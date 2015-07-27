New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Alex Rodriguez’s three-homer game Saturday against the Minnesota Twins showed that the Yankees slugger can still hit, even at his advanced age. Yet as his 40th birthday approaches, New York manager Joe Girardi still has to make sure to keep Rodriguez fresh.

That’s why Rodriguez was not in the Yankees’ lineup for Sunday’s series finale at Target Field. It was simply a day off for Rodriguez, who turns 40 on Monday. Girardi said it wasn’t hard to keep Rodriguez out of the lineup one day after his three homers helped New York rally for an 8-5 win.

“I could either do it here or in Texas, and I know we’re at least going to see two left-handers in Texas, and maybe three, so I chose to do it here,” Girardi said Sunday.

Rodriguez has started 85 games this season, almost all of which have come as the Yankees’ designated hitter. He’s played third base in just three games and once at first base.

Girardi believes having Rodriguez DH on a regular basis preserves some of the wear and tear on his nearly 40-year-old body.

“I think he works hard. I see him in the weight room (Saturday) night after the game working hard,” Girardi said. “And I think just DHing him has really lessened the toll on his body, the time that he’s on his feet. It may not seem much, but it is when you’re standing out in the hot sun and you’re on your legs a lot. They tire a lot quicker. I think the DH has been a real positive experience for him and us.”

Rodriguez also noted that the DH role has given him the opportunity to review more film of opposing pitchers during games, since he doesn’t have to worry about playing on defense when he’s not hitting.

“I think it’s allowed me to prepare a little bit differently,” Rodriguez said. “I have more time to get my game plan in order.”

All three home runs Rodriguez hit Saturday traveled at least 420 feet, with the longest going 480 feet to the third deck in left field. Rodriguez joked after that game that there were times in his 20s he couldn’t hit the ball as far as he did as a 39-year-old.

“There were some days in my 20s I couldn’t do it. It’s nice to do it now,” Rodriguez said. “I‘m working hard. I‘m healthy. I‘m happy. I‘m appreciating everything the game has to offer.”

Rodriguez came a few days shy of becoming just the fifth player in major league history since 1914 to hit three home runs in a game after turning 40. The others were Jason Giambi, Reggie Jackson, Stan Musial and Babe Ruth.

That would have been some pretty good company.

“Some people say life starts at 40,” Rodriguez said. “I’ll sign up for that right now.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-42

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 2-3, 3.34 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Matt Harrison, 1-1, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi matched a career high in innings pitched Sunday when he threw eight innings against Minnesota. Eovaldi’s longest start this season before that was 7 1/3 innings against Tampa Bay on May 12. He has now gone eight innings five times in his career.

--DH Alex Rodriguez was not in the Yankees lineup Sunday after hitting three home runs in Saturday’s win, but manager Joe Girardi said it was simply a scheduled day off. With New York expected to face plenty of left-handed pitching in Texas this week, Girardi wanted to give Rodriguez a day off Sunday rather than during the Rangers series.

--3B Chase Headley’s home run in the fifth inning Sunday was his first homer in nearly a month. Prior to Sunday, he last homered on June 27 at Houston. Headley now has nine home runs on the season in his first full season with the Yankees. He hit a combined 13 home runs last year with San Diego and New York.

--LF Brett Gardner went 2-for-4 Sunday and now has a team-high 28 multi-hit games this season. Sunday’s two-hit performance came one day after he had a career-high 25-game streak of reaching base safely snapped Saturday when he pinch hit in the eighth inning and did not get on base in two at-bats.

QUOTES TO NOTE: “It’s a big weight off your shoulders. I felt like I settled in pretty quick. We have a great group of guys in here. The staff is tremendous. The front office is great. Everybody in the organization treats you really well, so it’s easy to settle in. But this time of year the last few years has been a little bit unsettling just not really knowing what was coming. It’s fun to be somewhere that isn’t looking to sell off pieces.” -- Yankees 3B Chase Headley, on not having his name mentioned in trade rumors for the first time in several years.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. An MRI indicated a Grade 2 strain. He began a rehab assignment with Class A-Advanced Tampa on July 24. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Charleston on July 25.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Nick Goody

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones