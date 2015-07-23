New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Any game that Masahiro Tanaka pitches in can be considered a big event simply for the interest and coverage it often generates in the United States and in his native Japan.

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will start a big game of another caliber. He will pitch in a pennant-race game against a division foe, the Baltimore Orioles, in the second half of the season.

It will the first start of that magnitude for Tanaka since last year, when the Yankees were trying to stay afloat in the American League East with a battered rotation. After resting and then rehabbing a partial tear in his elbow for 10 weeks, he returned to make two late-September starts.

“Regardless of where the team is, it’s great to be able to be on that mound to be pitching,” Tanaka said through an interpreter Wednesday before the Yankees’ 4-3 win over the Orioles. “I had that injury and I wasn’t able to go out there and do my job, but this year being healthy, I‘m able to do that.”

How Tanaka pitches will go a long way toward deciding if the Yankees will maintain their lead in the AL East. In his own mind, Tanaka believes he will notice the magnitude more later in the year.

“Looking ahead, once we get really closer to October, then I think the atmosphere will be a little bit more exciting,” Tanaka said. “My thoughts might change at that point.”

This year, the elbow has not presented any issues other than the fear that the tear could increase to the point where surgery is needed. It was a concern early in the season, especially when Tanaka missed a month with a right forearm strain and tendinitis in his right wrist.

The focus Thursday will be strictly on Tanaka’s pitching.

”There’s been a lot expected of him in these types of months and (against) the big teams, and you’re curious to see how he handles it here,“ New York manager Joe Girardi said. ”The one thing I would tell you is just do your job, you can’t do the job for every other starter. You just have to do your job and go out and pitch a good game.

“I think he likes the big moment. I think he embraces it. It makes me think he’ll handle it fine.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-41

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 7-5, 3.29 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 6-3, 3.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka will start Thursday afternoon against the Orioles. Tanaka won his last two starts after going winless in his previous four. On Friday, he allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings in a 4-3 win over the Mariners. That start marked the second consecutive time he surpassed 100 pitches after being under the century mark in his first 10 starts. Tanaka is 2-1 with a 5.28 ERA in his past five starts after posting a 2.49 ERA in his first seven outings. In two starts against the Orioles, Tanaka is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA.

--DH Alex Rodriguez reached 20 home runs for the 16th time, becoming the 10th player to have at least 16 seasons with 20-plus home runs. It was the first time he reached 20 home runs since 2010, as he missed that mark the previous four years due to injuries and his year-long suspension for PED use. Asked about Rodriguez defying preseason expectations, 1B Mark Teixeira said: “I was on the record in spring training saying I expected a lot out of him. And he’s shown that I‘m the smartest guy in baseball.”

--LHP Andrew Miller allowed a two-out home run to Orioles RF Chris Davis but notched his 22nd save in 22 opportunities. Since saves became an official statistic in 1969, Miller has the fifth-longest streak to begin a tenure with a new team. Miller also tied the third-longest such streak in the American League.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) will head to the team’s minor league complex in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday for continued rehab on the shoulder that he initially injured diving back to first base on pickoff play June 19. Williams has begun throwing, but he is not ready to appear in rehab games, manager Joe Girardi said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was fun to watch. I got a good view of it. It was loud. It went a long way. I think everyone enjoyed that one.” -- 1B Mark Teixeira, on DH Alex Rodriguez’s long home run Wednesday in the Yankees’ 4-3 win over the Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. An MRI indicated a Grade 2 strain.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He was scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Adam Warren

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones