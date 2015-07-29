New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- New York Yankees starter Ivan Nova isn’t concerned that the arm fatigue that limited him to 75 pitches Monday night is anything serious. He was assured that it’s part of the process for pitchers who had Tommy John surgery.

“I‘m not hurt or anything like that, so there isn’t any reason to think that I‘m not going to pitch,” Nova said. “I already asked some guys that went through Tommy John and they said it’s normal, that at some point you’re going to feel something like it. I‘m not worried about it.”

Nova fully expects to make his next scheduled start. He discussed the fatigue with others, including friend Francisco Liriano of Pittsburgh, along with teammates Dellin Betances and Nick Goody.

Manager Joe Girardi admitted some concern in the short term, but doesn’t expect it to longer.

“Long term, I think it’s normal,” he said. “They go through a little tired arm sometimes after they make some starts, after not pitching for a year and a half. I‘m sure he’s going through a little bit of it.”

As of Tuesday, Nova felt much better.

“He woke up today and said it was pretty much normal, how he felt was normal after his start,” Girardi said. “We still have him scheduled to pitch on Sunday. We’ll have him do his bullpen and go from there. I feel OK about it.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-42

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 7-3, 3.64 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 10-4, 4.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka will make his 14th start of the season on Wednesday night at Texas. He is pitching on extended five days’ rest. He has won a season-high three consecutive starts, completing at least seven innings in each start. He is the first Yankee to complete at least seven innings and earn the win in at least three consecutive starts since April 2013, when both CC Sabathia (three straight) and Andy Pettitte (three straight) accomplished the feat.

--RHP Diego Moreno was called up from Triple-A and pitched 5 1/3 innings of no-hit relief. He is the first Yankee pitcher since 1956 to pitch at least 5 1/3 innings of relief and get the win without giving up a hit. This is his second stint with the team this season.

--SS Didi Gregorius had a career-high four hits Tuesday, one night after a career-high four RBIs. In his career against the Rangers, he is hitting .417 (15-36) with four homers, 14 RBIs, nine runs in nine games.

--OF Chris Young had five RBIs Tuesday to match a career high. He’s done it five times, the last July 2, 2010 against the Dodgers when he played for Arizona.

--OF Brett Gardner had three hits and three walks against Texas. He becomes the first Yankee to reach those totals in a nine-inning game since Don Mattingly (6/17/85 at Baltimore).

--RHP Nick Goody was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was promoted Saturday and did not play in his time at the MLB level.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We never gave up. That’s something you saw today.” -- Yankees SS Didi Gregorius, after New York came back from 5 runs down to rout Texas on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. An MRI indicated a Grade 2 strain. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on July 24, then moved his rehab to Class A Charleston on July 25.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Diego Moreno

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones