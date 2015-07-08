New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees are taking an active approach in campaigning for Brett Gardner to win the voting in the Final Vote for next week’s All-Star Game.

Just don’t expect Gardner to be doing any of his own self-promoting for the final spot before voting ends on Friday.

“I don’t even have a Twitter account,” Gardner said before Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics. “I know (teammates) are going to try to get me some votes. I‘m going to focus on playing, helping us win games and we’ll see how it turns out on Friday.”

Since the Final Vote began in 2002, the Yankees have had eight instances of players being in the running but only Hideki Matsui (2004) and Nick Swisher (2010) have won the voting. Others nominated were David Robertson (2013), Jason Giambi (2003 and 2008), Derek Jeter (2003) and Matsui (2005).

Gardner was well behind in fan voting and said it’s not his personality to be a self-promoter like others.

“I‘m not going to change who I am for the Final Vote deal for these couple days,” he said. “If it works out, I’d obviously enjoy going to Cincinnati next week and being a part of it.”

In the meantime, he’ll hope fans follow the comments made by Dellin Betances and Mark Teixeira.

“I hope the New York fans come out,” said Teixeira, who is going to his third All-Star Game. “I’d love to see Gardy make it. It’d be really cool to have him with me there and with Dellin to represent the Yankees. So hopefully Yankee fans will come out and support him.”

“He’s very deserving,” Betances said. “The numbers speak for itself. I was voting last night, whatever we got to do to vote him in. He’s done a helluva job obviously Jacoby (Ellsbury) going down for a while. He’s been out of the leadoff spot doing everything he can. He’s done it all and I think we got to get him in somehow.”

One player that the Yankees are unable to campaign for is designated hitter Alex Rodriguez. Rodriguez was not named to the team even though many thought he deserved a spot.

“I‘m obviously disappointed,” Rodriguez said. “It would have been fun to go out and represent the American League, that’s for sure. But I know that while serving the suspension, the time off was very good for me. I hope the four days will be, too.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-39

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 5-5, 2.56 ERA) vs. Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 3-8, 5.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP CC Sabathia will be pitching on eight days’ rest Wednesday when he faces Oakland, and it will be the 53rd time he is pitching with more than five days in between starts. In those starts, Sabathia is 20-15 with a 4.37 ERA. Sabathia is tied for fourth in the AL with eight losses and last pitched June 29 in a 4-1 loss at Los Angeles when he allowed four runs and six hits in 7 1/3 innings in his second-longest start of the season. Sabathia is 8-11 with a 4.75 ERA in 28 career starts against Oakland. With the Yankees he is 5-4 with a 3.50 ERA in 13 starts, including a May 28 loss in Oakland when he allowed five earned runs and eight hits in six innings.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury is scheduled to be activated from the disabled list Wednesday after missing 43 games with a sprained right knee. Ellsbury was injured May 19 and ended his rehab by appearing in simulated games Monday and Tuesday.

--LHP Andrew Miller is scheduled to be activated from the disabled list Wednesday after missing 25 games with a left forearm strain. Miller, who has 17 saves in 17 opportunities, will return to his closing duties. Miller pitched an inning Monday for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre but since he only threw nine pitches in the fifth, he did some additional throwing.

--RHP Dellin Betances had a rare bad night as he gave up a run in consecutive outings for the first time since July 27-29, 2014. It also marked the first time that Betances gave up a home run in consecutive outings. The home runs to Tampa Bay RF Steven Souza and Oakland 3B Brett Lawrie have been on curveballs. On Tuesday, Betances said he intended to get Lawrie to chase that pitch in the dirt but it stayed up in a similar location as the previous pitch. “Really bad pitch,” Betances said. “If I make that pitch where it needs to be, 0-2, you have to be able to expand.”

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi made his 100th career appearance and allowed two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He would have recorded his career-high fourth straight win but wound up with a no-decision. Even without getting the win, he is 3-0 with a 2.38 ERA in his last four outings. For Eovaldi, the one downside was that he did not feel that he attacked hitters consistently. “My split felt good tonight,” he said. “I just have to do a better job of going deeper into ballgames. I didn’t feel like I attacked the hitters as well as I should of.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wanted to expand (the strike zone) and throw it in the dirt and make him chase. I can’t throw that one there.” - Yankees reliever Dellin Betances, on the home run he gave up to Oakland 3B Brett Lawrie Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities. During the week of June 1-7, he did some light sprints and took light swings. Ellsbury did some running June 18, and he took live batting practice June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 29 but did not play June 30 due to general soreness in his legs. He resumed his assignment July 1 then had a second day off July 3 before resuming his assignment July 4-5. The Yankees announced on July 5 that he will be activated July 8.

--LHP Andrew Miller (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10. He began a throwing program June 24 by making 25 throws from 60 feet. He threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 3. Miller made a rehab appearance for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on July 6, and he is scheduled to be activated July 8.

--RF Carlos Beltran (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain.

--INF Brendan Ryan (right thoracic strain in upper back) went on the disabled list retroactive to June 22. Ryan injured his back early in spring training and then missed the first 58 games of the season with a strained right calf.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20.

--LHP Jacob Lindgren (bone spur in left elbow) was scheduled to undergo surgery June 22. The Yankees said Lindgren should be ready to return by mid-September.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Adam Warren

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Ramon Flores

OF/INF Garrett Jones