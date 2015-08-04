New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- New York Yankees fans are anxious to see top prospect Luis Severino make his major league debut, and so is manager Joe Girardi.

The team is not only leading the American League East, but also is undergoing a youth movement. Severino, however, is a different breed of prospect than the 13 other rookies who already made their major league debuts for New York this season.

The right-hander throws hard, has great movement on his off-speed pitches and rocketed through the Yankees’ developmental system. Now, he will take the mound Wednesday wearing the famed pinstripes at Yankee Stadium against the rival Boston Red Sox.

“I‘m excited to see Severino,” Girardi said Sunday prior to the Yankees’ 12-3 win that decided a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. “There’s been a lot of talk about him. I don’t want to put too much pressure on him. I‘m not going to make too much of one start, two starts, three starts. I know the kid is talented, and I know at some point he’s really going to help us. I think we’re all interested to see how he handles it.”

Severino, 21, is handling Triple-A with little trouble, just as he handled the lower levels of the minors.

Through 11 starts for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he is 7-0 with a 1.91 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings.

Combined with what he did at Double-A Trenton in eight starts, Severino is 9-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings in 19 minor league starts this season.

“The thing is, we haven’t really seen a lot of him, so it’s really hard to know what to expect,” Girardi said. “When you have those expectations of a young player, sometimes it can be difficult. That’s why when I see him, I tell him, ‘Just be yourself, do the best you can (and) give the best you’ve got.”

If the outing goes well for Severino, it could be a needed shot in the arm for the Yankees’ pitching staff. The team is down a starter after right-hander Michael Pineda was placed on the 15-day disabled list last week, and it lost another arm to the DL on Sunday, when right-handed rookie Diego Moreno was sidelined by right elbow inflammation.

If Severino impresses in his first taste of the majors, Girardi will be hard pressed to contain enthusiasm of fans and media, not to mention his own.

“This kid rose through the ranks pretty quickly,” Girardi said. “He’s fairly young, so I think people are pretty excited.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-45

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Henry Owens, major league debut) at Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 7-4, 3.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (7-4, 3.80 ERA) will start for the Yankees on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series against the rival Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. After throwing fewer than 100 pitches in each of his first 10 starts this season, Tanaka has exceeded the 100-pitch plateau in each of his past four outings. Tanaka is 3-2 with a 5.08 ERA in his past seven starts and has allowed six home runs in his past 11 outings. He has yielded 13 home runs since returning from the 15-day disabled list June 4.

--RHP Ivan Nova bounced back strong Sunday in Chicago after having some arm fatigue in a start July 27 at Texas. Nova threw six innings, struck out seven and allowed just one run in the Yankees’ 12-3 victory over the White Sox. Nova improved to 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA in his past three starts. Against the White Sox, he had a good mix of effective pitches to choose from, including a power sinker that gave Chicago hitters trouble.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday. The rookie threw three innings Saturday in New York’s 8-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox and allowed four earned runs. Moreno is scheduled to see team physician Christopher Ahmad in New York on Monday. “The back of his elbow is bothering him,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “It’s not the ligament. It’s not the forearm. ... He didn’t say anything to us during the game. He said in the middle of the night it kind of started aching and it was sore today, so we just decided to DL him right away.”

--RHP Branden Pinder was recalled by the Yankees from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday for the series finale against the White Sox. Pinder, who threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in the Yankees’ 12-3 win Sunday, takes the roster spot of rookie RHP Diego Moreno, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Pinder, 26, has made 12 appearances out of the bullpen for the Yankees this season and is 0-0 with a 2.63 ERA.

--LHP CC Sabathia remains on schedule to make his next start Thursday in a series finale against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Sabathia left his Wednesday start at Texas after just five-plus innings and was taken to the hospital because of dehydration issues. He was kept for an overnight observation and rejoined the Yankees in Chicago on Friday. Manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia would go through his usual bullpen session between starts either Monday or Tuesday.

--RF Carlos Beltran started Sunday and went 0-for-2 before he was replaced midgame by RF Chris Young as a precautionary move after New York broke the game open with two big innings. Beltran didn’t play Saturday after fouling a ball off his left foot in the series opener Friday. Manager Joe Giirardi said he’s monitoring the situation and hopes an off day Monday helps speed the healing process.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This was a pretty tough trip physically, too, for our guys. I know we only had maybe two day games, but the heat in Texas, the heat here (in Chicago) today, I give those guys a lot of credit in there.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after the Yankees finished a 6-4 road trip with a 12-3 rout of the White Sox on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Carlos Beltran (sore left foot) was hurt July 31, and he didn’t play Aug. 1. He started Aug. 2 but was replaced midgame as a precautionary move during a blowout.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He is scheduled to be examined by the team doctor Aug. 3 in New York.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. An MRI exam revealed the strain but no ligament damage.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Bryan Mitchell

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Nick Rumbelow

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Dustin Ackley