Buchholz and the White Sox’s Jeff Samardzija.

Samardzija seems to make the most sense, since he will be a free agent at the end of the season, the White Sox have the worst record in the American League and the Yankees showed some interest in him last year before he was traded from the Cubs to the A‘s.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-37

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 7-2, 4.81 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 4-6, 5.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi will start Wednesday against the Angels. Eovaldi has allowed three runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts and is coming off a win over Houston in his last start. He is 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA in three career starts against the Angels.

--RHP Adam Warren was moved from the starting rotation to the bullpen, as the Yankees have scheduled days off Thursday and Monday. Warren has pitched relatively well as a starter, but manager Joe Girardi said Warren was best-suited among the club’s current starters to handle a role in the bullpen. Girardi also said he wants to keep a close eye on Warren’s innings pitched -- Warren’s 82 2/3 innings so far this year are his most ever in the big leagues. Warren pitched in relief on Tuesday against the Angels, throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

--3B Chase Headley went 0-for-2 with a walk Tuesday against the Angels and now is hitting .091 (2 for 22) on the current road trip. It comes on the heels of a seven-game hitting streak during which he hit .355 (11 for 31).

--RHP Ivan Nova gave up two runs on eight hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings, getting his first loss of the season in his second start. Nova, who was out 14 months while recovering from Tommy John surgery, gave up back-to-back homers to 1B Albert Pujols and SS Erick Aybar in the sixth, but nothing else.

--RF Carlos Beltran had to leave Tuesday’s game against the Angels in the sixth inning because of a ribcage injury suffered when taking a swing. He’ll be reevaluated Wednesday.

--CF Jacob Ellsbury did not play Tuesday, one day after beginning his minor league rehab assignment with Class A Tampa. Ellsbury, out since May 19 with a sprained right knee, had general soreness in his legs and is expected to resume his minor league assignment Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He left a fastball up to Pujols and left a fastball middle-down to Aybar, and they hit ‘em both out. I thought he pitched a pretty good ballgame, he got out of some jams, but he made a couple mistakes in the sixth inning.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, of RHP Ivan Nova, who gave up back-to-back homers to 1B Albert Pujols and SS Erick Aybar in the sixth inning Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Carlos Beltran (ribcage) had to leave the June 30 game in the sixth inning. He was injured when taking a swing. He’ll be reevaluated July 1.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities. During the week of June 1-7, he did some light sprints and took light swings. Ellsbury did some running June 18, and he took live batting practice June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 29 but did not play June 30 due to general soreness in his legs. He was expected to resume his minor league assignment July 1.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain.

--INF Brendan Ryan (right thoracic strain in his upper back) went on the disabled list retroactive to June 22. Ryan injured his back early in spring training and then missed the first 58 games of the season with a strained right calf.

--LHP Andrew Miller (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10. He began a throwing program June 24 by making 25 throws from 60 feet.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20.

--LHP Jacob Lindgren (bone spur in left elbow) was scheduled to undergo surgery June 22. The Yankees said Lindgren should be ready to return by mid-September.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Adam Warren

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF/INF Garrett Jones