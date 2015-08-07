New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- CC Sabathia was fired up after striking out David Ortiz with the bases loaded in the fifth inning.

Apparently those were not the only fireworks during the New York Yankees’ starter’s six effective innings in Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Boston Red Sox.

In the fourth, he appeared to get upset at not getting a 2-2 pitch to left fielder Hanley Ramirez for a called strike three. At least that was the perception of plate umpire Rob Drake.

Sabathia walked around the mound for a few seconds and Drake was under the impression he was being shown up.

Not so, Sabathia said after the game.

“I guess he got mad about the 2-2 pitch to Hanley,” Sabathia said. “I was walking off the mound which had nothing to do with him. I didn’t complain about one pitch all night. For him to come out and tell me not to walk around the mound (makes me mad).”

It was not the first time Sabathia became angered with an umpire. On June 7, against the Los Angeles Angels, Sabathia was ejected by Dan Bellino following a wild argument when he did not get a close pitch on outfielder Kole Calhoun.

This time Sabathia avoided his fourth career ejection and was baffled why Drake was even talking to him in the first place.

“He was trying to tell me to calm down but I don’t think he needs to tell me anything,” Sabathia said. “Don’t talk to me if I‘m not talking to you and I think that’s a lot of umpires problems is they interpret your body language. That’s not his job. His job is to call balls and strikes. Don’t say anything to me if I don’t say anything to you.”

Added Yankees manager Joe Girardi: “I think CC thought that a pitch was a strike. Rob just kind of said something to him. Players are in the heat in the battle and that’s basically it.”

As for the rest of the outing, it was a positive night for the 35-year-old, who was hospitalized for dehydration after pitching five innings in the Texas heat a week ago.

Besides having effectiveness with his 99 pitches, his velocity appeared to increase with a few readings of 93 and 94 mph.

The cause of the increased velocity?

“I have no idea,” Girardi said. “Dehydration I guess.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-46

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 6-10, 4.06 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 11-2, 4.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi will make his first career start against the Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series and will try to increase his major league-leading percentage beyond .846. Eovaldi has benefited from good run support but also has pitched decently of late, going 6-0 with a 3.06 ERA in his last eight starts. He has allowed three earned runs or less in 12 of his last three starts, including last Friday in Chicago when he allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

--C Brian McCann (left knee) was held out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive game. McCann was injured blocking several pitches in the dirt by RHP Dellin Betances in the seventh inning Tuesday. An MRI Wednesday showed some inflammation around the MCL area and he was limited to pinch hitting duties and Thursday manager Joe Girardi said McCann was feeling better. “We don’t anticipate it will be too long,” Girardi said. “As of right now, the way he felt today, we were encouraged by (it). We’ll look at tomorrow or the next day (to get him back).”

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury began Thursday with three hits in his last 23 at-bats. He ended it by getting a go-ahead solo home run with one out in the seventh. Ellsbury’s home run was his fifth to put his team ahead in the seventh inning or later and third with the Yankees. Four of his home runs have been in his last 21 games since being activated from the disabled list last month.

--LHP CC Sabathia did not get a decision but pitched effectively over six innings, allowing a run and three hits. He threw 99 pitches and got eight strikeouts, including one on DH David Ortiz with the bases loaded for the final out of the fifth. It was the first time Sabathia went at least six innings while allowing three hits or less and one run or less since Sept. 21, 2012 against the Oakland Athletics.

--LHP Andrew Miller remained perfect in save opportunities when he struck out RF Rusney Castillo on three pitches with two on in the ninth. Since the inception of the save in 1969, Miller’s streak is the third longest to begin a career with a new team. The only longer streaks were Brad Lidge, who converted his first 44 save chances with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008-09 and Willie Hernandez who recorded his first 32 save opportunities for the 1984 Detroit Tigers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He looked great. From the get-go, he was in command of all his pitches. He was down in the zone and he looked really good.” -- New York LF Brett Gardner, on LHP CC Sabathia after a win over Boston on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Brian McCann (left knee inflammation) did not start Aug 5-6, but appeared as a pinch hitter Aug. 5. He is day-to-day.

--INF/OF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain, herniated disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He is out until at least Aug. 24. If treatment does not work, surgery could be an option.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. An MRI exam revealed the strain but no ligament damage. Pineda is not expected to return until September.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games. He will undergo surgery Aug. 7.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF/OF Garrett Jones

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young