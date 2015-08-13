New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- For the New York Yankees, every loss during their five-game losing streak is starting to look the same. “We had a chance to win a lot of the games we lost, but now we’re in a rut,” said manager Joe Girardi. “I think three of the losses in this streak were 2-1 losses.”

Girardi’s memory is correct. Three of the losses during the losing streak have been by the score of 2-1. The Yankees were shut out in two of the other games: 6-0 and 2-0. The common denominator? That’s easy: a lack of runs, which equals a lack of wins.

The Yankees of late are lacking wins, and their 2-1 loss to Cleveland Wednesday night cost them first place. The streaking Toronto Blue Jays won again on Wednesday, extending their winning streak to 10 games. That streak coinciding with the Yankees’ five-game losing streak can rearrange the furniture at the top of the AL East, and that’s exactly what’s happened.

Toronto has overtaken New York and moved into first place in the AL East. Girardi isn’t hitting the panic button, but he is hitting the reality button. “It’s going to come down to how we play in the last 50 games of the season,” he said. “We knew we were in a battle before today’s game started, and we’re still in it.”

Making the battle even juicier is that after finishing their three-game series in Cleveland on Thursday, the Yankees will fly to Toronto for a three-game weekend series between the two top teams in the division, one rolling, one reeling.

“Obviously, we’ve got to get it going,” said Girardi.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-51

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 11-2, 4.15 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 9-8, 4.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP CC Sabathia on Wednesday pitched well enough to win -- but lost, 2-1 to Cleveland. Sabathia in six innings gave up just two runs, but his slumping teammates could only score one run, as his record slipped to 4-9. “I didn’t have my best stuff but I was able to battle, get a double play when I needed it,” he said. “My focus in every start is to keep us in the game and give us a chance to win. I think I did that tonight.”

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury was 0-for-7 in the 16-inning game on Tuesday. He is hitless in his last 19 at-bats, and in the month of August, he is hitting .105 (4-for-38). Ellsbury did not play Wednesday. “He’s been struggling. He’s had a rough go of it lately, but we need to get him going. I just felt it was a good time to give him a day,” said manager Joe Girardi.

--1B/OF Garrett Jones has been designated for assignment. In 144 at-bats, Jones hit .215 with five home runs and 17 RBIs. “It was a really difficult decision,” said manager Joe Girardi. “If not for a game like yesterday (a 16-inning loss), it probably doesn’t happen. Garrett did some good things for us but yesterday’s game had a ripple effect.”

--RHP Branden Pinder has been optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Pinder was the losing pitcher in Tuesday’s marathon, when he gave up three hits and a run in the bottom of the 16th inning. In 16 relief appearances, Pinder was 0-2 with a 3.12 ERA.

--RHP Chris Capuano’s contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to help out the Yankees bullpen, which had a heavy workload in Tuesday’s 16-inning game. In four starts at Scranton/Wilkes Barre, Capuano was 1-1, with a 1.93 ERA. In 16 appearances with the Yankees earlier this season, four of them starts, Capuano was 0-4 with a 6.97 ERA.

--RHP Nick Goody was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the Yankees used eight pitchers in their 5-4 loss to Cleveland in 16 innings on Tuesday. In a combined 37 relief appearances at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Double-A Trenton, Goody was 2-2 with a 1.71 ERA. Goody pitched one hitless and scoreless inning on Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s going to come down to the last 50 games of the season. We knew we were in a battle before today’s game started, and we’re still in it.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, after New York fell out of first place in the AL East with its fifth straight loss Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. An MRI exam revealed the strain but no ligament damage. He played catch from a distance of 90 feet Aug. 5 and 6. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Aug. 13. Pineda is not expected to return until September.

--INF/OF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain, herniated disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He is out until at least Aug. 24. If treatment does not work, surgery could be an option.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Chris Capuano

RHP Nick Goody

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young