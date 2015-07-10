New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Even as his teammates donned caps with the hashtag #VoteGardy, New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner was reluctant to promote his cause on the American League’s final ballot for next week’s All-Star Game.

It turns out the Yankees won’t have to do any more campaigning for Gardner.

Gardner was added to the All-Star team Thursday as an injury replacement for Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon. Gordon injured his groin Wednesday and is expected to miss approximately two months.

The announcement was made before the top of the fifth inning, and in typical Gardner style, he did not display any emotion as he completed his warmup tosses.

Gardner had three hits in first three at-bats before the announcement, and he was not tipped off about it.

“I was kind of turning around, walking towards the bullpen,” Gardner said. “So I saw the camera on me in the outfield, which doesn’t usually happen. I saw myself up on the big screen as I was walking out to left field. I just thought that was kind of random and then obviously they made the announcement after that. Completely caught me off guard.”

Before the announcement, Gardner appeared to be a long shot in the online race. In results released Wednesday and earlier Thursday, Gardner was fourth both times and well behind Kansas City third baseman Mike Moustakas despite efforts by the team that included teammates wearing bald-headed caps saying “VoteGardy” and Brian McCann and Alex Rodriguez roaming Yankee Stadium concourses Wednesday showing fans how to vote.

“Those guys have been pulling for me,” Gardner said. “What they did yesterday with the baldhead caps was pretty embarrassing for some of those guys. I told Alex to take it off before anybody got a picture, but I think it was too late.”

Gardner also is a rare type of Yankee to make the All-Star team. He was a third-round draft pick by the team in 2005 and made his major league debut three years later. He became the fifth Yankee position player drafted by the team to become an All-Star, joining Thurman Munson, Don Mattingly, Derek Jeter and Jorge Posada.

Now Gardner can try on his batting practice jersey and compare it with those of teammates Mark Teixeira and Dellin Betances.

“Tex dared me to wear it on the plane tonight, but I think I’ll wait a few days before I put it on,” Gardner said. “It will be a special moment. ... I’ve never had a jersey with my name on my back. I‘m not saying the Yankees should change them, but it’s pretty cool.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-39

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 8-5, 3.79 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 7-6, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda will start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series with the Red Sox. Pineda is coming off one his best outings of the season, when he struck out 10 and allowed five hits in seven-plus innings Saturday in the Yankees’ 3-2 win over Tampa Bay. Although Pineda did not get a decision, it was the second start since the beginning of the 2013 season by a Yankees pitcher that consisted of at least seven scoreless innings and 10 strikeouts. Pineda is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA in four career starts against the Red Sox. That includes April 23, 2014, when he was ejected for having pine tar on his neck. Pineda last faced the Red Sox on Sept. 28, when he had two strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings while giving up one run and three hits.

--INF Cole Figueroa joined the Yankees on Thursday after his contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Figueroa started at third base in place of Chase Headley (calf) and became the 45th player used by the Yankees. He had two doubles and was the first player to get two extra base hits in his Yankees debut since OF Johnny Damon on April 3, 2006, at Oakland. Perhaps more impressive was that Figueroa’s 24th major league game and fourth multi-hit game happened after he got four hours of sleep. “I definitely think it helped,” Figueroa said. “Just because there was this tired aspect, so I probably wasn’t as amped as I would’ve been if I had gotten a full night’s rest or coming into the ballpark for a night game.”

--INF Jose Pirela was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, ending his second stint with the Yankees this season. In 29 games, Pirela has a .212 average (14-for-66) and four errors, including two on the same play in Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay.

--OF Taylor Dugas was designated for assignment Thursday to create room on the 40-man roster for INF Cole Figueroa. Dugas joined the Yankees on an emergency basis when RF Carlos Beltran was unavailable July 1. He was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre two days later before getting into a major league game.

--3B Chase Headley sat out a second consecutive game with a right calf injury, although manager Joe Girardi said his condition was improved. After Tuesday’s game, Headley had an MRI on the calf, and the test showed some inflammation. Prior to Thursday’s game, he rode an exercise bike for about 20 minutes without any issues. Headley is unsure of what other treatment he will have, and he hopes to play at some point this weekend in Boston.

--INF Brendan Ryan (upper back) went 1-for-3 and played five innings at third base in his first rehab game for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. He will continue his rehab Friday at Double-A Trenton. Ryan went through full baseball drills in recent days ahead of his rehab assignment.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka threw the third-most pitches of his brief career, 114, during his 7 2/3 innings Thursday. He limited the A’s to two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out six. Tanaka’s 77 strikes were also the second-highest total of his career. He has the past two Yankees pitching performances consisting of two hits or fewer in at least 7 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think I was able to execute all of my pitches and throw them where I wanted them to go.” -- RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who pitched the Yankees to a 6-2 win over the A’s on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Chase Headley (sore upper right calf) was hurt July 7, and he didn’t play July 8-9. Headley had an MRI that showed some inflammation. He is day-to-day.

--INF Brendan Ryan (right thoracic strain in upper back) went on the disabled list retroactive to June 22. Ryan injured his back early in spring training and then missed the first 58 games of the season with a strained right calf. Ryan went through full baseball drills July 7-8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on July 9, and he will move his rehab to Double-A Trenton on July 10.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching.

--RF Carlos Beltran (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. An MRI indicated a Grade 2 strain.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--LHP Jacob Lindgren (bone spur in left elbow) was scheduled to undergo surgery June 22. The Yankees said Lindgren should be ready to return by mid-September.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Adam Warren

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones