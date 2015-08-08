New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- In an odd scheduling quirk, the Yankees faced a knuckleball pitcher for the second time in three days.

“I‘m hoping that seeing two in three days you’re a little bit more used to it and we have a little bit more success the other night,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said before Friday’s game when his team attempted to get hits off Toronto’s R.A. Dickey.

That was before. As for after, the Yankees managed six hits in seven innings off Dickey with the one run coming via a solo home run by first baseman Mark Teixeira in the second.

“It’s like hitting a butterfly,” Girardi said. “I thought we had better swings tonight than we did the other night. We just weren’t able to score any runs.”

“He had good stuff today,” Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner said. “The ball was moving all over the place. We just couldn’t get a lot done. I thought he was good -- on top of his game.”

Facing Dickey came two nights after the Yankees were held to one run and four hits while striking out nine times in eight innings against Boston’s Stephen Wright, the same pitcher they saw for five innings during a 19-inning game April 10.

So now comes the tough part, how exactly does one prepare for facing the most unpredictable pitch in the game?

“I know Mr. Steinbrenner used to send in guys that threw knuckleballs for BP,” Girardi said. “But they’re all so different and from pitch to pitch they’re different. If you’re facing a guy with a curveball and a slider his curveball is going to be fairly consistent, his slider is going to be fairly consistent. A knuckleball is not. Some of them are going to go right, some of them are going to go left, some of them are going to down more than others. It’s really hard to prepare for.”

About the only thing Girardi could do is field what he thinks is the best lineup against Dickey and the Yankees actually have a number of players with decent numbers off him.

Among them are center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury (7-for-20), designated hitter Alex Rodriguez (8-for-27) and second baseman Stephen Drew (6-for-21).

Those numbers mattered little.

Ellsbury struck out twice, hit into a double play and had four hitless at-bats. Rodriguez managed a walk but popped out twice and grounded out. Drew flied out, grounded out and hit a foul pop up.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-47

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP David Price, 10-4, 2.45 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 4-3, 3.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ivan Nova will try to win his fourth straight start when he pitches on five days rest Saturday against the Blue Jays. Nova last pitched Sunday in Chicago when he allowed one earned run and five hits in six innings of a 12-3 victory. Over his last three starts, he is 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA. In 10 appearances (nine starts) against the Blue Jays, Nova is 4-2 with a 4.74 ERA.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) played catch from a distance of 90 feet Wednesday and Thursday. He said he felt fine and hoped to get on a mound Monday. Pineda is not expected to return until September after being placed on the 15-day disabled list July 30.

--C Brian McCann returned to the starting lineup after being held out of the previous two games with inflammation. He was injured blocking several pitches in the dirt by RHP Dellin Betances in the seventh inning Tuesday and had an MRI Wednesday.

--1B Mark Teixeira reached 30 home runs for the ninth time and became the fourth active player to do so, though he needed a replay review of nearly four minutes to get it in the second inning. Besides Teixeira, teammate Alex Rodriguez, Los Angeles Angels 1B Albert Pujols and Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera are the other active players to have at least nine seasons with 30 home runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s like hitting a butterfly.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, talking about facing knuckleball pitchers.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Brian McCann (left knee inflammation) did not start Aug. 5-6, though he appeared as a pinch hitter Aug. 5. He returned to the starting lineup Aug. 7.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. An MRI exam revealed the strain but no ligament damage. He played catch from a distance of 90 feet Aug. 5 and 6. He said he felt fine and hoped to get on a mound Aug. 10. Pineda is not expected to return until September.

--INF/OF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain, herniated disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He is out until at least Aug. 24. If treatment does not work, surgery could be an option.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games. He will undergo surgery Aug. 7.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF/OF Garrett Jones

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young