New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- They came close but the Yankees failed to return the favor to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto swept the Yankees in three games last weekend in New York. The Yankees went into Sunday’s game with a chance to do the same at Rogers Centre.

But when right fielder Carlos Beltran lost a ball in the sun and it fell for a double, it led to a three-run third inning and the Blue Jays held on for a 3-1 victory.

”I thought we did a good job coming in here and winning a tough series on the road,“ Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. ”Anytime you can win two of three, that’s a good series. It’s two very competitive teams that have played hard against each other and pitched well.

“Runs were at a premium and they were good games. What does it tell me moving forward? I don’t know, because we don’t play them for a while, but you have two pretty good teams.”

The Yankees offense still struggles. They have been held to one or no runs six times in their past 11 games. But the teams still have seven games left against each other to settle the division or wild-card spots. The Yankee were content this time to come away with the series win.

“We’re happy,” Beltran said. “We won the series, it’s important. This is the team that we’re basically fighting. I know we have seven games left against them. Hopefully when we face them again, we can expand our lead a little bit more.”

The Blue Jays visit Yankee Stadium for four games Sept. 10-13.

The Yankees return to Rogers Centre for three games Sept. 21-23.

The Blue Jays lead the season series 8-4.

The Yankees completed their six-game trip to Cleveland and Toronto 3-3 and open a 10-game homestand with a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins starting Monday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-52

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 8-9, 3.75 ERA) at Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 4-9, 5.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP CC Sabathia will make his 23rd start of the season Monday in the opener of a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. He took the loss last Wednesday in the Yankees’ 2-1 setback against Cleveland when he allowed nine hits and two runs in six innings. He is 17-9 with a 3.14 ERA in 35 career starts against the Twins. He is 5-1 with a 3.23 ERA in eight career games against Minnesota as a Yankee.

--RF Carlos Beltran went 0-for-3 Sunday in the 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays. It ended his on-base streak at 16 games. He batted .346 (18-for-52) in that span. He had an on-base percentage of .452, with five home runs and nine RBIs. It also ended his 10-game hit streak, when he was 12-for-32 (.375). Beltran also lost a ball in the sun that went for a double by SS Troy Tulowitzki to start a three-run third inning for the Blue Jays. “I saw it all the way,” Beltran said. “I lost it when it was getting close to me and I basically couldn’t do anything. The ball hit me in the back. Unfortunately, it would have been a different story if I had caught that ball.”

--RHP Luis Severino struck out nine in six innings on Sunday in a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. That equaled the total he had in his first two major-league starts combined over 11 innings. He has 18 strikeouts and four walks over his first three starts, a total of 17 innings. ”Good light fastball with a loose arm, sneaky, good downhill plane,“ said Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista, who hit a two-run homer against him Sunday. ‘It’s a guy that’s a challenge to barrel up a baseball. ... I know that’s just his (third) start, but he’s very talented. We’ll see if he can make the adjustments to be one of the best pitchers in the league.”

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury hit his sixth homer of the season in the sixth inning Sunday in the 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Three of his homers this season have come in August.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right forearm strain) allowed four hits and two runs in three innings in his rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Trento on Sunday. He allowed no walks and had no strikeouts. He made 42 pitches with 30 strikes. That might be enough to get him ready to return to the Yankees rotation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought we did a good job coming in here and winning a tough series on the road. Anytime you can win two of three, that’s a good series.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. An MRI exam revealed the strain but no ligament damage. He played catch from a distance of 90 feet Aug. 5 and 6. He threw a bullpen session on Aug. 13. Pineda pitched on a rehab assignment with Double-A Trenton Aug. 16 and could be ready to return to the rotation.

--INF/OF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain, herniated disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He is out until at least Aug. 24. If treatment does not work, surgery could be an option.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Greg Bird

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young