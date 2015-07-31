New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Having right-hander Michael Pineda scratched from his scheduled Thursday night start against the Texas Rangers and placed on the 15-day disabled list due to an arm injury likely won’t alter the New York Yankees’ plans heading into the non-waiver trade deadline Friday.

Not only is New York not tied closely to any of the remaining high-end starters on the market, but the club has plenty of options to cover for Pineda in the short term. CC Sabathia stepped in Thursday on his normal rest for the series finale, though he wound up hospitalized due to symptoms of dehydration after the Yankees’ 7-6 loss.

Pineda first felt discomfort in his right forearm after his most recent bullpen session Tuesday.

“I‘m not worried,” Pineda said. “I feel a little sad today because I want to pitch, I want to stay in the game, but I‘m not worried about that. I’ll continue working and come back as soon as I can.”

An MRI exam revealed a right flexor forearm muscle strain, but no ligament damage.

“That’s a sense of relief,” manager Joe Girardi said. “We know that we’re going to be without him for a while. I think they talked about seven to 10 days without throwing and then we’ll get him back going again.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-44

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 10-2, 4.27 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 4-3, 4.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) was scratched from his scheduled Thursday start against Texas and placed on the 15-day disabled list. An MRI exam revealed the strain but no ligament damage. “I‘m not worried,” Pineda said. “I feel a little sad today because I want to pitch, I want to stay in the game, but I‘m not worried about that. I’ll continue working and come back as soon as I can.”

--RHP Ivan Nova expects to start Sunday at Chicago despite leaving his Monday start after 75 pitches due to arm fatigue. “I‘m not hurt,” he said. “I don’t know where that came from. I‘m going to throw everything normal, keep my routine. I‘m going to throw my bullpen (session) and get ready for my game.”

--LHP CC Sabathia was sent to a hospital after the game due to symptoms of dehydration. He did not fly with the team Thursday night and will instead leave Texas on Friday. Sabathia gave up five runs on nine hits in five innings during a no-decision Thursday against the Rangers.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi, who starts the series opener against the White Sox on Friday, is 10-2 with a 4.27 ERA in 20 starts. He won his past five decisions, including an eight-inning stint Sunday at Minnesota. Eovaldi has already reached a career high in wins and has gone at least five innings in seven consecutive starts.

--INF/OF Dustin Ackley was acquired from Seattle on Thursday in exchange for two minor-leaguers, RHP Jose Ramirez and OF Ramon Flores. Manager Joe Girardi envisions Ackley spelling all three outfield spots, as well as first and second base. “His versatility should help out in that situation,” Girardi said. “You get a guy that you can put at five different spots, that’s pretty good.” Ackley should join the club Friday in Chicago for the series opener against the White Sox. Ackley, 27, hit .215/.270/.366 with six homers and 19 RBIs in 85 games for Seattle this year.

--RHP Jose Ramirez and OF Ramon Flores were acquired by Seattle in a trade that sent INF/OF Dustin Ackley to the Yankees. Ramirez was 3-0 with 10 saves and a 2.90 ERA in 32 appearances with the Yankees’ Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre affiliate. He has played in 11 career games in the majors, including three this season. Ramirez was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma.

--OF Ramon Flores and RHP Jose Ramirez were acquired by Seattle in a trade that sent INF/OF Dustin Ackley to the Yankees. Flores is hitting .286 with seven homers, 34 RBIs and 43 runs scored in 73 games in Triple-A this season. He was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma.

--RHP Bryan Mitchell was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday to provide depth in the bullpen. He also could be an option to start Saturday’s game at the Chicago White Sox. He had no decisions, one save and a 2.89 ERA in six relief appearances for the Yankees earlier this season. Mitchell was 5-5 with a 3.12 ERA in 15 Triple-A starts.

--RHP Nick Goody was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after being sent down earlier in the week. Goody flew to Texas in time for series finale and took the loss Thursday after allowing a leadoff walk in the ninth.

--RHP Caleb Cotham, who made his major league debut Wednesday, pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Rangers, was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after a one-day stay with the Yankees. Cotham, 27, is 1-0 with a 1.37 ERA at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after beginning the year at Double-A Trenton.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Honestly, I felt really good. I just didn’t fool anybody tonight.” -- LHP Andrew Miller, who gave up the winning hit in the ninth inning Thursday as the Rangers beat the Yankees 7-6.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. An MRI exam revealed the strain but no ligament damage.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. An MRI indicated a Grade 2 strain. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on July 24, then moved his rehab to Class A Charleston on July 25. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on July 29.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Diego Moreno

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Nick Goody

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones