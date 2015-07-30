New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The end of the road in New York has likely come for pitcher Chris Capuano, who was designated for assignment Wednesday after a disastrous spot start the night before.

Capuano, signed for $5 million before the season with the hope of being the fifth starter, has made only four starts this season after suffering an injury in spring training. His latest start ended after allowing five runs in two-thirds of an inning Tuesday night against Texas.

Whether that’s his last start in pinstripes is a scenario that the 11-year veteran isn’t focusing on.

“That’s not my area,” Capuano said. “They’re going to try to do what they can to make the team better. As a player, you do the best you can, and you can live with that. For me, I‘m just focused on not getting down, bouncing back, and being resilient like I’ve done throughout my career.”

The Yankees have 10 days to trade the 36-year-old lefty before he goes on waivers and has the option of going to the minors.

New York called up right-hander Caleb Cotham to take Capuano’s place in the bullpen. Cotham, 27, was 1-0 with a 1.37 ERA at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after beginning the year at Double-A Trenton.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-43

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 9-7, 3.97 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 7-9, 3.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda is 9-7 and will make his 20th start of the season in Thursday’s series finale at Texas. He will pitch on extended five days’ rest. His nine wins are tied for 12th in the AL. He leads the AL with a 7.80 K/BB ratio (117K, 15BB). After tying the Yankees’ franchise record for strikeouts by a right-hander with 16 on May 10 vs. Baltimore, he was named AL Player of the Week for May 4-10, his first career weekly honor.

--RHP Caleb Cotham had his contract purchased Wednesday from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He made his MLB debut in the seventh inning against Texas. Cotham, 27, was 1-0 with a 1.37 ERA at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after beginning the year at Double-A Trenton.

--LHP Chris Capuano was designated for assignment Wednesday. The Yankees have 10 days to trade, release or outright him to the minor leagues. The 36-year-old veteran had a 6.97 ERA in 16 appearances (four starts) this season. He allowed five earned runs in his last outing, a start Tuesday night that lasted two-thirds of an inning.

--RF Carlos Beltran hit a solo home run in the second which was his 381st career home run, tying him with Albert Belle for 67th on the all-time home run list. Beltran snapped a 16-game, 54-at-bat homerless stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not just the splitter. It goes for pretty much all the pitches I was throwing today. I just didn’t have command of them.” -- Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka, who went six innings and gave up four runs on nine hits Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. An MRI indicated a Grade 2 strain. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on July 24, then moved his rehab to Class A Charleston on July 25. He began a rehab assignment in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on July 29.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Diego Moreno

RHP Caleb Cotham

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones