New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- A week ago, reports began circulating that prized prospect Rob Refsnyder was going to be called up to the Yankees to play second base.

That was a logistical whirlwind getting to Boston and making sure his family and friends made it to Fenway Park, especially when Refsnyder did initially not answer his phone since he was engrossed in a movie.

The buildup to Refsnyder’s home debut was not as dramatic. It actually contained a four-day break that enabled Refsnyder to help his fiance move and find some places to explore in New York.

Though it was initially expected that Refsnyder would get the promotion because of two left-handed Red Sox starters, he stuck around and will likely get even more opportunities to inherit the position that has gone from nine years of Robinson Cano to Brian Roberts and Stephen Drew.

“Hitters and pitchers are better, more fans, but other than that, as a player you just have to slow the game down,” Refsnyder said before Friday’s 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners. “There’s a lot of chances for it to speed up, but if you’re prepared and do your homework, the game’s the same. All I want to do is help the team win and get used to everything.”

So how did he do in his home debut?

Though it consisted of three hitless plate appearances (he reached on catcher’s interference), Refsnyder made all the plays. He did not get credited with any putouts but had four assists before getting lifted for a pinch hitter and eventual defensive replacement.

“He looked pretty relaxed to me,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He had some tough plays, some really tough plays to me and he made them all. Some in between hops, some slow rollers, go to your left to try and turn a double play. There wasn’t really an easy play for him tonight.”

Now that Refsnyder is going to get a look, the other question at second base involves the veteran Drew, who played effective defense and hit 12 home runs but has a .182 average in 79 games.

“Even though his average is not high, he did hit some important home runs, drove in some runs, played a pretty good second base for us,” Girardi said. “We basically got to first place with him as our second baseman.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-40

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 1-1, 5.22 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 9-5, 3.64 ERA)

--RHP Michael Pineda will make his second career start against his former team Saturday when the Yankees face the Mariners. Pineda faced the Mariners June 1 in Seattle and allowed two earned runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings during a 7-2 win. Pineda closed out the first half by allowing one earned run and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings in a 5-1 win at Boston on July 10.

--INF Brendan Ryan was activated from the DL a second time on Friday. Ryan missed the first 58 games with a calf strain and then missed 19 games with a right thoracic strain in his upper back.

--INF Gregorio Petit was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Friday. Petit has had four stints with the Yankees so far and in 20 games has a .167 average.

--OF Carlos Beltran (oblique) continued a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa and was 0-for-2 with a walk while playing seven innings in the field. Beltran has played in three rehab games and is eligible to be activated from the disabled list but the team has not said if he will return Saturday.

--DH Alex Rodriguez is closing in on 24th place on the all-time list as his home run gave him 3,022 hits. That is one hit shy of Hall of Famer Lou Brock. Rodriguez is hitting .281 with 19 home runs and 52 RBIs in 84 games. “It’s been amazing,” New York outfielder Chris Young said. “He’s been one of the most clutch guys in our lineup.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This group has a good feel to it. It’s a hardworking group, and it competes hard every night. I think the key for us finishing the first half and continuing strong in the second half, is to stay hungry and humble.” -- DH Alex Rodriguez.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Brendan Ryan (right thoracic strain in upper back) went on the disabled list retroactive to June 22. Ryan injured his back early in spring training and then missed the first 58 games of the season with a strained right calf. Ryan went through full baseball drills July 7-8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on July 9, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Trenton on July 10 and was activated July 17.

--RF Carlos Beltran (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He appeared in rehab games July 15-17 and could be activated July 19.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. An MRI indicated a Grade 2 strain.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Adam Warren

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Rob Refsnyder

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones