New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Better late than never, especially with a trip to Toronto looming. The slumping New York Yankees, who are looking up in the standings at first place in the AL East for the first time in six weeks, achieved two things on Thursday that they hadn’t achieved in too long.

They scored a lot of runs and they won a game.

After losing scoring a total of just six runs in their previous five games, all of them losses, the Yankees on Thursday scored eight and won 8-6 over Cleveland. The timing couldn’t be better for the Yankees, who flew to Toronto following the game.

It’s still August, but the importance of the three-game series between the Yankees and Blue Jays can’t be denied. The Blue Jays (64-52) have won 11 games in a row to sit atop the AL East standings, a half-game ahead of the second-place Yankees (62-51). New York has lost five of its past six.

After losing the first two games of their series in Cleveland, the Yankees erupted for 10 hits, including two doubles and two home runs. So they can go into the Toronto series with a game’s worth of momentum.

“Going to Toronto we want guys to feel good about what they’re doing, and feel good about their at-bats,” manager Joe Girardi said after the much-needed win. “They feel better today than have for quite a few days.”

Even with the Yankees hitting on more cylinders lately, they face a daunting challenge in the streaking Blue Jays. The Yankees’ record against Toronto this year is 2-7.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-51

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 4-4, 3.52) at Blue Jays (LHP David Price, 11-4, 2.35)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Brian McCann’s three-run home run in the first inning was his 20th of the season. McCann is the fifth catcher in the modern era (since 1900) to hit 20 or more home runs in nine or more seasons. Five of McCann’s last seven hits have been home runs.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi gave up four runs in 5 1/3 innings, but still got credit for the win, thanks to the Yankees’ eight-run outburst. Eovaldi is 12-2. He hasn’t lost a game since June 16. Eovaldi has also won six consecutive road starts, and has a 3.57 ERA in those games.

--1B Greg Bird was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to the game. Bird made his major league debut in the game, at first base, filling in for 1B Mark Teixeira, who was given a day off. In a combined 362 at bats at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Double-A Trenton, Bird hit .277 with 12 home runs and 52 RBI. “His at bats have been really good. He hits the ball to all fields,” said Manager Joe Girardi. Bird was 0-for-5 in his debut Thursday.

--1B Mark Teixeira was given a day off Thursday. Like most Yankee hitters, Teixeira is slumping, hitting .059 (1-for-17) in his last four games. “Tex has played a lot lately, and we had the 16-inning game (Tuesday),” said Manager Joe Girardi. “So I wanted to give him a day off before the series in Toronto.” The Yankees open a three-game series vs. Toronto on Friday, with first place in the AL East on the line.

--RHP Nick Goody was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room on the roster for 1B Greg Bird, who was called up from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Goody was recalled on Wednesday, pitched one scoreless inning that night, and was optioned back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) has been transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got contributions from a lot of different guys, and had production up and down the lineup.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, after a win over the Indians on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. An MRI exam revealed the strain but no ligament damage. He played catch from a distance of 90 feet Aug. 5 and 6. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Aug. 13. Pineda is not expected to return until September.

--INF/OF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain, herniated disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He is out until at least Aug. 24. If treatment does not work, surgery could be an option.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Greg Bird

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young