New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- In many years, the New York Yankees added a veteran pitcher from a non-contender at the non-waiver trade deadline.

This year it was different. The newest starter for the Yankees was not a veteran with many innings on him but a kid.

Although he did not get the win, Yankees right-hander Luis Severino made an impressive major league debut Wednesday during New York’s 2-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Severino, 21, pitched five innings and allowed two runs: an unearned run in the second inning and a long homer by designated hitter David Ortiz in the fourth on a 2-0 fastball.

“That young kid, he’s got good stuff, man,” said Ortiz, who grounded out on a 97 mph fastball in his other at-bat against Severino. “I think he’s going to be pretty good. He has a good fastball, a cutter, a changeup. I think at the end of the game he was missing location a little bit, but other than that, his stuff is very explosive.”

Severino permitted just two hits, making him the first American League starter to allow two hits or fewer while striking out at least seven without a walk in his major league debut.

“I thought he threw the ball extremely well,” said Yankees third baseman Chase Headley, whose throwing error eventually led to Boston’s first run. “He really came out and threw the ball great, so I think he’s going to be a great addition for us.”

Severino became the third Yankees pitcher to fan at least seven without a walk in his debut. The others were Masahiro Tanaka last year and Rich Beck in 1965.

Severino’s fastball often reached the mid-90s and occasionally peaked at 97. About his only issue was location, as he threw first-pitch strikes to only five of 18 hitters.

Still, the outing was good enough for the Yankees to anticipate even better things to come from someone they resisted trading for established arms.

“He’s got poise,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “I didn’t think his surroundings would affect him a whole lot. We saw that in spring training. I definitely think it’s a positive for him and what he could mean for us moving forward.”

Added Boston manager John Farrell: “There’s no question we’ll see Severino a lot in years to come, and that’s a good-looking young pitcher.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-46

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 6-3, 4.34 ERA) at Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 4-8, 5.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP CC Sabathia will pitch Thursday against the Red Sox, his first outing since being hospitalized in Texas with dehydration. He took a no-decision last Thursday after allowing all five runs on three home runs among nine hits in five innings. It marked the sixth time in eight starts Sabathia did not get a decision. Sabathia is 11-12 with a 4.63 ERA in 30 career starts against the Red Sox. Half of those starts were with the Yankees, and Sabathia is 6-7 with a 4.16 ERA in those games.

--C Brian McCann was held out of the lineup Wednesday due to a slight left MCL sprain in his knee, an injury he sustained blocking several pitches in the dirt by RHP Dellin Betances in the seventh inning Tuesday. He had an MRI exam, and it showed some inflammation. Manager Joe Girardi said McCann would rest for a few days and only be used if he really needed to use him. That moment happened with two outs in ninth of a one-run game Wednesday, and McCann flied out to end the Yankees’ 2-1 loss to the Red Sox.

--OF/1B Garrett Jones returned to the Yankees, as the back injury to Dustin Ackley created a need for a left-handed-hitting infielder/outfielder type. Jones was designated for assignment Friday when Ackley made his debut, and Wednesday he became a free agent. He signed a major league contract with the Yankees. “My heart was still here with the coaching staff and all of my teammates and the fans and everybody,” said Jones, who said he did not speak with any other teams since Friday. “I had to come back and wanted to contribute and help this team win.”

--RHP Luis Severino had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre for Wednesday’s start, and he allowed two runs (one earned) and two hits in five innings. With a fastball that peaked in the mid-90s and reached 96, 97 mph occasionally, Severino became the first American League pitcher to allow two hits or fewer, strike out at least seven and no issue a walk in his major league debut. Severino is the sixth to accomplish the feat, the most recent being former Yankees prospect Manny Banuelos for Atlanta against Washington earlier this season.

--RHP Danny Burawa was designated for assignment Wednesday, taking him off the Yankees’ 40-man roster. Burawa appeared in the majors briefly in late June. The former St. John’s product was 1-3 with a 3.69 ERA in 35 appearances (four starts) in Double-A and Triple-A combined.

--RHP Caleb Cotham was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, a day after being recalled for a second time. Cotham was also with the Yankees last week in Texas and pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings July 29. In a combined 28 relief appearances between Double-A Trenton, and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he is 5-2 with a 2.11 ERA while posting a strikeout rate of 10.3 per nine innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s about as good as you can throw a knuckleball. You don’t see many of them, but he had a good one.” -- Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira, on Red Sox RHP Steven Wright, who pitched Boston to a 2-1 win Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Brian McCann (left knee inflammation) did not start Aug 5, but he appeared as a pinch hitter. He is day-to-day.

--INF/OF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain, herniated disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He is out until at least Aug. 24. If treatment does not work, surgery could be an option.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. An MRI exam revealed the strain but no ligament damage. Pineda is not expected to return until September.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games. He will undergo surgery Aug. 7.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF/OF Garrett Jones

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young