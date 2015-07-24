New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Earlier this week, New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi was asked about center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury being rusty.

It was a valid concern because Ellsbury returned from a knee injury shortly before the All-Star break, played in a few games, had some time off and had one hit in 17 at-bats coming out of the break.

The rust apparently evaporated Thursday as Ellsbury had fell a triple shy of the cycle and had a season-high four RBIs in the Yankees’ 9-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

“The last few days I’ve felt pretty good at the plate, and today I was able to connect on a few (pitches),” Ellsbury said. “I think sometimes you just see some guys a little better, there’s no rhyme or reason.”

The guy Ellsbury referenced was Baltimore right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez. Ellsbury singled against him in the first and homered in the second, giving him seven hits in 11 at-bats in their encounters.

Ellsbury began Thursday with a .298 average, but after getting three hits for the sixth time, he is hitting .308.

Ellsbury’s third game with at least four RBIs also helped the Yankees increase their distance in the American League East over the team that passed New York last year.

“We’re fine with being the hunted,” Ellsbury said.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-41

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 9-6, 3.77 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 8-6, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda will try to become New York’s first 10-game winner Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Minnesota. Pineda’s first attempt at a 10th win was unsuccessful as he allowed four runs and six hits in six innings Saturday during a 4-3 loss to the Mariners. Before allowing two home runs to 2B Robinson Cano, Pineda allowed three earned runs over his previous three starts. Pineda is 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA in two previous starts against the Twins.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka gave up three home runs, but matching a career high in that department was irrelevant since he allowed only three runs and five hits in 7 2/3 innings during New York’s 9-3 win over the Orioles on Thursday. Tanaka has equaled a career high with three straight wins, and the talk in the clubhouses was how good his slider and split-fingered fastball were. “You can’t tell what a fastball or a split looks like,” Baltimore CF Adam Jones said. “Then he’s got a cutter. He dealt today, man.”

--LF Brett Gardner reached base safely in his 24th consecutive game when he drew a first-inning walk. It equals the career-best streak that Gardner had June 13-July 10, 2014. During his current streak, Gardner is batting .340 (32-for-94) with three home runs, 10 RBIs and 17 runs.

--C John Ryan Murphy made his first start of the second half and produced three singles, including one that deflected off second base and into center field. Murphy tied a career high with three hits. His third career game with at least three hits increased his batting average 25 points to .272.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a long ways to go. I think any time you play a divisional opponent, you want to put some distance, and I think we did that.” -- 3B Chase Headley, after the Yankees completed a sweep of the Orioles with a 9-3 win Thursday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. An MRI indicated a Grade 2 strain.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Adam Warren

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones