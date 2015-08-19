New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Considering how it initially looked when Bryan Mitchell crumpled to the ground after getting hit in the face by Eduardo Nunez’s liner with two outs in the second inning Monday night, the Yankees were pretty fortunate the right-hander was able to talk about what unfolded a day later and even show off the dent in the brim of his cap.

Less than 24 hours after suffering one of the scariest injuries in recent history, Mitchell was able to give his version of what occurred.

“I feel all right,” Mitchell said before Tuesday’s game with Minnesota. “Obviously getting hit in the face, I‘m kind of sore up here. For the most part, I think it could be a lot worse.”

Manager Joe Girardi agreed.

“He’s got a little black and blue under his eyes,” Girardi said. “I‘m sure he’s a little bit sore. I think he’s in pretty good spirits and I think we’re really fortunate.”

Mitchell is on the 7-day concussion list though there’s some uncertainty if he actually has one. The move was made as a precaution since Mitchell suffered one last month in a freak injury while working out in Scranton.

“I think most of times, you’re just kind of playing it cautious,” Mitchell said. “I saw the neurologist today but given that we had the concussion a month ago at Scranton, we’re just kind of trying to play it safe. As of now everything seems pretty good.”

“I think it’s probably a little bit of both,” Girardi said. “He probably has somewhat of a concussion from being hit last and he just came off of one. So there was concern on our part.”

This one was not freaky but downright scary.

On a 0-2 pitch, Nunez smacked a line drive up the middle. Mitchell was unable to react fast enough by getting his glove in the way or ducking out of the way and immediately fell to the ground.

“I tried to get it off the plate away,” Mitchell said. “I kind of dove out, kind off the end of the end of the bat. Obviously I never saw it. As soon as it hit me, I knew that I had just gotten hit but my eyes were OK and my jaw was OK. So I knew that I was basically alive and I basically said ‘I‘m all right, let’s just get me off the field.'”

It appeared the ball hit him in the forehead or on another part of his head. Mitchell began bleeding but it turned out only to be a fracture in his nose.

“It could have hit my eye, my temple, my jaw,” Mitchell said. “It’s not a good thing to begin with but I feel like I‘m in a way better spot than I could be.”

Proof of Mitchell being in a way better spot than initially thought is the fact he was in the clubhouse when the Yankees won in the 10th inning Monday.

Another piece of evidence how Mitchell is better off than initially believed is the possibility he might return to the bullpen after seven days or a few days past the seven-day mark depending on how he gets through various concussion tests.

“Just thankful that it’s not any worse than it is and hopefully he’ll be back here doing his thing soon,” left fielder Brett Gardner said Monday. “He looked good before he got hit like that. He’s got a great arm and he’s got a bright future. I‘m excited to get him back here soon.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-52

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 2-3, 5.66 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 12-2, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi will go for his eighth straight winning decision Wednesday afternoon when he faces the Twins. Eovaldi is 7-0 with a 3.22 ERA over his last 10 starts since June 20, the longest streak by a Yankee since RHP Ivan Nova won 12 straight decisions in 2011. Eovaldi last pitched in Thursday’s 8-6 win at Cleveland when he allowed four earned runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. Eovaldi made his first career against the Twins July 26 in Minnesota and during a 7-2 win, he allowed two earned runs and eight hits in eight innings.

--RHP Bryan Mitchell (fractured nose) was placed on the seven-day concussion list Tuesday. The move is mostly a precaution after he was hit in the nose by a line drive by Minnesota SS Eduardo Nunez in the second inning Monday. Mitchell will not do anything until Thursday and could return to the active roster shortly after his seven days are up if he gets through various testing.

--RHP Caleb Cotham was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Tuesday, ending his second stint with the Yankees. Cotham made his second career appearance Monday when he threw 44 pitches over two innings. Although he gave up four runs (three earned) and six hits, Cotham threw 34 of his pitches in the strike zone and will likely be back with the Yankees again at some point.

--LHP Chris Capuano was involved in a transaction for the third time in less than a week when the Yankees recalled him from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Capuano was designated for assignment Saturday and accepted the assignment Monday. He is 0-4 with a 6.97 ERA in 16 appearances for the Yankees this season.

--RHP Nick Rumbelow joined the Yankees for his third stint when he was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In his three stints for New York, Rumbelow had a 1.59 ERA in 5 2/3 innings.

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right leg) missed Tuesday’s game and it marked the ninth time he did not play in a game this season. Teixeira left Monday’s game after fouling a ball off his shin in the sixth inning and x-rays were negative. Teixeira also had a CT scan Wednesday and the test showed a bone bruise. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right forearm) will throw a side session Wednesday morning and the Yankees will decide what the next step will be. Pineda threw 42 pitches in a rehab game for Double-A Trenton Sunday and three more in a bullpen session to get him to 45 pitches. He likely will need another rehab start to build his arm strength back up but the Yankees will decide the next step after Pineda throws.

--DH Alex Rodriguez hit the ball in the air four times Tuesday and in his fourth at-bat, he produced his 25th career grand slam and first since Sept. 20, 2013 off San Francisco RHP George Kontos. Rodriguez entered his at-bat with one hit in his previous 27 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That certainly felt great. A home run feels great, a grand slam feels pretty awesome.” -- DH Alex Rodriguez, after hitting a go-ahead grand slam Tuesday to lift the Yankees to an 8-4 victory over Minnesota.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. An MRI exam revealed the strain but no ligament damage. He played catch from a distance of 90 feet Aug. 5 and 6. He threw a bullpen session on Aug. 13. Pineda began a rehab assignment with Double-A Trenton Aug. 16 and will throw a side session Aug. 19.

--RHP Bryan Mitchell (nasal fracture) left the Aug. 17 game after getting by a line drive from Minnesota SS Eduardo Nunez. The Yankees placed Mitchell on the seven-day concussion list Aug. 18 but it is possible he could return sometime shortly after the seven days are up

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right lower leg) left the Aug. 17 game after fouling a pitch off his leg and did not play in the Aug. 18 game. He had precautionary X-Rays and those were negative and a CT scan Aug. 18 showed a bone bruise. His status is day-to-day.

--INF/OF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain, herniated disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He is out until at least Aug. 24. If treatment does not work, surgery could be an option.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Greg Bird

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young