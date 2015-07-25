New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The New York Yankees have made a habit of scoring early runs, especially lately.

The Yankees plated four first-inning runs on Thursday in a 9-3 series-sweep-clinching win over the Baltimore Orioles. New York scored at least once in seven of its last 12 games and their 86 runs in the opening frame are the most any team in baseball this season.

Friday against the Minnesota Twins, the Yankees had a chance to continue that trend. Back-to-back two-out singles by designated Alex Rodriguez and first baseman Mark Teixeira put runners on the corners and catcher Brian McCann at the plate.

But the Yankees were unable to capitalize against Twins right-hander Phil Hughes, who got McCann to ground out meekly to first base to end the inning.

The missed opportunity may have been the best of the night for the Yankees, who struggled to get much of anything going against Hughes. The right-hander retired the next seven men he faced after McCann, allowing a single to Teixeira in the fourth.

Six more were sent down until left fielder Brett Gardner’s single in the sixth.

New York loaded the bases against Hughes with two outs in the seventh, but he worked out of it, getting a line out to left field to end the inning.

The Twins were up 5-0 by then anyway, well on their way to their 10-1 victory.

“I thought we hit the ball a lot better than one run,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “We hit the ball pretty hard, they just happened to be standing where we hit them.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-42

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 4-8, 5.25 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 5-2, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda allowed five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings of work, taking the loss. Pineda dropped to 1-4 in his last five decisions since June 22. “(Pineda) made some mistakes with his fastball,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He didn’t locate well. It was a combination of things. Sometimes your stuff just isn’t as sharp for whatever reason and tonight it wasn‘t.”

--1B Mark Teixeira went 3-for-4 with three singles. It was his 19th multi-hit game of the season. Teixeira now has 39 multi-hit efforts in 72 career games against Minnesota, batting .372 with 18 doubles, 20 homers, and 60 RBIs in those games.

--3B Chase Headley went 1-for-4 with a single and has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games. Over that span, Headley is hitting at a .333 clip. He is a .324 career hitter in nine games against the Twins.

--LF Brett Gardner singled with one out in the sixth inning on Friday. He has now reached base safely in 25 consecutive games, a career-high. Gardner is hitting .33 with 16 walks over that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The first couple of innings, I made a couple of mistakes with my slider. That’s going to happen when you make a mistake.” --Yankees RHP Michael Pineda, on his outing Friday where he allowed five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. An MRI indicated a Grade 2 strain. He began a rehab assignment with Class A-Advanced Tampa on July 24.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Adam Warren

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones