New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees were hardly thrilled with getting swept by the Toronto Blue Jays.

That was not the only disappointing aspect of Sunday’s 2-0 loss to the Blue Jays that left the Yankees 1 1/2 games in front in the AL East.

The other was some fan behavior, specifically the tradition of throwing home-run balls from visiting players back on the field.

Almost every time the ball lands somewhere in the outfield, the ball is retrieved by a ball boy and either given to the fan or a player.

That was not the case with one out in the fourth inning when Toronto right fielder Jose Baustista’s 26th home run deflected off an advertisement in front of the second deck in left field and into the first level.

A few minutes later, someone had the ball and threw it. This time, it hit Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner in the head.

“Hit him right in the head and that’s kind of disappointing,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I know it’s kind of tradition to throw it back but at least aim away from the players if you’re going to do it please.”

The best outcome was Gardner was not hurt although he had a small bump on his head and the fact the Yankees could joke about the bizarre incident.

“I’ve got a hard head, so it’s all good,” Gardner said. “It’s over with. Glad I didn’t get hurt.”

Added first baseman Mark Teixeira: “Tell the fans you know you can insult but you cannot assault. We know you’re upset, we lost in three in a row. We’re sorry but just keep it insults, not assaults.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-49

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Luis Severino, 0-1, 1.80 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 11-8, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Luis Severino makes his second career start Tuesday when the Yankees open a three-game series in Cleveland. He will try to go deeper in the game by having less lengthy at-bats. Severino allowed two runs (one earned) and two hits but only lasted five innings since he threw 93 pitches in Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox. During his debut, Severino threw first-pitch strikes to five of 18 hitters, and 12 of those hitters saw at least five pitches. In his debut, Severino threw 51 fastballs with an average velocity of 96.4 mph.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka was unable to win his fifth straight home start after allowing two earned runs and three hits in six innings. He was pulled after 80 pitches, which was his second-lowest total of the season. As for the decision to lift him after only 80 pitches, Tanaka did not question it. “I was good to go,” he said through an interpreter. “I could have pitched a little more out there but I understand Joe is looking more towards the whole season.”

--RF Carlos Beltran had two of New York’s six hits in the last two games. Over his last 15 home games since June 17, Beltran is batting .346 (18-for-52).

--LHP Justin Wilson entered Sunday’s game with the bases loaded and nobody out and stranded all three runners in the seventh. Over his last 30 appearances, he has allowed two earned runs while posting a 0.68 ERA in his last 26 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This isn’t going to be comfortable the rest of the way. We have to fight for every win and that’s what we expect every single game going forward.” -- Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. An MRI exam revealed the strain but no ligament damage. He played catch from a distance of 90 feet Aug. 5 and 6. He is scheduled to play catch Aug. 12. Pineda is not expected to return until September.

--INF/OF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain, herniated disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He is out until at least Aug. 24. If treatment does not work, surgery could be an option.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games. He was scheduled to undergo surgery Aug. 7.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF/OF Garrett Jones

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young