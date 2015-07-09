New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Joe Girardi is satisfied that his team was able to stay in first place while center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury and left-handed closer Andrew Miller were on the disabled list.

Now the Yankees manager is even more pleased that both returned to the active roster.

“We’ve been able to play pretty decent ball over that time,” Girardi said before Ellsbury and Miller returned in Wednesday’s 5-4 win over the Oakland Athletics. “Obviously you would have liked to (have) won more games. I think every team could (say) that, but when you lose two impact players like that, they’re not easy to replace.”

On Wednesday, Ellsbury went 1-for-4 and also made three catches in the field. The one hit was him legging out an infield single in the seventh.

Miller’s night was a little more eventful. He needed 30 pitches to get through his first outing since June 9 but eventually notched his 18th save.

Before getting the save, Miller gave up a two-run home run to Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien on an inside fastball. He said that he might have thrown a different pitch if New York did not hold a three-run lead at that instance.

“I felt really crisp, I felt really good,” said Miller, who threw 22 strikes and had a fastball that hovered in the 94 and 95 mph range. “He hit a pitch that I wanted to throw. I just threw it in the wrong place.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-39

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 4-8, 3.20 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 4-3, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka is in the midst of a four-game winless drought and will look to end the longest stretch of his brief career Thursday against Oakland. Tanaka was 4-2 with a 2.49 ERA in his first seven starts but is 0-1 with a 7.88 ERA in his last four outings. Tanaka last pitched Friday against Tampa Bay and allowed three runs and six hits in six innings, getting a no-decision when the Yankees won it in the 12th inning. Tanaka is 1-0 in his only start against Oakland and that was June 5, 2014 in New York. In that game, Tanaka allowed one run and five hits in six innings while throwing 104 pitches.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury was activated from the disabled list and went 1-for-4 with three putouts in the field during his first game since May 19. Ellsbury had missed 43 games with a right knee sprain and the Yankees posted a 22-21 record in his absence.

--LHP Andrew Miller was activated from the disabled list and allowed a two-run home run to SS Marcus Semien in his first game since June 9 and threw 30 pitches. Miller was placed on the DL following the June 10 game with a strained left forearm and without him the Yankees won 11 of 24 games and recorded seven saves.

--3B Chase Headley was held out of the lineup with right calf soreness. Headley said he had an MRI on the calf and the test showed some inflammation. Headley also said he hoped to return in the next day or two.

--OF Ramon Flores was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Flores had the game-winning bunt Saturday and in three stints with the Yankees, he has batted .219 in 12 games.

--RHP Nick Rumbelow’s first stint in the major leagues ended Wednesday when the Yankees optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Rumbelow joined the Yankees June 22 and had a 2.70 ERA in four appearances.

--INF Brendan Ryan (upper back) has been going through full baseball drills and will likely begin a rehab assignment shortly. Manager Joe Girardi said Ryan needs to get a few batting practice sessions completed before a rehab assignment.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) has been running and hitting but is still experiencing soreness from playing catch. Manager Joe Girardi said Williams, who initially injured his shoulder June 19, is not headed for surgery. “His throwing, he was a little sore from throwing, so we’re taking a few days off and will get back to it,” Girardi said.

--LHP CC Sabathia pitched on eight days rest and allowed two runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits to the first eight hitters but retired 13 of the final 16 hitters he faced. Sabathia also recorded only one strikeout and that was the first time since Aug. 7, 2013 that he had a game with one strikeout or less. It also was the 17th instance and sixth since joining the Yankees in 2009.

--1B Mark Teixeira hit solo home runs in consecutive at-bats and also made three standout defensive plays, helping the Yankees edge Oakland. Teixeira recorded his 39th career game with at least two home runs and second this season but did not get a chance at a third home run when he was intentionally walked with two outs in the seventh.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tremendous. I’ve been saying it all year long, he’s a run producer and he’s so important to us defensively. He had a great day.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, of 1B Mark Teixeira, who homered twice in the win over Oakland Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities. During the week of June 1-7, he did some light sprints and took light swings. Ellsbury did some running June 18, and he took live batting practice June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 29 but did not play June 30 due to general soreness in his legs. He resumed his assignment July 1 then had a second day off July 3 before resuming his assignment July 4-5. He was activated July 8.

--LHP Andrew Miller (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list June 10. He began a throwing program June 24 by making 25 throws from 60 feet. He threw bullpen sessions July 1 and July 3. Miller made a rehab appearance for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on July 6. He was activated July 8.

--3B Chase Headley (sore upper right calf) was held of the July 8 game after getting injured in the July 7 game. Headley had an MRI that showed some inflammation and is considered day-to-day.

--INF Brendan Ryan (right thoracic strain in upper back) went on the disabled list retroactive to June 22. Ryan injured his back early in spring training and then missed the first 58 games of the season with a strained right calf. Ryan was going through full baseball drills before the games on July 7 and 8 and could begin a rehab assignment soon after.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20. Williams has begun running and hitting but on July 8, manager Joe Girardi said his right shoulder is sore from catching.

--RF Carlos Beltran (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--LHP Jacob Lindgren (bone spur in left elbow) was scheduled to undergo surgery June 22. The Yankees said Lindgren should be ready to return by mid-September.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Adam Warren

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones