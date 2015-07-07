New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- For Ivan Nova, Sunday could have been significantly worse.

After making two decent starts following a 14-month recovery from Tommy John surgery in April 2014, Nova turned in an outing that he would like to forget.

It wasn’t awful because the Yankees turned double plays in the second and third innings. The rest of the 81-pitch outing did not go so well even though Nova’s final line of four runs (three earned) and six hits in five innings does not show a pitcher who was torched.

However, Nova, got away with just that total on a day when he fell behind 12 of 23 hitters and the Yankees conceded that he did not have anything.

“I thought he did a pretty good job for not having anything,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He didn’t have command of the sinker, probably threw three or four curveballs out of 20 and didn’t have command of that. He threw a couple of changeups, limited damage and got some groundballs.”

In his first two starts, Nova threw 58 percent (108 of 187) pitches for strikes. On Sunday, it was 55 percent (45 of 81).

“He did a good job limiting damage considering he didn’t have a whole lot today,” Girardi said.

What the Yankees did not do a good job of was fielding. They were charged with three errors, including two on the same play by second baseman Jose Pirela in the eighth. That resulted in three unearned runs and giving the Yankees 57 errors and 32 unearned runs allowed.

On the double error, Pirela bobbled the ground ball by Tampa Bay first baseman James Loney and made a rushed throw that sailed by first baseman Mark Teixeira and trickled down the steps of New York’s dugout.

“Maybe he didn’t know where the ball was,” Girardi said. “It’s kind of like when the catcher blocks the ball and he goes to the right and you look left and it may not look that way. He still had time to get him if he found the ball.”

While Girardi was able to explain what he thought unfolded, it was still a play the Yankees had to make and didn‘t.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-38

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 9-3, 2.09 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 8-2, 4.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mark Teixeira was named to the American League All-Star squad for the third time. Teixeira was added as a reserve on Monday, after Angels 1B Albert Pujols was elevated to a starting position to replace injured Miguel Cabrera.

-- RHP Dellin Betances was the only Yankees pitcher named to the All-Star squad on Monday. This is the second All-Star selection for Betances, who is 5-1 with a 1.50 ERA and seven saves.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi will try to get his career-high ninth win Tuesday when the Yankees face the Athletics in the opener of a three-game series. Eovaldi, who was 6-14 last season, has allowed three earned runs or less in seven of his last eight starts. He last pitched Wednesday in a 3-1 win at Los Angeles when he allowed five hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings. That marked the first scoreless start of the season and gave him three straight wins for the first time in his career. Eovaldi has faced Oakland three times and is 0-1 with a 5.60 ERA in those starts.

--LHP Andrew Miller (forearm) will pitch an inning Monday in a rehab outing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Miller will throw approximately 25 pitches. Since the Yankees said he does not need to be built up like a starting pitcher, Miller could be activated from the disabled list Tuesday.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (right knee) played in a rehab game for Class A Tampa Sunday and went 1-for-4. He was the center fielder and did not record a putout in seven innings. On Saturday, he played six innings in the outfield and went 0-for-3 in a rain-shortened game. The Yankees announced on Monday that he will be activated Wednesday.

--RHP Ivan Nova had his shortest start since returning from Tommy John surgery June 24. In five innings, he allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits. Nova threw 45 of 81 pitches for strikes after throwing 108 of 187 pitches for strikes in his first two starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It cost us probably, five or six runs today and it’s a much different game. It’s unfortunate but we had a bad day and you have to turn the page.” -- New York manager Joe Girardi, after the Yankees increased their error total to 57 and were held to one run for the fourth time in the last seven games Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities. During the week of June 1-7, he did some light sprints and took light swings. Ellsbury did some running June 18, and he took live batting practice June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 29 but did not play June 30 due to general soreness in his legs. He resumed his assignment July 1 then had a second day off July 3 before resuming his assignment July 4-5. The Yankees announced on July 5 that he will be activated on July 7.

--LHP Andrew Miller (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10. He began a throwing program June 24 by making 25 throws from 60 feet. He threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 3. Miller will pitch an inning July 6 for Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre, and he might be activated from the disabled list July 7.

--RF Carlos Beltran (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain.

--INF Brendan Ryan (right thoracic strain in upper back) went on the disabled list retroactive to June 22. Ryan injured his back early in spring training and then missed the first 58 games of the season with a strained right calf.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20.

--LHP Jacob Lindgren (bone spur in left elbow) was scheduled to undergo surgery June 22. The Yankees said Lindgren should be ready to return by mid-September.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Adam Warren

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Ramon Flores

OF/INF Garrett Jones