New York Yankees - TeamReport

CLEVELAND -- The frustration is building for the New York Yankees almost as fast as the losses. “They are frustrated, but when you’re not winning you should be frustrated,” said New York manager Joe Girardi of his team, which lost its fourth game in a row on Tuesday, 5-4 to the Indians, in 16 innings.

In their four consecutive losses, the Yankees have scored a total of just five runs. A home run by Stephen Drew in the sixth inning Tuesday snapped a streak of 31 consecutive innings without scoring a run for a slumping Yankees lineup that has been shutout in two of its last four games, and scored just one run in a third game.

The lack of offense seems almost baffling to Girardi.

“I thought we squared up a lot of balls tonight. We just didn’t get any results,” he said after Tuesday’s loss.

One of the problems for Girardi and for the team overall is the inconsistency at the top of the lineup. In the loss to the Indians, Jacoby Ellsbury, Brett Gardner, Alex Rodriguez, Mark Teixeira and Brian McCann, the top five hitters in the lineup, were a combined 1-for-28, with 10 strikeouts.

“That surprises me. We need to get those guys going,” said Girardi.

Another more immediate problem, in light of the 16-inning game on Tuesday, is an overworked bullpen. The Yankees used eight pitchers in the game.

Asked following the game about the state of his bullpen, Girardi again shrugged. “Every arm out there is exhausted,” he said.

RECORD: 61-50

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 4-8, 5.34 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 9-6, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP CC Sabathia will start Wednesday against the Indians, for whom he won the Cy Young Award in 2007. In seven career starts vs. Cleveland Sabathia is 4-1 with a 2.94 ERA.

--RHP Michael Pineda, who has been on the DL since July 30 with a strained forearm, threw on Tuesday for the first time since going on the DL. He will throw a bullpen on Thursday.

--3B Chase Headley was not in the starting lineup because Manager Joe Girardi said Headley was “a little banged up” and could use a day off. Headley was also mired in a 2-for-17 slide, but he got pressed into service in the 16-inning game, and came through with a two-out, two-run pinch hit bases loaded single in the 10th inning. With the bases loaded this year Headley is 7-for-9 (.778) with 12 RBIs.

--2B Stephen Drew’s solo home run in the sixth inning snapped a 31-inning scoreless streak by the Yankees’ offense. It was also Drew’s 14th home run, the most he’s hit in a season since he hit 15 for Arizona in 2010.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re going through a tough stretch right now, but we’ll get it turned around.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, after a loss to Cleveland on Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. An MRI exam revealed the strain but no ligament damage. He played catch from a distance of 90 feet Aug. 5 and 6. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Aug. 13. Pineda is not expected to return until September.

--INF/OF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain, herniated disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He is out until at least Aug. 24. If treatment does not work, surgery could be an option.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF/OF Garrett Jones

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young