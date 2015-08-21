New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- After consecutive games in which New York Yankees pitchers had the word no-hitter mentioned in their outings, Ivan Nova was unable to follow the leads of CC Sabathia and Nathan Eovaldi.

Nova was nowhere close to perfect against the Cleveland Indians on Thursday, but he turned in a final line of three runs and six hits in five innings that can best be described as more lucky than good.

“Starts like this you battle,” catcher Brian McCann said after New York lost 3-2 to Cleveland. “He battled tonight and got us through five. Maybe could have gone back out there, but his pitch count was up. But he battled. He made some pitches when he had to. You go five, six innings, give up three runs -- it wasn’t his best, but he battled out there and kept us in it.”

Nova equaled his shortest start of the season, going five innings for the third in 10 starts since returning from Tommy John surgery.

Working slowly with men on base, Nova allowed four hits in 11 at-bats with runners on, and it could have been worse.

After allowing a second-inning double to right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall on his fastball, Nova used his curveball to get the next three outs. He gave up a two-out RBI single to designated hitter Michael Brantley on an outside fastball in the third, but he went back to his curveball for a strikeout to end the inning.

In the fourth, Nova put himself in a 3-0 deficit by allowing an RBI single to left fielder Jose Ramirez, who also hit his fastball. Ramirez’s hit came after Nova used a changeup and a fastball to get the first two outs and before he went to his curveball to retire Jason Kipnis after the second baseman singled twice on a fastball and curveball.

“We’ve seen him really sharp. I mean, it just happens,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “I don’t know if it’s because of Tommy John. We’ve seen it with other pitchers. Just some nights you don’t have your best stuff, and tonight he didn‘t.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-53

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 11-9, 3.63 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 9-5, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka will pitch on five days’ rest Friday night when he faces the Indians. Tanaka is coming off his biggest start with the Yankees when allowed one run and five hits in a complete game Saturday in a 4-1 victory at Toronto. With his fourth career complete game, Tanaka improved to 5-2 with a 3.10 ERA over his past seven starts. Tanaka’s only start against the Indians was July 8, 2014, in Cleveland, when he allowed five runs and 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings.

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right leg) missed his third consecutive game Thursday. Manager Joe Girardi said Teixeira was feeling better and walking around better. Teixeira left Monday’s game after fouling a ball off his shin in the sixth inning, and X-rays were negative. Teixeira also had a CT scan Wednesday, and the test showed a bone bruise. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) will make a second rehab start Friday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and his pitch count will be approximately 65 pitches. If all goes well Friday, Pineda might rejoin the Yankees next week. Pineda threw 45 pitches in a rehab game for Double-A Trenton on Sunday and a side session Wednesday.

--RHP Ivan Nova equaled his shortest start of the season as he went five innings for the third in 10 starts since returning from Tommy John surgery. Nova allowed three runs and six hits as he struggled with fastball command.

--1B/OF Garrett Jones, designated for assignment by the Yankees on Aug. 12, was released Thursday. In 144 at-bats for New York this year, Jones hit .215 with five home runs and 17 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I want the strike zone to be the strike zone. And I know they’re not gonna be perfect. I understand that. But it’s a real important time.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, who was ejected from the Yankees’ 3-2 loss to the Indians on Thursday for arguing balls and strikes in the ninth innings.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right lower leg) left the Aug. 17 game and did not play Aug. 18-20. He had precautionary X-rays, which were negative, and a CT scan, which showed a bone bruise. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. An MRI exam revealed the strain but no ligament damage. He played catch from a distance of 90 feet Aug. 5 and 6. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 13. Pineda began a rehab assignment with Double-A Trenton on Aug. 16, and he will make a rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 21.

--RHP Bryan Mitchell (nasal fracture) went on the seven-day concussion disabled list Aug. 18. It is possible he could return sometime shortly after the seven days are up.

--INF/OF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain, herniated disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He is out until at least Aug. 24. If treatment does not work, surgery could be an option.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Nick Rumbelow

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Greg Bird

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young