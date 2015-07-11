New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Yankees, assured of being in first place at the All-Star break after Friday night’s 5-1 win over the Boston Red Sox, are ready to add a piece to their puzzle.

Manager Joe Girardi said after Friday’s game that second base prospect Rob Refsnyder, he of the potent bat but the so-far questionable glove, will be in the lineup for the last two games of the three-game series at Fenway Par.

“We’re going to see two lefties and he’s going to be in the lineup,” Girardi said. “He played well in spring training. It’s a young man that’s been on our radar. We’ll see how he does.”

Refsnyder, in a 14-for-34 hot streak at the plate, has played better in the field and will get his chance. It seems likely he will be with the team to stay.

“We’ve heard that he’s improved and he’s making strides -- we’re going to find out.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-39

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 1-2, 2.65 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 4-2, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda allowed a run on seven hits and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings in earning his ninth win of the season on Friday night. He threw 89 pitches and didn’t walk anyone in snapping a two-start losing streak. He is 4-5 since starting the season 5-0. He had lost his two previous starts but allowed only two earned runs in 12 innings -- this after being shelled by the Philadelphia Phillies.

--DH Alex Rodriguez drilled a mammoth home run all the way out of Fenway Park in the first inning Friday night. He also drew a base-loaded walk in the fourth. The homer was his 17th of the season, the 671st of his career. He came into the game off a 4-for-20 homestand, which he finished with one hit in his last 14 at-bats before resting on Thursday. The homer, his 26th at Fenway Park, made Rodriguez 12-for-28 with three homers lifetime against Red Sox RHP Clay Buchholz.

--RHP Dellin Betances and LHP Andrew Miller both struck out two in their one inning of work on Friday. The pair has fanned 121 of the 288 batters they’ve faced in 2015, the 121 Ks coming in just 74 innings.

--2B Rob Refsnyder, one of the Yankees’ top prospects, will be recalled prior to Saturday’s game and will be in the lineup for the last two games leading up to the All-Star break.

--RHP Ivan Nova makes his fourth start since coming back from Tommy John surgery when he faces the Red Sox in Game 2 of a three-game series on Saturday night. He won his first start with 6 2/3 innings of scoreless work but has lost two in a row since. At 40-21 lifetime, his winning percentage ranks third among pitchers with at least 50 starts. He is 3-3 lifetime against the Red Sox, 2-2 at Fenway Park.

--INF Brendan Ryan (right thoracic strain in upper back) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, and moved his rehab to Double-A Trenton on Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think I was able to execute all of my pitches and throw them where I wanted them to go.” -- RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who pitched the Yankees to a 6-2 win over the A’s on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Chase Headley (sore upper right calf) was hurt July 7, and he didn’t play July 8-10. Headley had an MRI that showed some inflammation. He said July 10 he was ready to play but the club was talking about having him sit through the weekend and then get four extra days of rest during the All-Star break.

--INF Brendan Ryan (right thoracic strain in upper back) went on the disabled list retroactive to June 22. Ryan injured his back early in spring training and then missed the first 58 games of the season with a strained right calf. Ryan went through full baseball drills July 7-8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on July 9, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Trenton on July 10.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching.

--RF Carlos Beltran (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. An MRI indicated a Grade 2 strain.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--LHP Jacob Lindgren (bone spur in left elbow) was scheduled to undergo surgery June 22. The Yankees said Lindgren should be ready to return by mid-September.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Adam Warren

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones