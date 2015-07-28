New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez celebrated his 40th birthday Monday in the town where he gained national attention as a 25-year-old, when he signed a record-setting contract with the Texas Rangers.

Rodriguez, who has 24 home runs and 59 RBIs in his return to baseball this season, had nothing but good things to say about his three seasons in Texas from 2001 to 2003.

He also had nothing but good things to say about turning 40.

“One day older than yesterday,” said Rodriguez, who celebrated his birthday with a solo home run in the sixth inning of the Yankees’ 6-2 win over the Rangers. “It feels good. Feels good. Happy to be here. I‘m in a good place. I feel healthy. It’s nice to have my daughters here and some friends, to be able share my birthday with my teammates.”

His historic homer Monday made him just the fourth player in history to have home runs in their teens and their 40s. He joined Ty Cobb, Rusty Staub and Gary Sheffield.

Rodriguez said he wouldn’t give any advice to 30-year-old Rodriguez or a 20-year-old Rodriguez. However, he knows his priorities aren’t the same as they used to be.

“I‘m in no position to give anyone advice, including myself,” he said. “But I think there was a point in time for me that hitting home runs and being a great baseball player was all that mattered. And I figured that if I hit more home runs, it would justify for whatever behavior I had off the field. And I realize today that it’s not that way at all. Hitting home runs doesn’t make you a good father. It doesn’t make you a good friend. And it certainly doesn’t make you a good teammate. And to me, they’re both important.”

Rodriguez is a big reason the Yankees are the class of the American League East. His play hasn’t surprised manager Joe Girardi.

“I expected him to be productive throughout the year,” Girardi said. “Every hitter is going to go through their good times and their bad times, but get off days like the other day, try to keep him fresh and strong. Expect to be an everyday player now.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-42

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Yankees (LHP Chris Capuano, 0-4, 5.64 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 0-1, 4.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury was out of the starting lineup Monday a day after crashing into the wall in Minnesota and hitting his left shoulder. Manager Joe Girardi said he was hoping to give Ellsbury a day off in Texas anyways and that the veteran received treatment on the shoulder Monday. “You feel it a little bit,” said Ellsbury, who came into Monday night’s game in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement in center. “You know, you’re never out there perfect. I don’t want to make a bigger deal than it is. Just giving me the day.”

--1B Mark Teixeira had a frustrating night despite the win. He was robbed of a home run by Texas CF Leonys Martin in the first and then was thrown out by Martin at the plate trying to score in the eighth inning. That play led to Teixeira throwing a trash can in the New York dugout, as he was upset with third base coach Joe Espada following the play. “Joe just told me easy, easy, which means there’s going to be no play at the plate,” Teixeira said. “It was just a mistake. That can’t happen. I‘m sure it won’t ever happen again.”

--INF Gregorio Petit, who was designated for assignment Saturday, was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Petit batted just .167 in 20 games for New York this season.

--3B Chase Headley continues to hit for the Yankees. Headley matched his season high with three hits and scored two runs Monday night to extend his hitting streak to five games. In his past 16 games, Headley is batting .369 (24-for-65). “Chase is starting to swing the bat well for us,” manager Joe Girardi said. “He’s a great teammate, good to have around.”

--LHP Chris Capuano will get the start Tuesday against the Rangers. The Yankees didn’t make that decision until after Monday’s game so they could see how RHP Ivan Nova fared. Capuano has started three times for the Yankees this year, but his past 12 appearances came in relief. Capuano pitched one inning Friday against Minnesota, allowing four runs on four hits.

--RHP Ivan Nova continues to shine in key situations. He allowed five hits and two runs Monday in his five innings and also walked two, but Texas was just 1-for-6 against him with runners in scoring position. That is a trend for Nova this season, as opponents are now just 3-for-33 on the season against Nova in those situations.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just think he’s just maturing as a player. He got off to a slow start, and (we‘ve) just kind of seen an upward kick the whole season. This has been his best month. June was better than May, May was better than April.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, on SS Didi Gregorius, who went 3-for-4 with four RBIs on Monday in the Yankees’ 6-2 win over the Rangers.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sore left shoulder) was hurt July 26. He didn’t start July 27, but he appeared as a sub. He is day-to-day.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. An MRI indicated a Grade 2 strain. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on July 24, then moved his rehab to Class A Charleston on July 25.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Nick Goody

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones