New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Re-signing Chris Young was the first move the New York Yankees made last offseason after watching him produce a relatively successful final month of last season.

When they retained him, it was to give New York a competent fourth outfielder. Based on how this year has unfolded, Young might as well be outfielder number three and a half.

Young has appeared in 85 of 92 games so far and received 219 at-bats. In those appearances, he has produced a respectable .257 with 11 home runs and 27 RBI while scoring 33 runs.

The thing that keeps him in the lineup is being able to hit left-handed pitching more than adequately at a .371 clip on a team that bats .244 (235-for-961) against southpaws. And it’s not just a small sample since Young is 33-for-89 with six home runs and 14 RBIs, a year after batting .149 (11-for-74) in four-plus months with the Mets and one with the Yankees.

“I would think that against every lefty that we face this year moving forward -- and it’s been that way so far -- he’s probably going to be in there, unless something changes,” manager Joe Girardi said before Young was 2-for-4 in Tuesday’s 3-2 win against Baltimore.

Young’s emergence has a productive fourth outfielder means that Girardi can feel more comfortable resting others and Tuesday it was Carlos Beltran’s turn to sit. Beltran returned from an oblique injury Sunday and had an RBI single off Seattle right-hander Felix Hernandez but Girardi made it clear this was not becoming a Beltran-Young platoon.

“He’s doing great,” Beltran said. “It’s good to see that. The guys that aren’t playing every day are coming in doing a good job for the team, so that also helps a lot. It helps everybody. It gives the manager another option. So when he thinks I give Gardner or Carlos a day off, this is a guy I can play. So Chris Young’s been great this year and I‘m just happy that he’s a successful season.”

Having a productive fourth outfielder is nothing new for the Yankees.

Last year Ichiro Suzuki was considered one before elbow issues to Beltran led to him playing 143 games. Three years ago, Raul Ibanez wound up playing more than half his 130 games in left field after Gardner was injured early in the season.

The other positive impact it has is it doesn’t force the Yankees into making a trade to bolster their outfield by next week’s non-waiver trade deadline.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-41

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 1-1, 5.00 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 1-3, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ivan Nova makes his fifth start Wednesday against Baltimore since returning from 14 months on the DL due to Tommy John surgery. Nova won his first start but has dropped his last three starts. He last pitched July 11 in Boston when he allowed four runs and eight hits and 6 2/3 innings. Nova has never lost four straight starts and is 5-3 with a 5.03 ERA in 13 appearances (12 starts) against the Orioles.

--OF Chris Young made his 52nd start of the season and anytime the Yankees see a left-handed starting pitcher he will likely be in the starting lineup since he is hitting well above .300 against southpaws. Young made his 18th start in right field but manager Joe Girardi said it’s not going to be a platoon with Carlos Beltran.

--LHP Andrew Miller needed only nine pitches to get his 21st save in 21 opportunities. Since saves became an official statistic in 1969, Miller has the sixth-longest streak to begin a tenure with a new team. Miller also has tied the third longest-streak in the American League and it is the longest since LaTroy Hawkins for the Minnesota Twins (May 28, 2000-May 2, 2001).

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. Although he retired 10 in a row early, he wound up throwing 99 pitches and not completing six innings for the fourth straight start and 11th time overall.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m sure it meant a lot. It meant a lot to our club, too.” -- New York manager Joe Girardi, on Brendan Ryan collecting the key hit in a win vs. Baltimore on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. An MRI indicated a Grade 2 strain.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Adam Warren

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones