New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The non-waivers trade deadline expired Friday and New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made a statement by not doing anything.

Rather than forking over a prized prospect or two for more experienced talent to help his American League East-leading team, Cashman did exactly what he told New York’s media a couple days earlier. He stood pat, didn’t cave into the pricey demands of opposing GMs and put faith in both the current roster and a crop of prospects that already has started helping the effort at the big league level.

The Yankees might still look to make a trade through the waivers process, but it’s not likely to be anything splashy.

”We’re not going to have as much access to other teams, in terms of the blocking and stuff like that, so the best time to get your business done was the time that just passed,“ Cashman said during a teleconference with reporters Friday, prior to the start of a three-game series at U.S. Cellular Field. ”We tried. We engaged. We were willing to do certain things and unwilling to do other things, and so today, obviously, I‘m not able to present anything I was able to accomplish ... other than the fact that I am doubling down on what we’ve got. And that’s from this current major league roster that I believe in, as well as the support cast that’s behind it, that’s knocking at the door in the minor leagues.

How close did Cashman come to completing a deal Friday?

“Not close,” he said. “We stayed, over the last few weeks, engaged in tire-kicking and spit-balling with all clubs to try to come up with a match that would improve our club -- whether it was on the offensive or defensive, meaning pitching, side. But I was unable to, obviously, get anything done.”

The sticking point was the Yankees’ top three or four prospects, whom opposing teams apparently coveted. During Cashman’s trade talks with opposing teams, he was asked plenty about right-hander Luis Severino, outfielder Aaron Judge, shortstop Jorge Mateo and first-baseman Greg Bird, who are considered New York’s top four prospects.

He refused to bite on deals involving any of them, and reiterated his “doubling down” decision by announcing that Severino -- the top prospect -- would make his next start in the major leagues, in his big-league debut. Manager Joe Girardi said he’s not exactly sure when that will happen, but pointed to the Yankees’ next series, which starts Tuesday against the rival Boston Red Sox.

If it goes well, there’s a chance Severino might stay on the roster longer than just a couple starts while right-hander Michael Pineda is on the 15-day disabled list with a right flexor forearm muscle strain.

“I like the team we have,” Cashman said. “I know that we are obviously dealing now with recent trouble (with Pineda), and we certainly are reacting to that trouble with our conversations to try to fortify, but at the same time we will be relying on our farm system, as we have done all year. We’re going to continue to promote from within and utilize that. I know there’s risk of throwing some of the young guys in the Atlantic Ocean and saying, ‘Time to swim,’ but that’s also something we’re not afraid of. We do like this team and we have benefited from the use of a lot of the young guys throughout this season.”

Right-handers Bryan Mitchell and Diego Moreno are prime examples. Each has given the Yankees some needed help recently and each will be counted upon again down the stretch run. Severino could be the next young prospect to do the same. That’s why Cashman took such a hard stance against trading him or any of his other minor-league jewels.

“I approached this deadline with discipline, but also aggressiveness at the same time,” he said. “We were willing to do certain things, but we weren’t willing to do certain things at the same time. Listen, you don’t get anything for making the phone calls. You get something for, at the end of the day, winning the division and hopefully winning a world championship. And that’s still our intentions, even though I don’t have anything to present to you today that I‘m sure would be (included in) articles.”

If Girardi is disappointed that his front office didn’t make any moves to counter the blockbuster trades division-rival Toronto pulled off to get shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and ace left-hander David Price, you couldn’t tell by his words or tone.

“As I’ve said all along, I count on the guys in that room and how we’ve gotten to where we are ... the guys in that room,” he said. “I think it just tells you we have depth in our minor leagues that we haven’t had in a while. When you think about the last time we relied on young players, it was a long run. So, hopefully that transpires and these kids continue to develop the way we think they’re capable of and make the impact we think they’re capable of.”

Severino will be the next one up, and he’s already got Girardi’s full attention. Between Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the 21-year old fireballer has posted a 9-2 record with a 2.45 ERA and has struck out 98 batters in 99 1/3 innings.

“He’s thrown very well this year at the Double-A and Triple-A level,” Girardi said. “They talked about his last start was his best start. I think it was Wednesday night, so I‘m curious. He’s got a big arm. He’s got a very good changeup. His slider has developed. And what I saw in spring training ... there was no fear there. There was a guy who went right at hitters with his stuff, and I think that’s important that he continues to do that.”

It’s a similar to the way Cashman approached the trade deadline. He went into it with a set game plan in mind and refused to deviate from it. The Yankees might wind up benefiting greatly from it, both in the short term and long range.

“They are knocking on the door, a lot of these guys,” Cashman said. “I’ve been in the position in the past where we’ve had a strong system, but it was down low and you had to wait it out. Well, we’ve done the waiting. We’ve done the hard part in waiting it out. I know that maybe it’s not the traditional way that our franchise has operated, but I think it’s a way that we have already communicated is our intention to operate. And we haven’t deviated from that game plan.”

Girardi summed it up a different way.

“I feel good about this team,” he said. “We’ve heard it a number of times. Sometimes the best trade is the trade not made. It happens a lot, so I feel good about the guys in that room and the way they play the game and how they go about their business.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Bryan Mitchell, 0-0, 2.89 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 5-8, 4.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bryan Mitchell (0-0, 2.89) will start for the Yankees against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field. Mitchell, a rookie, will be making his first start in the major leagues.

--LHP CC Sabathia rejoined the Yankees on Friday for the start of a series at the Chicago White Sox. Sabathia spent Thursday in a Texas hospital after being taken there following New York’s game Wednesday at the Texas Rangers for dehydration issues. Sabathia will get the weekend series off and expects to be fine for his next scheduled start. He threw five-plus innings before leaving the game and wasn’t taken to the hospital until after the game. “Normally I like to pitch in the heat, but not that Texas heat,” Sabathia said. “It just wore on me all night, pretty much from the start until the end. I guess I just made it out, because I was just going. Once I was done, I was just exhausted.”

--1B Mark Teixeira led the Yankees to a 13-6 win Friday to start a weekend series at the Chicago White Sox. He blasted two home runs, including a grand slam, for his fourth multi-homer game of the season and second in as many games. It was also the 14th time in Teixeira’s career that he’s hit a homer from both sides of the plate in the same game, which set a major league record.

--RHP Luis Severino will make his major league debut in the Yankees’ series against the rival Boston Red Sox next week, but manager Joe Girardi has yet to come up with a specific date. His last start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was Wednesday, which would put him in line to start Tuesday if he remains on a five-days rest schedule. Severino, the Yankees’ top prospect, posted a 9-2 record with a 2.45 ERA combined for Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He has struck out 98 batters in 99 1/3 innings combined in the minors this season.

--UTL Dustin Ackley joined the Yankees for the first time Friday in Chicago for the start of a weekend series at the Chicago White Sox. Ackley was acquired by the Yankees in a trade for prospects Thursday with the Seattle Mariners. His primary role will be subbing at multiple positions defensively in a utility role. Ackley, known for having a long beard, had to shave it off because of the Yankees’ no facial hair policy. “Luckily I‘m not cut and bleeding all over the place,” Ackley said. “That was the thing I was worried about, so no harm done there. It went well. I don’t have to use much beard product or anything like that, so that might save me some money in the long run.”

--LHP Chris Capuano was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by the Yankees on Friday. Capuano went 0-4 with a 6.97 ERA in 14 appearances, which included four starts.

--RF Garrett Jones was designated for assignment Friday by the Yankees to make room on the roster for newly acquired UTL Dustin Ackley, who was added in a trade Thursday with the Seattle Mariners. Yankees GM Brian Cashman said the decision to go with Ackley over Jones for the remainder of the season boiled down to defense, where Ackley is capable of playing more positions. Jones hit .215 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in 177 at-bats for New York.

--RHP Esmil Rogers was released by the Yankees on Friday. The 29-year-old reliever went 1-1 with a 6.27 ERA in 18 appearances this season for New York. He struck out 31 in 33 innings, but had some control issues that contributed to a bloated 1.67 WHIP.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been good since the All-Star break. The two days off since the break really helped. (I‘m) just seeing the ball real well right now and the bat’s feeling quick and (I‘m) getting some good pitches to hit.” -- 1B Mark Teixeira, of his rhythm at the plate. He blasted two home runs Friday, including a grand slam, for his fourth multi-homer game of the season and second in as many games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. An MRI indicated a Grade 2 strain. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on July 24, then moved his rehab to Class A Charleston on July 25. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on July 29. Heathcott was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre July 31.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. An MRI exam revealed the strain but no ligament damage.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Bryan Mitchell

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Diego Moreno

RHP Nick Goody

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

UTL Dustin Ackley