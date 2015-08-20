New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

Belief becoming reality for Yankees’ Eovaldi

NEW YORK -- The perception about New York Yankees flamethrower Nathan Eovaldi is his stuff is hard enough to be unhittable at times if he can get it by opposing hitters

The belief is in spite of the fact he has allowed 158 hits in 136 innings this season, led the National League in hits last season for the Miami Marlins and often struggles to get past the sixth inning.

During Wednesday’s 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins, the belief approached reality.

Eovaldi retired the first 16 hitters, losing his no-hit bid and perfect game on a soft bloop single over third baseman Chase Headley’s head into shallow left field. The hit came on a pitch clocked at 101 mph and was among several pitches clocked in triple digits.

“I felt really good today,” Eovaldi said after picking up his team-leading 13th win and eighth in a row. “I felt locked in from the first pitch.”

Eovaldi’s first three pitches were out of the strike zone to center fielder Aaron Hicks. He threw 117 more, ending the longest outing of his career in terms of pitches by getting left fielder Shane Robinson to ground out on a pitch clocked at 101.6.

Eovaldi’s last pitch came an inning after he made a few mistakes such as being too fine to second baseman Brian Dozier, resulting in a walk on a full count and leaving a fastball up first baseman Joe Mauer, who turned it into a two-run single to right field.

”I tried to go back foot in with it and I left it middle in,“ Eovaldi said. ”Maybe it wasn’t the best pitch selection but I just got to be a little wiser in that situation.

Being unwise with pitch selection to Mauer was about the only thing to go wrong for Eovaldi, who is a cheap young arm for the Yankees.

According to manager Joe Girardi and Eovaldi, it’s a combination of an evolving split-fingered fastball and the discrepancy in velocity.

“He’s got such a discrepancy in speeds and movement,” Girardi said. “We saw fastballs at 100 today and you saw curveballs (at) 76 with a split that’s 88 to 90 where the bottom falls out. It’s just really a tough combination.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-52

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 0-1, 2.84 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 5-4, 3.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi was definitely aware he had a perfect game going Wednesday when he retired the first 16 hitters in a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins. “I‘m aware of it,” he said. “I just tried to go out there, stay aggressive and keep attacking the hitters. I tried not to get too fine, keep challenging them.” Eovaldi wound up losing his perfect game with one out in the sixth and allowed all three runs and four hits in the sixth. Eovaldi set career highs with 120 pitches and 84 strikes and his .867 winning percentage is tied with Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Zach Greinke for the best in the majors. Eovaldi has won his last eight decisions and it is the longest run by a Yankee since RHP Ivan Nova won 15 straight decisions June 10, 2011-April 20, 2012.

--1B Greg Bird appeared in his fifth game and became the third Yankee since 1914 to get a multi-home run game within his first five games. The others were Jesus Montero Sept. 5, 2011, against Baltimore RHP Jim Johnson and Shelley Duncan July 22, 2007 off Tampa Bay RHPs Casey Fossum and Shawn Camp. Bird was recalled last Thursday and half of his six hits have gone for extra base hits.

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right leg) missed a second straight game Wednesday. It marked the 10th time he did not play in a game this season. Teixeira left Monday’s game after fouling a ball off his shin in the sixth inning and x-rays were negative. Teixeira also had a CT scan Wednesday and the test showed a bone bruise. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right forearm) threw a side session Wednesday morning and the Yankees said he will make a second rehab start Friday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. If there are no physical complications, Pineda could rejoin the rotation next week. Pineda threw 42 pitches in a rehab game for Double-A Trenton on Sunday and three more in a bullpen session to get him to 45 pitches.

--DH Alex Rodriguez hit the ball in the air four times Tuesday and in his fourth at-bat, he produced his 25th career grand slam and first since Sept. 20, 2013 off San Francisco RHP George Kontos. Rodriguez entered his at-bat with one hit in his previous 27 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a good day. We’re just trying to win games here. Anything I can do to help. That’s all I‘m trying to do, nothing more, nothing less.” -- Yankees 1B Greg Bird, after hitting two homers in a win over Minnesota on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. An MRI exam revealed the strain but no ligament damage. He played catch from a distance of 90 feet Aug. 5 and 6. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 13. Pineda began a rehab assignment with Double-A Trenton Aug. 16 and will throw a side session Aug. 19. He will make a second rehab start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 21.

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right lower leg) left the Aug. 17 game in the sixth inning after fouling a pitch off his leg and did not play in the Aug. 18-19 games. He had precautionary X-rays, which were negative and a CT scan Aug. 18, which showed a bone bruise. His status is day-to-day.

--RHP Bryan Mitchell (nasal fracture) left the Aug. 17 game after getting by a line drive from Minnesota SS Eduardo Nunez. The Yankees placed Mitchell on the seven-day concussion list Aug. 18 but it is possible he could return sometime shortly after the seven days are up.

--INF/OF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain, herniated disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He is out until at least Aug. 24. If treatment does not work, surgery could be an option.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Greg Bird

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young