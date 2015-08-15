New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Carlos Beltran did something no Yankees pinch-hitter has done for 21 years.

The outfielder batted for right fielder Chris Young in the eighth inning on Friday and hit a three-run home run against Blue Jays reliever Aaron Sanchez.

It gave the Yankees a 4-3 lead, which closer Andrew Miller held despite putting two runners on base in the ninth inning.

Beltran’s blast was the Yankees’ first go-ahead pinch-hit homer on the road in the eighth inning or later since first baseman Don Mattingly did it against the Angels on July 24, 1994.

The four-run eighth also snapped a record scoreless streak of 33 innings against the Blue Jays, the longest by the Yankees against one team in their history.

The previous record was 31 innings against the Washington Senators in 1913 and the Detroit Tigers in 1934.

More important, it was the second win in a row for the Yankees and put them a half game ahead of the Blue Jays in the American League East.

“Hopefully it gives us confidence,” manager Joe Girardi said. “We went through a tough streak there offensively.”

The Yankees have scored 12 runs in their past two games after scoring nine in the previous seven games. After beating the Cleveland Indians on Thursday and Toronto on Friday, the Yankees have won two straight on the road for the first time since they won four in a row July 25-28.

The Yankees have two more games against the Blue Jays in this three-game series. The teams meet in a four-game series at Yankee Stadium Sept. 10-13 and at Rogers Centre Sept. 21-23.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-51

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 8-5, 3.79 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 10-6, 3.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka will make his 17th start of the season Saturday in the second game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He took the loss Sunday in the Blue Jays 2-0 win at Yankee Stadium, allowing three hits, two runs and no walks while striking out five in six innings. He allowed home runs to 3B Josh Donaldson and RF Jose Bautista. He is 3-2 with a 3.18 ERA in five career starts against the Blue Jays and is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in one start at Rogers Centre.

--RHP Michael Pineda (strained right forearm) had a 30-pitch bullpen session on Thursday and is scheduled to throw 45 pitches on a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Trenton on Sunday. If that goes well, he could be ready to return to the Yankees rotation. “It’s something to talk about,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He hasn’t been off that long and sometimes need dictates.” Pineda last pitched in the majors on July 24.

--DH Alex Rodriguez doubled in the first inning on Friday in the 4-3 over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his first extra-base hit since Aug. 6. He was 1-for-5 Friday and is 3-for-30 (.100) in his past seven games.

--RHP Ivan Nova allowed five hits and three runs over seven innings and was the winning pitcher in the 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. He has allowed three or fewer runs in seven of his nine starts and Friday was the first time he had reached seven innings in a start this season.

--3B Chase Headley hit an RBI double in the eighth inning Friday in the 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his first extra-base hit since Aug. 4 and snapped the Blue Jays’ record streak of 33 shutout innings against the Yankees.

--OF Carlos Beltran hit his 11th homer of the season, a three-run shot as a pinch-hitter on Friday in the 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the Yankees’ fourth pinch hit of the season and the first since May 22. It was the first go-ahead homer by a Yankees pinch-hitter in the eighth inning or later on the road since 1B Don Mattingly on July 24, 1994 against the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As soon as I hit it, I knew it was going to leave the ballpark. It’s a good feeling being able to come off the bench and come through and help the team win a ball game.” -- Yankees PH Carlos Beltran, whose three-run homer capped a four-run eighth for the Yankees.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. An MRI exam revealed the strain but no ligament damage. He played catch from a distance of 90 feet Aug. 5 and 6. He threw a bullpen session on Aug. 13. Pineda is scheduled for a rehab assignment with Double-A Trenton Sunday after which he could be ready to return to the rotation.

--INF/OF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain, herniated disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He is out until at least Aug. 24. If treatment does not work, surgery could be an option.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Greg Bird

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young